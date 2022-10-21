ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hornell, NY

wlea.net

Hornell Gets A New Firefighter, And A K9 Unit Gets Certified

The Board of Public Safety approved the appointment of Kelsey Brzozowski as firefighter for Hornell. In other Hornell News, Police Department K-9 Snitch, and her handler Officer Seth Blanchard, recently received certifications in article searching, tracking, and narcotic detection. The K-9 team was certified by the North American Police Work Dog Association during a week long K-9 Team Field Work Training Seminar sponsored by the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute.
HORNELL, NY
rew-online.com

CPP Announces the Closing of Second Affordable Housing Community in Rochester New York

CPP (Community Preservation Partners), a mission-driven affordable housing preservation developer, today announced the closing of Keeler Park Apartments located in Rochester, NY. The two, 16-story multi-family housing towers consist of 526 units containing one, two and three-bedroom apartments. “There is a strong demand and significant need for subsidized and affordable...
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

Multiple fire companies responded to a fire in Bethany on Sunday

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — Multiple fire companies responded to a fire at Baskin Livestock in Genesee County on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. The fire spread from the building to a nearby trailer. Close to 10 fire companies responded to the fire to help battle the flames. Among the crews were Bethany, Alexander, Town of Batavia, City Fast Team, Stafford, Pavilion, LeRoy, Wyoming and Attica.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
1037qcountry.com

Longtime Ithaca firefighter passes away

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A longtime Ithaca firefighter has died. The Ithaca Fire Department honored Lyman Baker on their Facebook page. He joined IFD in 1960 as a volunteer firefighter and member of the fire police. Baker’s son Bill is a retired Ithaca Firefighter, and his grandson Chris currently serves. Baker was also the Chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners.
ITHACA, NY
WHEC TV-10

3-Alarm fire at Baskin Livestock in Genesee County

BETHANY, N.Y. – There was a 3-alarm fire at Baskin Livestock in Bethany on Sunday. According to Bethany Fire Chief Jeff Fluker, it is believed the fire started in the separator that separates food from paper, about seven people were working at the time of the fire. When the...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State

One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Steuben County Voters to Cast Ballot on Redistricting

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Steuben county released the redistricting ballot that residents will see when they hit the polls on November 8th. The redistricting ballot will ask residents if they want to redraw legislative boundaries to match the results of the 2020 census. If enough residents vote yes, the county...
wellsvillesun.com

Saturday morning barn fire in Wyoming: $2 million in damages

The Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services says a barn fire Saturday morning may have damages hitting $2 million. Brian Meyers, Director of Fire and Emergency Management said the blaze struck Whisper Brook Properties, LLC and located at 2830 Sodom Road in Gainesville. In a press statement issued Sunday morning, officials said the owners were alerted to the fire by an explosion coming from the barn. The 40 x 60 structure attached to the main 200 x 70 foot barn was totally involved in fire when firefighters arrived. Firefighters were able to limit the spread to the remainder of the main barn. A second barn located nearby sustained some damage but remains functional.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
wlea.net

What Shawn Hogan Says About Zeldin

HORNELL, NY – Steuben County Democrat Chair Shawn Hogan spoke out strongly against the Zeldin for Governor campaign this morning. “By Lee Zeldin questioning and throwing dog whistles about the legitimacy about the election, and voting against certifying the election/electoral college, that should be automatically disqualifying from seeking higher office. That’s the issue of the day. I don’t mind paying a little bit more for gas or a little big more for a loaf of bread, if it protects our democracy. I don’t think ignoring the conspiracies that were perpetuated against our country is warranted.”
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

The Seven Best Restaurants in Canandaigua, NY

The Finger Lakes is a foodie paradise. The Native American translation of Canandaigua literally means “the chosen spot.” Canandaigua Lake is one of the eleven Finger Lakes located just 24 miles south of Rochester, New York. Legend says that the island was used to hide the Seneca women and children during the Sullivan Expedition against the Six Nations in 1779.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Final “Electronic Waste Disposal Day” of 2022 in Allegany County is Saturday October 22

Allegany County will hold the final Electronic Waste Collection event of 2022 at the Belmont Transfer Station. This event will be on October 22nd from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All materials defined by the NYSDEC as Covered Electronic Equipment will be accepted. This includes computers, computer accessories, televisions, video games, and multimedia players.
NorthcentralPA.com

Mystery substance left at door of Auto Zone

Mansfield, Pa. — State police at Mansfield are looking for information on a mystery substance that was left on Oct. 13 at the door of Auto Zone in Richmond Township, Tioga County. Police say an unknown person in a white truck dropped off five jugs of an unknown liquid inside the front door of the store. Auto Zone does discard used motor oil, but police determined the liquid inside the jugs was not oil. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
MANSFIELD, PA
whcuradio.com

Multiple felonies for Ithaca man in Schuyler County

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man awaits his day in court in Schuyler County. Schuyler County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 29-year-old Mohammadali Arzani on October 8th. Arzani was allegedly driving impaired and found to be in possession of cocaine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia. He’s charged with felony 2nd degree drug possession, two counts of felony 3rd degree drug possession, felony DWI, felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, two misdemeanors, and two vehicle and traffic law violations. He’s in Schuyler County Jail without bail.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Two Cited in Keating Twp. Disturbance

A Rew woman and a Cyclone man were both cited in a disturbance in Keating Township. State troopers were dispatched to a location on East Valley Road Tuesday evening for a report of a disturbance between two former partners. Troopers determined that both parties, 31-year-old Jonathan Howes and 25-year-old Jordan...
REW, PA
WETM 18 News

Steuben County warns of EBT card skimming

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Following last week’s warning of food stamp phishing scams in Steuben County, residents with EBT cards are being reminded to be on the lookout for card skimmers. The County said the NYS Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance is warning of card skimming devices that can steal EBT accounts and […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester woman arrested after altercation in Unity Hospital maternity ward

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was arrested after a physical altercation in the maternity ward at Unity Hospital Thursday afternoon, according to the Greece Police Department. Investigators said the incident occurred between several adults all known to one another, and involved several objects. Police say security escorted 27-year-old Destiny Thompson out of the […]
GREECE, NY

