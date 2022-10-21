Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
First Christian Church Gets First Lease
Last month after receiving news that renovating the donated building formally known as First Christian CHurch would be prohibitive, the City of Bartlesville announced they would consider leasing portions of the property to individuals or organizations. On November 1, the building entered into its first lease on the property. Legacy...
Local couple gets married at Tulsa Oktoberfest
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa couple opened up their big day not just to friends and family, but to everyone who was at Tulsa Oktoberfest. On Saturday afternoon, Robert and Mary Eddy said ‘I do’ in the “Bier Stube” tent at Tulsa Oktoberfest. “It just...
Muskogee Faces Booker T. Washington In Tulsa
In 6a-2, two teams had eyes on a state title. Booker T. Washington hosted Muskogee. Roughers were undefeated and the Hornets had one district loss.
ocolly.com
Poop Patrol: Scoopers provide clean up at Homecoming parade
Easton Tolliver worked for this moment. Before college, Tolliver scooped all sorts of animal poop on his family ranch in Ringling. Those years of training led to Saturday morning. He earned a call up to the big show — OSU’s Sea of Orange Homecoming parade. For more than half a...
Tulsa businesses give their take on recreational marijuana
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahomans will soon decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana. FOX23 spoke with local business owners about how this could impact them. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a special election for March for voters to cast their ballots on legalizing recreational marijuana. This comes after the Oklahoma Supreme Court rejected a petition to get the question on the ballot for Nov. 8.
Tree Crashes Into Tulsa Home
A tree crashed into a Tulsa home Sunday afternoon, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. Firefighters said they responded to a call at around noon at a home near South Pittsburg Avenue and East 15th Street. The tree caused damage to the AC unit, electrical system and garage, according to...
Owasso man, 18, involved in double fatal crash was driving ‘in excess of 150 mph’
STILLWATER, Okla. — An Owasso man was arrested and faces two counts of second-degree murder after police say he caused a crash that killed two people in Stillwater. Luke Christopher House, 18, of Owasso was taken into custody a week after he was involved in a crash on State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) near Country Club Road in Stillwater on Oct. 15, Stillwater police said.
New affordable housing community to open soon in Owasso
OWASSO, Okla. — A new apartment complex will soon open in Owasso. Township 21, which is located at 8560 North 145th E Ave, offers new 2-and 3-bedroom apartment homes for rent. The apartment complex is able to accommodate residents with fixed or lower incomes by offering rents based on...
Tulsans voice their opinion about recreational marijuana
TULSA, Okla. — People in the community, as well as the Tulsa County district attorney, gave their input about the possibility of legal recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a proclamation Tuesday declaring voters will get the chance to decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana in 2023.
kosu.org
Bird flu found in Oklahoma backyard poultry flocks
State agriculture officials have confirmed a highly contagious viral disease in three noncommercial backyard poultry flocks in east-central Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry held a town hall meeting Thursday to help inform backyard flock owners how to mitigate the spread of the bird flu. Infections have...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bruins Fall to Sand Springs in Overtime Battle
Bartlesville High football had a furious comeback fall just short on Friday night, as Sand Springs came into Custer Stadium and spoiled Homecoming. Sandites beat the Bruins 36-29 in overtime. Sand Springs scored a fourth and goal touchdown from the 3-yard line on its overtime possession, while the Bruins could...
Jury convicts Hunter Hobbs of all charges
A jury convicted Hunter Lee Hobbs on Friday after a week long trial. He is convicted in a double homicide.
Tulsa woman loses everything in house fire
A Tulsa mother lost all of her belongings after a fire at the home she was renovating. Tulsa Fire Department said the fire was incendiary.
kaynewscow.com
UPDATE: Multiple fire crews continue to battle blaze south of Kay County
NOBLE COUNTY— Newkirk fire chief Adam Longcrier said the fire south of Kay County has turned into three different fires and is out of control. Longcrier said the starting point of the fire was at U.S 412 but has now split. “We have one fire heading north of Sooner...
Crews battle grassfires in Rogers County
Local firefighter crews had a busy Saturday around Rogers County, battling wildfires in the gusting wind.
kaynewscow.com
Kay County Fire Task Force responding to large grass fire near Pawnee and Payne counties
Members of the Kay County Fire Task Force is responding to a grass fire near Highway 177 and Oklahoma 15 at the request of Payne County. Newkirk Fire Chief Adam Longcrier said that fire trucks from Newkirk, Blackwell, Kildare and Tonkawa are responding. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is on scene as is the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for traffic control. Roads in the area are closed.
Stillwater Collision Leaves 2 Cyclists Injured
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a collision near North Jardot Road near East Airport Road in Stillwater where a driver struck two cyclists at around 7:17 p.m. on Thursday. The driver, identified as 40-year-old Charles Snyder by the OHP, was driving northbound on North Jardot Road when his vehicle...
Tulsa will soon be home to a dog park, bar and coffee shop all in one
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa will soon be home to a one stop shop for pet owners. In 2023, Tails & Ales will provide a chance for Tulsa pet owners to check out the Lounge, the Pup Shop, the Park and the Dog Wash. The Lounge is a seating space...
Sand Springs couple married 80 years wins national award
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Sand Springs couple was honored on Friday with a prestigious title. Orvel and Virginia Sherril have been married 80 years and won the title of “Longest Married Couple in the U.S.”. “I’ve always thanked her for every meal,” Orvel said. “She liked a...
Victim’s family speaks after Benjamin Cole execution for Rogers County murder
MCALESTER, Okla. — Benjamin Cole was executed Thursday morning at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary. His execution came nearly 20 years after he killed his infant daughter in Rogers County. Brianna Cole’s family was present for his execution. They say the focus should be on their blonde-hair, blue eyed niece.
