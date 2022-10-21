Read full article on original website
themindsjournal.com
True Love vs Fake Love
I Really Hope None Of You Ever Fall In Love With Words. Words of adoration is good but actions speak louder!. Keep reminding your signifcant other, that you’re there for them!. You Have To Learn How To Love On people. If you love someone, should you set them free?
Marriage crumbles when wife admits to husband she can't stand her step-children or love them as her own
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. An old friend of mine, Teri, had three daughters of her own when she divorced her husband after he cheated on her. She left him, of course, and ended up in the position of being a single mom with her kids for a while.
A woman who says she's never seen her parents fight in 32 years asked them their secrets for a happy marriage. Here are their top 2 tips.
Cynthia Francillon said her parents had to grapple with a verbally abusive in-law. Working through it was the "greatest gift," her father said.
Love is Beautiful
Hi ladies, We all know how hard it is to figure out if a guy likes a lady. Guys are not always forthcoming with their feelings, and then there are all kinds of ways to tell if a guy likes you. There's no way around it — guessing with guys would seem like a fool's errand. But what about when you're already dating him — and he only shows up for dates because he has nothing better to do? What about when all the texting and phone calls have stopped? Or worse yet, when he ignores every single one of your attempts at communication through social media.
Forget marriage – if you really want to be happy, spend more time with strangers
Nothing lifts morale more reliably than talking to lots of casual acquaintances. Or, as Harvard researchers call them, ‘weak ties’
The relationship crumbles when a woman receives a request from her fiance she didn't expect.
Nowadays, monogamy is often accepted as the norm in romantic relationships. If you find the one, you marry them. Next, a wedding is planned. There you have it! You've finally found the one person you want to spend the rest of your life with. This could provide some solace as a happily ever after. This may not be a trap for some, but it may seem and feel like one to others. Open relationships are one of the alternatives available to those who feel constrained by monogamy.
15 Stories Of People Breaching Wedding Etiquette That Make Me Think "Manners 101" Should Be A Mandatory Class
"Her boyfriend called for a cab and went to a jewelry store and bought her a wedding ring DURING the reception. Here’s where the train completely derails. He presents her the ring at the reception, and she cries. She doesn’t like the ring."
"I thought you didn't need me." Husband ignores calls, texts and watches TV while wife is taken to hospital.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have been in a number of bad relationships in which one of the biggest problems was that I couldn’t count on my partner to be there for me when I needed them.
We've been traveling non-stop with our children since 2018. We are global citizens and absolutely love it.
Brittany Peterson is a mom to three kids who are 9, 7, and 2 years old. They family has been traveling the world non-stop since 2018 when the dad had a work trip to China. This is Peterson's story, as told to Ronny Maye.
Poor People Who “Married For Money” And Rich People Who “Married For Love” Are Sharing What It’s Really Like, and Wow
"I married for love — my husband came from a poor family and didn’t have a high-paying job. After we got married, I realized he had hid a lot of debt from me: credit card, student loans, and the wedding, which I was told was taken care of. We’ve been married for eight years, and I have been the breadwinner and sole provider for at least half the marriage. I do find myself wishing I married for money, out of pure exhaustion."
What Do You Define as Love?
We experience a range of feelings when we fall in love. Compassion, caring, companionship, and even lust are some examples. All other feelings are subsumed by the emotion of love. You experience both joy and sorrow when you are in love. It is an emotional roller coaster that causes your heart to beat both quickly and slowly.
pethelpful.com
Chicken's Heartfelt Reaction to Receiving Love From Mom Absolutely Melts Our Hearts
When you think of affectionate animals you might not always think of chickens. But we swear, chickens are just as capable of giving love as dogs or cats are. In fact, one woman on TikTok has gone viral for the tender moment she had with her chicken recently, and it's sweet enough to convince anyone that chickens make the best pets.
Psych Centra
Why Can’t I Make Friends?
Fear of rejection and lack of time can make creating new friendships hard. But trying new activities, such as volunteering or joining a book club, can help you meet new people. As we grow older, making new friends and keeping old ones can become harder and harder. Feelings of loneliness...
teenink.com
To: Someone I Know Won’t Love Me
Pen to paper, sweating, stressing, pressing down the newly sharpened pencil so hard that I’m basically carving my words into this piece of notebook paper, with the edge still untorn. I am putting my entire heart into writing this letter, even though I know in the back of my mind that it’s going to go just as well as the last time. I have been putting off writing this out, because I knew that I would be too scared to even give it to him. This exact situation has happened so many times before, I finally tell the person I’ve had feelings for them, and they take it terribly. Trying to find anyone else here that is gay has been a struggle. It almost feels like an infinite barren desert populated only by me. Everyone says I should wait to find someone, make it more special, but seeing everyone around me finding someone makes me feel like I’m missing out, but finding anyone that I even have a chance with is basically hopeless. It’s basically a shot in the dark, an assumption at someone's sexuality. Any time I try to make something work with someone, it never gets anywhere, because even if they are gay, I can’t blame them for not wanting to be open about it, it’s hard where we live. I finish my letter, and write “To: Someone I Know Won’t Love Me.”
‘He would have done the most extraordinary things’: the shock of losing a loved one to Sads
Patrick Walters was in the throes of first love when his apparently healthy partner died in his sleep. How close are we to understanding ‘sudden arrhythmic death syndrome’?
