DogTime

Free Adoption Campaign at Best Friends Animal Society for Large Pups

In a time of rising costs of living and decreased availability in pet-friendly housing, adoptions for large dogs have decreased. While there are benefits to adopting a larger dog, such as increased safety when walking at night, the cons may outweigh the pros for potential new dog parents. Unfortunately, this...
pethelpful.com

Louisiana Rescue Puppy Returned Just 3 Days After His Adoption 'Isn't Giving Up'

Sometimes, animals that get adopted from shelters end up being returned shortly thereafter. It is not always the fault of the adopter, but this is a heartbreaking experience for pets who think they have found their forever home only to be back in the shelter a few days later. One pup experienced this recently, but he isn't giving up on finding his perfect family.
LOUISIANA STATE
WBBJ

Pet of the Week: Milo

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Milo. Milo, a rare dachshund piranha, is ready for his forever home. He is very sweet and loving, until he wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. A typical miniature dachshund, Milo is alert, curious, playful...
fcfreepress

CVAS: Meet Frappe and Gypsy, pets of the week

Meet Frappe and Gypsy, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Frappe and Gypsy would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Dogs as Pets: The Chihuahua

America loves their pets! There is no denying that. Most people today who own a dog consider their canine furball as a member of the family and rightly so. For if you don’t……buy a fish. Dogs for centuries have provided their human counterparts with love, affection, and...
Terry Mansfield

Best Cat Breeds To Have As Pets

Are you looking for a new feline friend? You're in luck! Science has determined the best cat breeds for pets based on personality and health traits. There's a perfect match if you're looking for a low-maintenance pet or a cuddly companion.
topdogtips.com

Weirdest Crossbreed Dogs

Crossbreed or purebred, we love all sorts of dogs. Even the strange ones!. With hundreds of dogs existing, crossbreeds often result in the cutest creatures of all, particularly the unusual mixes. What are crossbreed dogs, you ask?. Often known as designer dog breeds, they came to be after combining two...
Forbes Advisor

Survey: 54% Of Dog Owners Have Regrets About Getting A Dog

“I am the one who has to completely take care of everything even though everyone else promised they would,” says one dog owner when asked if they had regrets about getting a dog. Other dog owners expressed similar frustrations. A new Forbes Advisor survey of 2,000 dog owners found...
iheart.com

Vet Goes Viral Sharing 5 Dog Breeds He Would Never Own

UK veterinarian and TikToker Ben The Vet normally shares tips on pet health. In his most recent video, he got in on the "As a ____, here are 5 ____ I would never ____" trend, listing the five breeds of dog he would/could never own as a veterinary surgeon. He does make it clear that these are just his opinions and goes on to explain his reasoning for each of the five that make his list.
KTEN.com

The Best Dog Breeds for Families Living in a House

Originally Posted On: https://hands2paws.com/top-dog-blog/the-best-dog-breeds-for-families-living-in-a-house/. Dogs are always welcome additions to families. Here are some of the breeds of dogs that are well suited to families and first-time dog owners in a house. Can you believe that there are 350 breeds of dogs that are recognized by the World Canine Federation?
msn.com

Cocker Spaniel Caught On Pet Cam While Home Alone Melts Hearts

An English cocker spaniel has been caught guilt-tripping his owner prompting an outpouring of reactions from TikTok users in footage that has been viewed more than 330,000 times. In the video posted to the page @Woody_the_Englishcocker, Woody's owner, who lives in Hertfordshire, England, can be seen sitting in her car....
active.com

The Best Dog Beds for Your Furry Friend

How to Train Your Dog to Run With You | Best Hiking Gear for Dogs | Best Dog Harnesses | Best Dog Foods | Best Dog Leashes | Best Dog Balls | Best Dog Frisbees | Best Dog Backpacks | Best Dog Toys | Best Dog Beds | Best Dog Treadmills.
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Dog Breeds

No one wants to be attacked by a dog, but some breeds are more aggressive and dangerous than others. In this article, based on our research, we'll look at the most dangerous dog breeds and provide some tips on how to avoid them.
Newsweek

Sugar, Dog Who Helps Her Best Friend With Cataracts, Wins Pet of the Week

There's never a dull moment in the world of pets and this week has been no exception. Over the past seven days, Newsweek has shared stories about everything from golden retrievers wearing super-cute raincoats to one man's uncanny ability to mimic cats on the internet. We also chronicled an adorable "pup party" laid on for the residents of an animal shelter that caters specifically to elderly rescue dogs without a home.
FLORIDA STATE
active.com

The Best Dog Toys for Your Playful Pup

How to Train Your Dog to Run With You | Best Hiking Gear for Dogs | Best Dog Harnesses | Best Dog Foods | Best Dog Leashes | Best Dog Balls | Best Dog Frisbees | Best Dog Backpacks | Best Dog Toys | Best Dog Beds | Best Dog Treadmills.

