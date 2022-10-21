If you are like me, then you have been sleeping badly during these days of so much smoke. And if you sleep, the dreams have been just awful. The dead in one's life are always appearing and totally ignorant of their lost existence. A few weeks ago, I would wake up around 3 am and see in the night sky a moving moon with a sparkling Jupiter. These past three days, I woke up and saw nothing at all. And the morning was as miserable as night. Sometimes, I couldn't tell if it was fog or smoke—this was like a shepherd being between the dog and the wolf, between a friend and a fiend. And all the people on Twitter and on the news have to say about this terrifying situation is: The rain is coming. The real rain will clean all of this. We will get back to normal. That is it. There is nothing deeper to say about what clearly is the beginning of our end.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO