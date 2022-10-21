Read full article on original website
wlea.net
Hornell Gets A New Firefighter, And A K9 Unit Gets Certified
The Board of Public Safety approved the appointment of Kelsey Brzozowski as firefighter for Hornell. In other Hornell News, Police Department K-9 Snitch, and her handler Officer Seth Blanchard, recently received certifications in article searching, tracking, and narcotic detection. The K-9 team was certified by the North American Police Work Dog Association during a week long K-9 Team Field Work Training Seminar sponsored by the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute.
wellsvillesun.com
Potter County Government provides minutes from October 20 Commissoners meeting
MINUTES – Meeting Minutes – October 6, 2022. Marsha Dippold – Employee Support Director Dickinson Center Inc. Potter County Food Pantry Members: Dawn Bacon with Austin Food Pantry; Brenda West with Shinglehouse Food Pantry; Ruth Davis with Ulysses Food Pantry; Keri Powell with God’s Country Food Pantry.
rew-online.com
CPP Announces the Closing of Second Affordable Housing Community in Rochester New York
CPP (Community Preservation Partners), a mission-driven affordable housing preservation developer, today announced the closing of Keeler Park Apartments located in Rochester, NY. The two, 16-story multi-family housing towers consist of 526 units containing one, two and three-bedroom apartments. “There is a strong demand and significant need for subsidized and affordable...
Multiple fire companies responded to a fire in Bethany on Sunday
GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — Multiple fire companies responded to a fire at Baskin Livestock in Genesee County on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. The fire spread from the building to a nearby trailer. Close to 10 fire companies responded to the fire to help battle the flames. Among the crews were Bethany, Alexander, Town of Batavia, City Fast Team, Stafford, Pavilion, LeRoy, Wyoming and Attica.
1037qcountry.com
Longtime Ithaca firefighter passes away
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A longtime Ithaca firefighter has died. The Ithaca Fire Department honored Lyman Baker on their Facebook page. He joined IFD in 1960 as a volunteer firefighter and member of the fire police. Baker’s son Bill is a retired Ithaca Firefighter, and his grandson Chris currently serves. Baker was also the Chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners.
WHEC TV-10
3-Alarm fire at Baskin Livestock in Genesee County
BETHANY, N.Y. – There was a 3-alarm fire at Baskin Livestock in Bethany on Sunday. According to Bethany Fire Chief Jeff Fluker, it is believed the fire started in the separator that separates food from paper, about seven people were working at the time of the fire. When the...
Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County Voters to Cast Ballot on Redistricting
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Steuben county released the redistricting ballot that residents will see when they hit the polls on November 8th. The redistricting ballot will ask residents if they want to redraw legislative boundaries to match the results of the 2020 census. If enough residents vote yes, the county...
Multiple fire crews respond to fire at Groveland Correctional Facility
Multiple firetrucks from the Sparta and West Sparta Fire Departments were seen leaving the facility.
wellsvillesun.com
Saturday morning barn fire in Wyoming: $2 million in damages
The Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services says a barn fire Saturday morning may have damages hitting $2 million. Brian Meyers, Director of Fire and Emergency Management said the blaze struck Whisper Brook Properties, LLC and located at 2830 Sodom Road in Gainesville. In a press statement issued Sunday morning, officials said the owners were alerted to the fire by an explosion coming from the barn. The 40 x 60 structure attached to the main 200 x 70 foot barn was totally involved in fire when firefighters arrived. Firefighters were able to limit the spread to the remainder of the main barn. A second barn located nearby sustained some damage but remains functional.
wlea.net
What Shawn Hogan Says About Zeldin
HORNELL, NY – Steuben County Democrat Chair Shawn Hogan spoke out strongly against the Zeldin for Governor campaign this morning. “By Lee Zeldin questioning and throwing dog whistles about the legitimacy about the election, and voting against certifying the election/electoral college, that should be automatically disqualifying from seeking higher office. That’s the issue of the day. I don’t mind paying a little bit more for gas or a little big more for a loaf of bread, if it protects our democracy. I don’t think ignoring the conspiracies that were perpetuated against our country is warranted.”
foodieflashpacker.com
The Seven Best Restaurants in Canandaigua, NY
The Finger Lakes is a foodie paradise. The Native American translation of Canandaigua literally means “the chosen spot.” Canandaigua Lake is one of the eleven Finger Lakes located just 24 miles south of Rochester, New York. Legend says that the island was used to hide the Seneca women and children during the Sullivan Expedition against the Six Nations in 1779.
wellsvillesun.com
Final “Electronic Waste Disposal Day” of 2022 in Allegany County is Saturday October 22
Allegany County will hold the final Electronic Waste Collection event of 2022 at the Belmont Transfer Station. This event will be on October 22nd from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All materials defined by the NYSDEC as Covered Electronic Equipment will be accepted. This includes computers, computer accessories, televisions, video games, and multimedia players.
Pa. woman arrested after causing $1000’s in damages to township employee vehicles
RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A Gillett woman was arrested following a dispute over property where police allege her of causing thousands of dollars worth of damages to multiple vehicles. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Nicole Day, 34, of Gillett, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, a felony in the third degree, and disorderly […]
Mystery substance left at door of Auto Zone
Mansfield, Pa. — State police at Mansfield are looking for information on a mystery substance that was left on Oct. 13 at the door of Auto Zone in Richmond Township, Tioga County. Police say an unknown person in a white truck dropped off five jugs of an unknown liquid inside the front door of the store. Auto Zone does discard used motor oil, but police determined the liquid inside the jugs was not oil. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
Why an Allegany County woman's monthly electric bill is more than 10x usual cost
Rachel Werner got an electric bill for $1,500 in July. 7 Problem Solvers learned it was an accumulated difference from suspended meter readings, but she feels she shouldn't have to pay.
whcuradio.com
Multiple felonies for Ithaca man in Schuyler County
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man awaits his day in court in Schuyler County. Schuyler County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 29-year-old Mohammadali Arzani on October 8th. Arzani was allegedly driving impaired and found to be in possession of cocaine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia. He’s charged with felony 2nd degree drug possession, two counts of felony 3rd degree drug possession, felony DWI, felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, two misdemeanors, and two vehicle and traffic law violations. He’s in Schuyler County Jail without bail.
wesb.com
Two Cited in Keating Twp. Disturbance
A Rew woman and a Cyclone man were both cited in a disturbance in Keating Township. State troopers were dispatched to a location on East Valley Road Tuesday evening for a report of a disturbance between two former partners. Troopers determined that both parties, 31-year-old Jonathan Howes and 25-year-old Jordan...
Steuben County warns of EBT card skimming
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Following last week’s warning of food stamp phishing scams in Steuben County, residents with EBT cards are being reminded to be on the lookout for card skimmers. The County said the NYS Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance is warning of card skimming devices that can steal EBT accounts and […]
Rochester woman arrested after altercation in Unity Hospital maternity ward
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was arrested after a physical altercation in the maternity ward at Unity Hospital Thursday afternoon, according to the Greece Police Department. Investigators said the incident occurred between several adults all known to one another, and involved several objects. Police say security escorted 27-year-old Destiny Thompson out of the […]
