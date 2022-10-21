Read full article on original website
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersBrooksville, FL
Crosscut.com
Podcast | Why gold mining brought Wyatt Earp to Seattle
Wyatt Earp was a man often on the move. In the two decades after his and Doc Holliday’s storied shootout at the OK Corral in Tombstone, Arizona, he spent time in San Francisco, Utah and Alaska, shading his reputation with turns as a sportsman, gambler and entrepreneur. The gold...
MyNorthwest.com
Old hangar mystery reveals layers of Northwest aviation history
From San Diego to Seattle to Port Townsend, a non-descript sheet metal building might be the oldest, most historic – and most well-traveled – airplane hangar in the Evergreen State. This breaking history news – and All Over The Map exclusive – comes from Lee Corbin, military and...
Eater
Six Sensational Burgers Made With International Flavors in Seattle
Seattle is stacked with restaurants serving excellent American-style burgers, the best of which are tracked in Eater Seattle’s burger map. But the cosmopolitan nature of the city has also birthed noteworthy variations of burgers with international influences, containing intriguing ingredients ranging from shrimp to dried pomegranate seeds to Lao fermented pork belly.
The Stranger
Slog PM: The Real Rain Safe Seattle Is Hoping for, Students Told to Stay Inside, the Universe Is out There
If you are like me, then you have been sleeping badly during these days of so much smoke. And if you sleep, the dreams have been just awful. The dead in one's life are always appearing and totally ignorant of their lost existence. A few weeks ago, I would wake up around 3 am and see in the night sky a moving moon with a sparkling Jupiter. These past three days, I woke up and saw nothing at all. And the morning was as miserable as night. Sometimes, I couldn't tell if it was fog or smoke—this was like a shepherd being between the dog and the wolf, between a friend and a fiend. And all the people on Twitter and on the news have to say about this terrifying situation is: The rain is coming. The real rain will clean all of this. We will get back to normal. That is it. There is nothing deeper to say about what clearly is the beginning of our end.
Longboat Observer
St. Regis hits one-year construction mark
A year has passed since the groundbreaking of The Residences at St. Regis Resort Longboat Key held on Oct. 25, 2021. “We’re actually slightly ahead of schedule,” Unicorp National Development CEO Chuck Whittall said. “Everything is moving along smoothly. We are still targeting a July 2024 opening. It’s on track to do that right now.”
Ferndale shocks undefeated Stanwood on the road to claim 3A Wesco North title
STANWOOD, Wash. - Ferndale High School edge rusher Jake Mason and the rest of the Golden Eagles would like everyone to remember they're still here. That message couldn't have been sent any more clearly than with Ferndale upending previously-unbeaten Stanwood, 28-7, on Friday night in the 3A Wesco ...
7 Minutes of Pregame Banter for Saturday Night's UW-Cal Football Outing
Discussion centered around the free flow of points, both offensively and defensively.
Potbelly Sandwich Shop announces plans for 14 new locations in Tampa Bay
The chain already has two locations in Tampa.
KUOW
Pirates, gentrification, and the future of living aboard on Puget Sound
On a the perfect day in Washington, you can see Puget Sound filled with boats — yachts, sailboats, and decades old vessels alongside shiny new cruisers. While many local sailors are hobbyists, a lot of them live on their boats. And as prices rise across the region, there's a wave of new mariners looking to find affordable housing options on the water.
Huskies Grind Out 28-21 Bay Area Win, Become Bowl Eligible
High-scoring UW offense held well under season scoring average.
Chronicle
Warning Signs: Hiring in Washington May Be at a Tipping Point
For much of the pandemic, hiring in Seattle and across Washington outpaced the rest of the nation, thanks in part to a red-hot tech sector. But there are growing signs — with lower hiring in tech, education and construction — that Washington's job market could be, as one economist puts it, "at the top of the roller coaster, about to plummet."
KOMO News
Influx of shelter pets driving need for adoption, foster families in King County
The number of posts about lost and abandoned dogs, together with feral cats, are popping up more frequently than usual on neighborhood blogs. “We noticed the kittens a month ago. We’ve been trying to call Shelters to get them housed,” said Elissa Emde. Emde tried calling two shelters...
SDOT: New on-street paid parking rates to take effect Monday
Starting Monday, Oct. 24, new on-street paid parking rates will take effect at several locations throughout Seattle, the Seattle Department of Transportation announced Thursday. SDOT said rates are staying the same or decreasing at around two-thirds of parking locations and times around the city. The most common rate is $0.50...
Rain washes away smoke as weather cools down this weekend
After thick smoke clogged the skies, stifling Seattleites’ lungs with unhealthy air, the haze that has been hanging over the city for the past few weeks is starting to clear. The air quality is improved for most of the area Friday morning, according to the Washington Smoke Blog, with...
waterlandblog.com
Homelessness, license plate cameras & more discussed at Thursday night’s Des Moines City Council
Homelessness, the end of the COVID-19 proclamation, license plate cameras and more were discussed at Thursday night’s (Oct. 20, 2022) Des Moines City Council. Comments tonight included the need for a children’s playground. Plans for a play structure at Cecil Powell park have been underway since 2016, but have been held up. This community member also wanted to know if the community has a say in the playground design.
nomadlawyer.org
Treasure Island Florida: What to do in Treasure Island Florida?
Treasure Island is a city in Pinellas County, Florida, United States. The city is bounded by the Gulf of Mexico to the west, St. Petersburg to the south, and unincorporated Pinellas County to the east and north. It is a suburb of St. Petersburg. The population was 7,527 at the 2010 census.
Mysuncoast.com
Skies will be clear to see the Orionid Meteor shower
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Friday morning is the peak of the Orionid meteor shower. You may see up to 20 meteors per hour. The shower started in late Sept. and lasts through November 22nd. The meteors are a result of the earth passing through the dust and debris cloud left behind from Haley’s comet. Skies should clear up in time for the peak which is best seen from midnight through 5 a.m. It will be cool with temperatures in the low 60′s to upper 50′s.
Air quality now good for most of Western Washington as first fall storm moves in
SEATTLE — After having the worst air quality in the world on Wednesday and Thursday, air quality is good for most of the area Friday morning, with pockets of moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups in Snohomish County. A cold front is already pushing some rain into the coast...
Did Your History Teacher Tell You About the Infamous Everett Massacre?
I've been digging around through Washington state history, whilst lamenting my lack of interest in the high school class of the same name, in an effort to learn more about our state. Up until now, I had never heard of the Everett massacre of 1916. It was a clash between unionized labor workers and "citizen deputies" that resulted in 7 deaths, several injuries, and 76 arrests. This incident is also known as Bloody Sunday, not to be confused with the 1972 tragedy in Northern Ireland that would go on to inspire U2 to write 'Sunday, Bloody Sunday.'
myeverettnews.com
Fire Destroys Cabin At Silver Lake Park In Everett
An investigator from the Everett Fire Department is on scene working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a cabin at the Camp Patterson area at Silver Lake Park in south Everett this morning. A Parks Department employee discovered the fire just after 6:00 AM in the building...
