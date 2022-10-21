Read full article on original website
Pa. woman arrested after causing $1000’s in damages to township employee vehicles
RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A Gillett woman was arrested following a dispute over property where police allege her of causing thousands of dollars worth of damages to multiple vehicles. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Nicole Day, 34, of Gillett, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, a felony in the third degree, and disorderly […]
RPD investigating large fight on Marlow St, shots fired
RPD said that no other injuries were reported and nobody is in custody.
21-year-old male shot on Weld Street, RPD investigates
Officers said they were able to confirm that he was shot in the 100 block of Weld Street.
iheart.com
Rochester Man Accused of Stealing Fmr. Officer's Gun
One man is now under arrest for stealing the gun of a retired police officer, who was shot and killed inside his car on Jefferson Avenue following a traffic accident. Rochester Police say retired Officer William Booker was shot and killed early on the morning of September 25th. As he...
Chemung teen sentenced for Dandy assault, robbery
WILAWANA, Pa. (WETM) – A Chemung teen has been sentenced in connection to an assault and robbery at a Dandy in Bradford County early this year. The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office announced that Zachary Frank, 19, was sentenced to 8 days to 15 months in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for the incident. He […]
WHEC TV-10
Woman charged with manslaughter in deadly 390 crash
HENRIETTA, N.Y. A 22-year-old Fairport woman is now charged in a deadly drunk driving crash on 390. It happened overnight in the northbound lanes near the thruway exit in Henrietta. Jessica Cafarelli is charged with manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter and DWI. Deputies say her car flipped several times around 12:40 a.m. Friday.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester man arrested for burglary of Livingston County business
CALEDONIA, N.Y. — A Rochester man was arrested for a burglary committed in Livingston County. 45-year-old Juan Merced is accused of breaking into a business on North Street in Caledonia at around 4 a.m. on September 15. Responding officers observed the glass door of the business was smashed. Authorities...
Rochester woman arrested after altercation in Unity Hospital maternity ward
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was arrested after a physical altercation in the maternity ward at Unity Hospital Thursday afternoon, according to the Greece Police Department. Investigators said the incident occurred between several adults all known to one another, and involved several objects. Police say security escorted 27-year-old Destiny Thompson out of the […]
Bloomfield man faces DWI charge for multicar crash
A man from Bloomfield faces a DWI charge following a crash involving four vehicles.
Late night disturbance lands local man in jail
Sayre, Pa. — A Chemung, New York man is facing several charges after causing a late-night commotion outside a woman’s apartment. A woman spoke with police on the phone as the man, someone she did not know, knocked on her front door. Officer Christopher Warren could hear Matthew James Kautz as he yelled from outside the apartment, according to the affidavit. The 31-year-old Kautz then walked through bushes toward the...
13 WHAM
Home invasion victim dies, suspect indicted
Silver Springs, N.Y. — A man hospitalized after a home invasion in Wyoming County last month has died, and the suspect is now indicted on several charges. According to police, Eric Cushman, 51, entered a home in Silver Springs Sept. 10 through a window. He then allegedly entered a bedroom and attacked the victim, causing severe swelling and disfigurement in the head and neck area.
rewind1077.com
Freeville man arrested for Ithaca assault
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The suspect in an Ithaca assault is arrested. 32-year-old Tyler Morris, of Freeville, was arrested yesterday for the crime. Morris allegedly attacked a person on the afternoon of September 6th at a TCAT bus stop, unprovoked, sending that person to a trauma center. Morris is charged with felony assault. He was remanded to Tompkins County Jail with $2500 cash bail. He’ll return to Ithaca City Court on the 25th.
wesb.com
Two Cited in Keating Twp. Disturbance
A Rew woman and a Cyclone man were both cited in a disturbance in Keating Township. State troopers were dispatched to a location on East Valley Road Tuesday evening for a report of a disturbance between two former partners. Troopers determined that both parties, 31-year-old Jonathan Howes and 25-year-old Jordan...
2 People From Rochester Arrested By New York State Police For Stolen Gun
Two people from Rochester were arrested for possession of a stolen gun. On Thursday, October 20, 2022, Troopers with the New York State Police conducted a traffic stop on Epworth Street in Rochester just before noon. Police found a loaded 9 mm handgun in the vehicle. The weapon had been reported stolen from Halifax County, North Carolina. Troopers arrested 26-year-old Destiny Desir and 28-year-old Devyn Sizer. Both were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree.
Wanted Nichols woman arrested on drug, weapon charges
(WETM) — A Nichols woman wanted in Pennsylvania has been arrested after she was found to have given false identification to police and be in possession of illegal drugs and a firearm, according to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Melissa Callahan, 31, of Nichols N.Y. was arrested in Schuyler County on October 14, 2022, after […]
13 WHAM
Mother, newborn OK after violent outburst at Unity maternity ward
Greece, N.Y. — A woman and her newborn baby are uninjured after an unexpected intrusion Thursday at Unity Hospital. The woman and her baby were bonding around noon, moments after the baby was born, when Destiny Thompson, 27, entered the hospital's August Family Birth Place, according to police. "She...
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Man accused of killing RPD officer gets new attorney
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Kelvin Vickers, who is accused of killing Rochester police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz, has a new attorney. Vickers appeared in court on Friday morning. His original public defender has an ethical conflict and can no longer represent him. His new defense attorney is Mike Schiano. Schiano recently represented one of the RPD officers named in the Daniel Prude case.
WHEC TV-10
Multiple departments battle house fire in Scottsville
SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. Late Saturday afternoon, multiple departments battled a fire in Scottsville. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Henrietta and Scottsville fire departments along with Monroe County deputies responded to a call for a structure fire. They were able to contain the fire from spreading outside the home. Nobody was...
Pa. man sentenced after scamming victim during sports card sale
TUSCARORA, Pa. (WETM) — A Meshoppen man has been sentenced to incarceration after an investigation into him scamming a man from Australia out of tens of thousands of dollars in Basketball cards. Michael Benjamin, 37, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 6 months to 42 months followed by Probation Supervision […]
Mystery substance left at door of Auto Zone
Mansfield, Pa. — State police at Mansfield are looking for information on a mystery substance that was left on Oct. 13 at the door of Auto Zone in Richmond Township, Tioga County. Police say an unknown person in a white truck dropped off five jugs of an unknown liquid inside the front door of the store. Auto Zone does discard used motor oil, but police determined the liquid inside the jugs was not oil. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
