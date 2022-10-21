Read full article on original website
'Halloween Ends' star Jamie Lee Curtis signs document swearing she won't play Laurie Strode again
Jamie Lee Curtis appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to talk about "Halloween Ends." The star signed a document to say this is her last outing as final girl Laurie Strode. Curtis said she's been "weeping" over saying goodbye to the horror franchise.
37 horror movies that will actually scare you
For filmmakers, horror is one of the toughest genres to get right.Mastering a scare is something that only the most gifted of directors can manage, and there are a lot of films out that that fall very short when trying to terrify their audience.Those that do deliver, though, succeed with aplomb: John Carpenter, George Romero and Get Out director Jordan Peele to name but a few.For those on the hunt for scares, it can be quite hard out there, but fret no more – we’ve compiled the scariest horror films on offer, ranging from German Expressionist films from the...
ComicBook
Halloween Ends: Michael Myers Actor Confirms He's Done With the Franchise
Blumhouse and Universal's Halloween Ends has been touted as the final chapter in the story of horror icons Michael Myers and Laurie Strode. While no one expects it to be the last Halloween movie ever made (there will absolutely be more in the future), this is the end of the road for the current storyline. Jamie Lee Curtis, who has played Laurie Strode since the original John Carpenter Halloween in 1978, has confirmed Halloween Ends will be her last time playing the character. The reboot trilogy director David Gordon Green is moving on to The Exorcist. Now, James Jude Courtney is joining his collaborators in hanging up Halloween for good.
thedigitalfix.com
Jason actor Kane Hodder refused to film this Friday the 13th scene
Jason Voorhees is one of the great icons of horror movies. The hockey mask, the machete: he’s just so imposing and menacing, and most don’t live to tell the tale if they see him. But even hardened killers have their limits, and for Jason it’s dogs. During...
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus Star Reveals Why She Didn't Return for the Sequel
After 29 years, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all back as the Sanderson Sisters from the beloved Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus. Aside from the original trio and Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson, Hocus Pocus 2 doesn't feature any of the non-supernatural beings from the original film. Thora Birch was 11 when she played Dani Dennison in the first film, and she went on to star in American Beauty, Ghost World, and more. During Variety's Power of Women event, Birch spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed she wanted to be a part of the sequel, but the scheduling did not work out.
Jamie Lee Curtis Strikes a Pose in Halloween Bathtub Photo
Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating spooky season in the best way she knows how—covered in blood!. The 63-year-old actress took to Instagram this week to spread the Halloween fever with a series of throwback photos, including one candle-lit shot of her soaking in a literal blood bath. "I take...
Freddy Krueger From The ‘Nightmare On Elm Street’ Movies Called Me To Talk Scary Stuff And Halloween
Robert Englund is probably the most well-known horror actor, since he’s one of the few who play a recurring role, and one where the killer isn’t always wearing a mask. Freddy Krueger has been a household name since Robert brought him to life in the original Nightmare On Elm Street movie. But he’s also done a ton of other roles including lots of cartoon voice acting, and many other roles. Check out a career retrospective from IMDB.
Halloween Ends Set Photo Shows Michael Myers Without His Mask
In 1978, John Carpenter’s Halloween kicked off the Golden Age of slasher films that would also give birth to franchises like Friday the 13th. Over 40 years later, the reign of Michael Myers has apparently concluded with Halloween Ends. The Shape has gone on many rampages over the years, with and without Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode, but now that he’s hanging up his knife, the mask is going off too.
The cast of the original Halloween: Where are they now?
Since the movie was produced on a tiny budget, it utilized many young actors without much prior screen acting experience. Some of them went on to become household names, while others have moved on from acting altogether. Read on to see where the cast of Halloween is now, 40-odd years later.
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
Halloween Ends: The Surprising Stephen King Vibes We Felt During Michael Myers’ Conclusion
Halloween Ends is surprisingly reminiscent of one of Stephen King's greatest novels.
Jamie Lee Curtis did a dangerous stunt in 'Halloween Ends' despite the director trying to 'forbid' it from happening
Jamie Lee Curtis insisted she did her own stunt where her face is thrown into a prop glass cabinet. "I was reluctant — if not trying to forbid it — but it happened," said director David Gordon Green. Green said in the movie's finale, Curtis' stunt double only...
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror historians relive the film which inspired Stephen King’s best ever
It’s hard to imagine a world of horror not shaped in some way by the lord of horror Stephen King, with his influence felt all over the genre today. But inspiration doesn’t exist in a vaccum, and the film which influenced King is currently getting a renaissance. Released...
Stephen King reveals the new horror movie he "wishes" he had written
Stephen King has praised new horror movie Fall and says that he wishes he'd written it himself. "FALL (Amazon Prime, maybe others): Tight, terrific, and very, very scary. Reminded me a bit of DUEL. Wish I'd written it," King tweeted (opens in new tab). The survival thriller follows two adrenaline...
4 Horror Movies Like ‘The Black Phone’ That Will Haunt You Forever
If you've experienced the Ethan Hawke-led thriller, check out these four horror movies like 'The Black Phone' that will chill you to the bone.
toofab.com
Jamie Lee Curtis Signs Contract That This Is Her Final Halloween Film, Ready for Freaky Friday Sequel
Considering that her character had even died in one film, Jimmy Kimmel was skeptical that she really meant it when she insisted this was her final appearance. Jamie Lee Curtis has been associated with the "Halloween" film franchise since its inception, appearing in seven films from 1978 through "Halloween Ends," hitting theaters and Peacock on Friday. So, is this the end?
Over 20 Netflix Halloween Movies Rated From Best to Worst
The streaming service has a broad array of different horror films that would be great to mark the spooky celebration with.
Collider
Can We All Just Admit That ‘Friday the 13th’ Is the Best Slasher Franchise?
In the mighty sea of film, countless sub-genres have chopped and screwed the capital "G" genres into smaller, more specific territories. Within the history of horror, the terrain has been divided up into monster movies, zombie movies, paranormal movies, and many more. Perhaps the trashiest and most fun of all is the slasher subgenre, movies that are typically made on the cheap with villains that the audience roots for, not to mention mountainous body counts. Sure, there are genuinely great movies that are slashers like Halloween and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, but most of the time they're B-rate trash - trash that we love. And in the wake of a hit slasher movie, a whole slew of sequels will come to follow. There are too many to count, but the key franchises all hit with a bang and have been with us ever since. These nightmares come in the shape of Halloween, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Scream, and best of all, Friday the 13th.
ComicBook
Halloween Fans Petition to Redo Halloween Ends: "This Isn't Our Michael Myers"
Halloween may be over, but some frustrated fans are demanding a do-over. Halloween Ends is the third and final film in the David Gordon Green-directed reboot trilogy, following 2018's Halloween and 2021's Halloween Kills, both of which starred Jamie Lee Curtis for the final time as original "final girl" Laurie Strode. But the end of the Green trilogy — touted by studio Universal and Blumhouse as the "epic, terrifying conclusion" to "the most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history" — focused more on new character Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), causing some viewers to accuse Halloween Ends of a bait and switch. (The film received a franchise-low CinemaScore and earned poor reception from critics and fans alike.)
