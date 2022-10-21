Read full article on original website
Related
Free Adoption Campaign at Best Friends Animal Society for Large Pups
In a time of rising costs of living and decreased availability in pet-friendly housing, adoptions for large dogs have decreased. While there are benefits to adopting a larger dog, such as increased safety when walking at night, the cons may outweigh the pros for potential new dog parents. Unfortunately, this...
pethelpful.com
Louisiana Rescue Puppy Returned Just 3 Days After His Adoption 'Isn't Giving Up'
Sometimes, animals that get adopted from shelters end up being returned shortly thereafter. It is not always the fault of the adopter, but this is a heartbreaking experience for pets who think they have found their forever home only to be back in the shelter a few days later. One pup experienced this recently, but he isn't giving up on finding his perfect family.
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Milo
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Milo. Milo, a rare dachshund piranha, is ready for his forever home. He is very sweet and loving, until he wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. A typical miniature dachshund, Milo is alert, curious, playful...
CVAS: Meet Frappe and Gypsy, pets of the week
Meet Frappe and Gypsy, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Frappe and Gypsy would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Dogs as Pets: The Chihuahua
America loves their pets! There is no denying that. Most people today who own a dog consider their canine furball as a member of the family and rightly so. For if you don’t……buy a fish. Dogs for centuries have provided their human counterparts with love, affection, and...
Best Cat Breeds To Have As Pets
Are you looking for a new feline friend? You're in luck! Science has determined the best cat breeds for pets based on personality and health traits. There's a perfect match if you're looking for a low-maintenance pet or a cuddly companion.
topdogtips.com
Weirdest Crossbreed Dogs
Crossbreed or purebred, we love all sorts of dogs. Even the strange ones!. With hundreds of dogs existing, crossbreeds often result in the cutest creatures of all, particularly the unusual mixes. What are crossbreed dogs, you ask?. Often known as designer dog breeds, they came to be after combining two...
Survey: 54% Of Dog Owners Have Regrets About Getting A Dog
“I am the one who has to completely take care of everything even though everyone else promised they would,” says one dog owner when asked if they had regrets about getting a dog. Other dog owners expressed similar frustrations. A new Forbes Advisor survey of 2,000 dog owners found...
iheart.com
Vet Goes Viral Sharing 5 Dog Breeds He Would Never Own
UK veterinarian and TikToker Ben The Vet normally shares tips on pet health. In his most recent video, he got in on the "As a ____, here are 5 ____ I would never ____" trend, listing the five breeds of dog he would/could never own as a veterinary surgeon. He does make it clear that these are just his opinions and goes on to explain his reasoning for each of the five that make his list.
KTEN.com
The Best Dog Breeds for Families Living in a House
Originally Posted On: https://hands2paws.com/top-dog-blog/the-best-dog-breeds-for-families-living-in-a-house/. Dogs are always welcome additions to families. Here are some of the breeds of dogs that are well suited to families and first-time dog owners in a house. Can you believe that there are 350 breeds of dogs that are recognized by the World Canine Federation?
studyfinds.org
Dachshunds, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels among unhealthiest (thus most expensive) dog breeds, vet warns
CHIGWELL, England — Owning a dog often winds up being far more expensive than one might expect. To that point, a British vet is sharing the dog breeds he wouldn’t have as a pet — because they have a history of health problems and land owners with massive bills.
msn.com
Cocker Spaniel Caught On Pet Cam While Home Alone Melts Hearts
An English cocker spaniel has been caught guilt-tripping his owner prompting an outpouring of reactions from TikTok users in footage that has been viewed more than 330,000 times. In the video posted to the page @Woody_the_Englishcocker, Woody's owner, who lives in Hertfordshire, England, can be seen sitting in her car....
active.com
The Best Dog Beds for Your Furry Friend
How to Train Your Dog to Run With You | Best Hiking Gear for Dogs | Best Dog Harnesses | Best Dog Foods | Best Dog Leashes | Best Dog Balls | Best Dog Frisbees | Best Dog Backpacks | Best Dog Toys | Best Dog Beds | Best Dog Treadmills.
This Is Why You Should Never Pet A Dog With A Red Collar In New Jersey
Never ever pet a dog with a red collar, and this is why...I just learned about this too and my mind is blown. There are three colors that we should be paying attention to when we see a dog’s collar. Of course, not everyone follows this suggested practice but if you always use it as a gauge you’ll be safer in case they do.
Most Dangerous Dog Breeds
No one wants to be attacked by a dog, but some breeds are more aggressive and dangerous than others. In this article, based on our research, we'll look at the most dangerous dog breeds and provide some tips on how to avoid them.
German Shepherd Using Dishwasher To Rest on Melts Hearts: 'Clean Puppy'
A German Shepherd has melted hearts online after a video of it laying on a dishwasher door—disobeying its owners, who were trying to get it off of it—went viral on social media. The video, shared on TikTok by the pup's owner, under the username Hushangnaim, shows the dog...
Sugar, Dog Who Helps Her Best Friend With Cataracts, Wins Pet of the Week
There's never a dull moment in the world of pets and this week has been no exception. Over the past seven days, Newsweek has shared stories about everything from golden retrievers wearing super-cute raincoats to one man's uncanny ability to mimic cats on the internet. We also chronicled an adorable "pup party" laid on for the residents of an animal shelter that caters specifically to elderly rescue dogs without a home.
active.com
The Best Dog Toys for Your Playful Pup
How to Train Your Dog to Run With You | Best Hiking Gear for Dogs | Best Dog Harnesses | Best Dog Foods | Best Dog Leashes | Best Dog Balls | Best Dog Frisbees | Best Dog Backpacks | Best Dog Toys | Best Dog Beds | Best Dog Treadmills.
Comments / 0