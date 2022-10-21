8 Songs You Didn’t Know Coldplay’s Chris Martin Wrote for Other Artists

Coldplay’s catalog speaks for itself. “Yellow,” “Fix You,” Viva La Vida,” “Paradise” and the remaining collection of hits within the band’s songbook, all co-written by frontman Chris Martin and members of the band.

During the band’s earlier run from their 2000 debut, Parachutes, through their 2005 release, X&Y, and into the late 2000s and their 2010s collaborations with Kylie Minogue, The Chainsmokers, Dua Lipa, and BTS, among others, Martin has been spreading his lyrics around.

Here’s a look behind eight songs Chris Martin co-wrote entirely for other artists.

1. “See It In a Boy’s Eyes,” Jamelia (2003)

Written by Chris Martin, Jamelia Davis, and Rik Simpson

British singer, songwriter, and model Jamelia worked with fellow Parlophone label mate, Chris Martin, on one track off her second album, Thank You, which became her best-selling album. “See It In a Boy’s Eyes” is told from the woman’s perspective of knowing a man’s true intention … through his eyes. Jamelia released a third album, Walk With Me, in 2006 and has appeared on various UK television shows—Move Like Michael Jackson, Loose Women, Never Mind the Buzzcocks—and other charitable endeavors since her hiatus from music.

When it rains when it rains

Oh my heart don’t feel the same

Nothing change nothing change

Comrade I don’t feel the same

With my foot to the floor

Hear my key turn in the door

Holing back what’s in store?

When a girl wants a little bit more

2. “Gravity,” Embrace (2004)

Written by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, and Will Champion

Off the British band Embrace’s fourth album, Out of Nothing, produced by Killing Joke’s Martin “Youth” Glover, “Gravity” is a sweetened piano ballad about lovers drawn together by centripetal force. Originally written by the members of Coldplay, and one they had even played live, the band shared the track with their friends Embrace.

“We’ve always loved Embrace and Danny is one of my best friends,” said Martin in a 2004 interview. “When we wrote ‘Gravity’ we thought it sounded far too much like them for us, but not too much like them for them, so I asked Danny if he wanted the song and that was that.”

And then I looked up at the sun

And I could see

Oh, the way that gravity turns on you and me

And then I looked up at the sun

And saw the sky

And the way that gravity pulls on you and I

On you and I

3. “All Good Things (Come To An End),” Nelly Furtado (2006)

Written by Chris Martin, Nelly Furtado, Tim “Timbaland” Mosley, and Nate Hills

For Nelly Furtado’s third album, Loose, Martin co-wrote the third single, “All Good Things (Come To An End),” which also features him harmonizing on the track. Furtado and Martin were already friends when she was working with Timbaland, who was coincidentally listening to Coldplay’s 2005 album, X&Y, in the studio while recording Loose. Martin was asked to join the two to work on “All Good Things (Come To An End).” The more pensive piece hit No. 1 in more than 15 countries in Europe and reached the top of the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart.

Honestly, what will become of me?

Don’t like reality

It’s way too clear to me

But really, life is dandy

We are what we don’t see

We miss everything daydreaming

Traveling, I only stop at exits

Wondering if I’ll stay (stay)

Young and restless

Living this way, I stress less

I want to pull away when the dream dies

The pain sets in, and I don’t cry

I only feel gravity, and I wonder wh

y

4. “Fun,” Natalie Imbruglia (2009)

Written by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, and Will Champion

Australian artist Natalie Imbruglia co-wrote the single “Want,” off her fourth album, Come to Life, with Chris Martin, while two others, including “Lukas”—also produced by Brian Eno and Coldplay’s Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends producer Rik Simpson—and the breakup song “Fun” were written entirely by Chris Martin and Coldplay bandmates Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, and Will Champion.

People always asking about you

And people always want to talk about you

Sometimes when I sleep I think about you

With your new someone, oh-oh-oh-oh

Didn’t we have fun?

I know it hurts like hell

When you can’t be with someone

5. “Every Day’s Like Christmas,” Kylie Minogue (2015)

Written by Chris Martin, Mikkel Eriksen,

and Tor Erik Hermansen

Tapping into his festive side, Chris Martin teamed up with Norwegian songwriters and producers Mikkel Eriksen, and Tor Erik Hermansen to write an original Christmas song for Kylie Minogue’s debut holiday album, Kylie Christmas. A collection of original holiday songs, along with some classic, and modern, covers—including a rendition of The Waitresses’ 1981 song “Christmas Wrapping” featuring Iggy Pop and a cover of Yazoo’s Upstairs at Eric’s track, “Only You,” with James Corden.

Thinking of you

Thinking of all that you do to me

Out of the blue

All that I hope

But live without it

Fell into fume

And put a light that moved right through me

It’s all coming true

And now everyday’s like Christmas

Until you, every day was ordinary

It’s true and now everyday’s like Christmas

6. “Homesick,” Dua Lipa (2017)

Written by Chris Martin and Dua Lipa

Chris Martin was one of the last collaborators to get on board Dua Lipa‘s self-titled debut and co-wrote the ballad “Homesick” with her. Produced by Coldplay’s engineer Bill Rahko, the song addresses dealing with the distance from loved ones and also features Martin on piano and vocals. Before writing, Martin and Lipa already had the title “Homesick,” and completed the song over two sessions in California together. Though it was only supposed to feature Lipa singing, she thought it would be better with Martin’s voice attached.

There’s a crack in my window

A bird in my room

Angels all over

That watch over you

When I’m walking on water

All my dreams have come true

Still, nothing means nothing

Without you

7. “Heaven” Avicii (2019)

Written by Chris Martin and Tim Bergling (Avicii)

The late Swedish DJ, producer, singer, and songwriter Avicii (Tim Bergling) and Chris Martin worked on several songs together, including “Heaven” off Bergling’s third and final album, Tim. On the song, Martin is also featured on vocals and plays guitar. Martin also co-wrote the track “True Believer,” off Avicii’s second album, Stories, in 2015, while Bergling co-wrote and co-produced the Coldplay song “A Sky Full of Stars” (and also played piano on the track), off the band’s sixth album, Ghost Stories (2014).

Step out into the dawn

You pray ’til, you pray ’til the lights come on

And then you feel like you’ve just been born

Yeah, you come to raise me up

When I’m beaten and broken up

And now I’m back in the arms I love

And I think I just died

I think I just died

Yeah, I think I just died

I think I just died

And went to heaven

And went to heaven

8. “Riptide,” The Chainsmokers (2022)

Written by Chris Martin, The Chainsmokers’ Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart, along with Emily Warren, Ian Kirkpatrick, and Whethan

In 2017, Coldplay and The Chainsmokers collaborated on the hit “Something Just Like This,” off the American electronic duo’s 2017 debut, Memories… Do Not Open, and on Coldplay’s Kaleidoscope EP, released the same year—which hit No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned the pair a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Both groups teamed up again two years later for The Chainsmokers’ fourth album, So Far So Good, with Martin co-writing the opening track, “Riptide,” with the duo and several others. So Far So Good debuted at No. 1 on the Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart.

Late night, zip ties

Make you wanna miss your flight

Flippin’ through your feelings like a Gemini

I’m staring at your dark side

So far, so gone

Standin’ with a white dress on

Only say you need me when your friends gone home

And tryna get your mind right

Photo: Brian Stukes/Getty Images