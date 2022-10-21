Read full article on original website
aarp.org
October is National Long-Term Care Resident Rights Month
State Long Term Care Ombudsman - WV Bureau of Senior Services. Governor Jim Justice has proclaimed October as National Long-Term Care Resident Rights Month in West Virginia; a time to acknowledge the contributions and sacrifices many long-term care (LTC) residents have made to better our community and to call attention to the rights of residents in long-term care facilities.
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (October 20)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and two (2) years of experience. Job Duties: To perform and manage the necessary functions required to support all wire transfers in the...
Local church host ‘Get Out the Vote’ rally ahead of November 8th election day
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)-It’s a night of praise and worship for the community and members of Bethel AME Church. They are also helping people register to vote. The Faith Works organization and Bethel AME Church are organizing voting rallies across Georgia. “The outcome of this election is in our hands and I am excited it was […]
11Alive gets answers on common issues with $350 Georgia cash assistance cards
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp decided to spend up to $1.2 billion on payments of $350 apiece to poorer Georgians back in August, but since then, 11Alive has received thousands of comments about issues people are having with getting their money from the state. We dug into the issues...
wgac.com
Georgia DOT Hosting Virtual Job Fair with Indeed
The Georgia Department of Transportation is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair next Tuesday, October 25. They’re looking for Highway Maintenance Technicians, Construction Technicians, Survey Technicians, Traffic Signal Technician Trainees and Mechanics. Positions are available throughout the state. Benefits include health insurance benefit eligibility upon hire,...
Bill will help bring more mobile health clinics to Georgia
WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week, a bipartisan bill championed by U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff to help bring more mobile health clinics and rural health centers to Georgia was signed into law. The bipartisan MOBILE Heath Care Act will bring more mobile health clinics and rural health centers to Georgia...
mediafeed.org
First-time homebuyer assistance programs in Georgia
Georgia, one of the fast-growing Southeastern states, continued to see its real estate prices rise in 2022. The median sales price in the Peach State was $364,400 in April 2022, indicating a 19% boost from the same time last year, according to real estate firm Redfin. The number of homes for sale fell 13.7% during the same period.
Lin-Manuel Miranda aims to energize Georgia’s Latino voters
The afternoon sun cast shadows on the sidewalk as students and volunteers streamed into the community center for an Oct.19 voter canvassing event in Forest Park, Ga. Clayton County’s Old Dixie Highway and nearby Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport border this railroad town of 20,000, where steeples and power lines dot tree-lined streets and 31% of the […] The post Lin-Manuel Miranda aims to energize Georgia’s Latino voters appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
What is the top ranking school district in Georgia?
Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between...
WRDW-TV
‘I mean, why not’: Young Georgia voter encourages peers to do the same
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week was the first week of early voting in Georgia, and in Richmond County, we are seeing record-breaking turnout. The 2018 elections shattered records, so that trend is continuing. The board of elections voted Friday to open two additional voting locations for early voting. Starting...
Monroe Local News
Virtual Georgia DOT Job Fair scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25
What: Do you or someone you know have a calling for public service where the day to day activities make a difference in your community? The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair for Highway Maintenance Technicians, Construction Technicians, Survey Technicians, Traffic Signal Technician Trainees and Mechanics. Positions are open across the state.
How to get paid for getting your flu shot
Georgia is currently experiencing a surge in flu cases, and the Department of Public Health is urging everyone to get vaccinated to curb the spread of the virus. Here are the retail pharmacies in Georgia offering cash and coupon incentives to customers who get the vaccine at their locations
WRDW-TV
What respiratory illnesses are experts seeing around our area?
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With temperatures changing, every sniffle comes with a question. Is it the flu, COVID, or something else?. In Columbia County schools, their main concern in the classroom is the flu. A map by the CDC shows where the highest level of spread is around the country....
allongeorgia.com
Department of Justice Announces Grants Totaling Nearly $3 Million in Southern District of Georgia
The U.S. Department of Justice announced this week more than $2.8 million in grants awarded to agencies and entities to support law enforcement and public safety initiatives in the Southern District of Georgia. These federal grants include funding for the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, a key component of the...
theatlanta100.com
New degree program seeks to overcome Georgia’s lack of teachers
Citing an acute need for teachers and a decline in enrollment in college education programs, the federal department of education is granting $9.6 million to a partnership between five Georgia school systems and Mercer University’s Tift College of Education. The funds will pay for 170 Masters of Arts in...
Lima News
Dr. Jessica Johnson: Looking into Herschel Walker’s soul
The Georgia Senate race between GOP nominee Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock has a belligerent nature of combativeness that will go down to the wire on Nov. 8. When Walker first announced his candidacy in August of last year, I, like many native Georgians, was intrigued by his...
Georgia voters urged to review printed ballots before casting vote
ATLANTA — Many voters appear to be ignoring an election security request from election officials. They’re asking voters to actually proofread their computer-generated ballots before casting them. The unusual request comes in light of concerns raised over five years about the potential hacking of the computers that drive...
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: Vote “No!” on three of four proposed amendments
OCT. 21, 2022 | While the Georgia Constitution gives wide leeway to the state Legislature, it also restricts these politicians from changing any Constitutional provisions without the public input. The result is that often in statewide elections, the Legislature must get approval from the voters for any attempt to change...
U.S. Senate race voter guide: Warnock, Walker on the issues
Georgia voters will cast ballots for a second election cycle in the race for a consequential U.S. Senate seat. Here’s where the major candidates stand on some of the issues. Abortion Warnock The incumbent U.S. senator is an outspoken supporter of abortion rights and called the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade “a departure from […] The post U.S. Senate race voter guide: Warnock, Walker on the issues appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
After record-breaking week, early voting continues Saturday across Georgia
A record-breaking week of early voting continues Saturday, the first weekend voting day of the general election season....
