Georgia State

aarp.org

October is National Long-Term Care Resident Rights Month

State Long Term Care Ombudsman - WV Bureau of Senior Services. Governor Jim Justice has proclaimed October as National Long-Term Care Resident Rights Month in West Virginia; a time to acknowledge the contributions and sacrifices many long-term care (LTC) residents have made to better our community and to call attention to the rights of residents in long-term care facilities.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (October 20)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and two (2) years of experience. Job Duties: To perform and manage the necessary functions required to support all wire transfers in the...
GEORGIA STATE
wgac.com

Georgia DOT Hosting Virtual Job Fair with Indeed

The Georgia Department of Transportation is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair next Tuesday, October 25. They’re looking for Highway Maintenance Technicians, Construction Technicians, Survey Technicians, Traffic Signal Technician Trainees and Mechanics. Positions are available throughout the state. Benefits include health insurance benefit eligibility upon hire,...
GEORGIA STATE
mediafeed.org

First-time homebuyer assistance programs in Georgia

Georgia, one of the fast-growing Southeastern states, continued to see its real estate prices rise in 2022. The median sales price in the Peach State was $364,400 in April 2022, indicating a 19% boost from the same time last year, according to real estate firm Redfin. The number of homes for sale fell 13.7% during the same period.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Lin-Manuel Miranda aims to energize Georgia’s Latino voters

The afternoon sun cast shadows on the sidewalk as students and volunteers streamed into the community center for an Oct.19 voter canvassing event in Forest Park, Ga.  Clayton County’s Old Dixie Highway and nearby Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport border this railroad town of 20,000, where steeples and power lines dot tree-lined streets and 31% of the […] The post Lin-Manuel Miranda aims to energize Georgia’s Latino voters appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
FOREST PARK, GA
The Georgia Sun

What is the top ranking school district in Georgia?

Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between...
BUFORD, GA
Monroe Local News

Virtual Georgia DOT Job Fair scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25

What: Do you or someone you know have a calling for public service where the day to day activities make a difference in your community? The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair for Highway Maintenance Technicians, Construction Technicians, Survey Technicians, Traffic Signal Technician Trainees and Mechanics. Positions are open across the state.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

What respiratory illnesses are experts seeing around our area?

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With temperatures changing, every sniffle comes with a question. Is it the flu, COVID, or something else?. In Columbia County schools, their main concern in the classroom is the flu. A map by the CDC shows where the highest level of spread is around the country....
EVANS, GA
theatlanta100.com

New degree program seeks to overcome Georgia’s lack of teachers

Citing an acute need for teachers and a decline in enrollment in college education programs, the federal department of education is granting $9.6 million to a partnership between five Georgia school systems and Mercer University’s Tift College of Education. The funds will pay for 170 Masters of Arts in...
GEORGIA STATE
Lima News

Dr. Jessica Johnson: Looking into Herschel Walker’s soul

The Georgia Senate race between GOP nominee Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock has a belligerent nature of combativeness that will go down to the wire on Nov. 8. When Walker first announced his candidacy in August of last year, I, like many native Georgians, was intrigued by his...
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

Georgia voters urged to review printed ballots before casting vote

ATLANTA — Many voters appear to be ignoring an election security request from election officials. They’re asking voters to actually proofread their computer-generated ballots before casting them. The unusual request comes in light of concerns raised over five years about the potential hacking of the computers that drive...
GEORGIA STATE
gwinnettforum.com

BRACK: Vote “No!” on three of four proposed amendments

OCT. 21, 2022 | While the Georgia Constitution gives wide leeway to the state Legislature, it also restricts these politicians from changing any Constitutional provisions without the public input. The result is that often in statewide elections, the Legislature must get approval from the voters for any attempt to change...
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

U.S. Senate race voter guide: Warnock, Walker on the issues

Georgia voters will cast ballots for a second election cycle in the race for a consequential U.S. Senate seat. Here’s where the major candidates stand on some of the issues. Abortion Warnock The incumbent U.S. senator is an outspoken supporter of abortion rights and called the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade “a departure from […] The post U.S. Senate race voter guide: Warnock, Walker on the issues appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE

