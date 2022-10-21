Liz Truss is out as UK Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party after just six weeks in office. Truss announced her resignation this morning during a nationally televised address, saying she had informed the King of her move. “I recognize given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative party,” Truss said as she resigned. A Conservative party leadership race will take place in the coming week to find Truss’s replacement. Her successor will be the UK’s third prime minister this year. Truss and her beleaguered government have faced severe pressure from...

4 DAYS AGO