House of the Dragon will wrap up their first season this Sunday and a lot has already happened. The series has shown us some of the history of the Targaryen house with it being a hit with fans so far. House of the Dragon had a massive viewership during their first few episodes and now it seems that its viewing streak will keep going. The Game of Thrones spinoff has hit another viewership highlight by beating Amazon Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in streaming on HBO Max. According to Nielsen, House of the Dragon clocked in at number three on the charts, while The Rings of Power dropped down to number four.

3 DAYS AGO