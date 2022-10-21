Read full article on original website
Lady Qi’ra Stands Front And Center In ‘Star Wars: Hidden Empire’ Connecting Variant
This November, the final part of Charle Soule’s game changing trilogy of Star Wars stories set between Episodes V and VI will begin in Star Wars: Hidden Empire. Breakout character Lady Qi’ra is front and center, as the Crimson Dawn continues their war with the Empire and its Sith leaders.
Fear The Harvestman: Previewing ‘Strange’ #7
Art by: Marcelo Ferreira, Roberto Poggi, Javier Tartaglia. THE SORCERER SUPREME OF DEATH! Clea and Wong have uncovered who is behind the zombie resurrections of the deceased heroes and villains. But they’re going to need all the help they can get, including from the Sorcerer Supreme of Death…the Harvestman!
The Law Of Equivalent Exchange Ch 52: “Lord Of The Demon’s Lair”
As Ed begins to hatch a plan to get himself, Lin, and Envy out of Gluttony’s “stomach”, Scar and Mei Chang follow Al and Gluttony into the catacombs. More revelations will surely follow! Meanwhile, Tim and Patrick find that, like Ed and Lin, they have differing understanding of how Envy works and how all those souls came to make up his body. And Patrick hits on a new slogan for the podcast!
Streaming And Screaming: ‘The Babadook’
Six years after the death of her husband, Amelia struggles to discipline her ‘out of control’ 6 year-old Samuel – a son she finds difficult to love. Samuel’s dreams are plagued by a monster he believes is coming to kill them both. When a disturbing storybook called ‘The Babadook’ turns up at their house, Samuel is convinced that the Babadook is the creature he’s been dreaming about. And when Amelia begins to see glimpses of the creature herself, it slowly dawns on her that the thing Samuel has been warning her about may well be real.
Not Your Final Girl Podcast- LIVE! on Halloween: Ghostwatch (1992) & WNUF Halloween Special (2013) w/ Lesley Manning and Chris LaMartina
October is finally here, and boy do Candace and Ariel have some spooky season programming for you. Live from Not Your Final Girl HQ (not really, but we’re suspending our disbelief here), we are talking about two phenomenal Halloween specials – iconic and terrifying “live” broadcast Ghostwatch (1992), and acerbic “live” news special WNUF Halloween Special (2013) – with their respective filmmakers, Lesley Manning and Chris LaMartina.
Matthew Perry departed Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio film after his heart ‘stopped’ for five minutes
"Friends" star Matthew Perry revealed that due to a medical scare, he decided to pull out of Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep's film, "Don't Look Up."
Preview: ‘The Return Of Chilling Adventures In Sorcery’ (One-Shot)
Archie Comics has revealed a preview of The Return Of Chilling Adventures In Sorcery (One-Shot), dropping Wednesday from writers Eliot Rahal, Sina Grace, and Casey Gilly, artists Vincenzo Federici, Corin Howell, and Liana Kangas, colorists Matt Herms and Glenn Whitmore, and letterer Jack Morelli. ‘Madam Satan escaped Hell a fugitive...
Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Joins Damon Lindelof For Surprise ‘Star Wars’ Project
Surprise! Damon Lindelof is developing a Star Wars film project. Deadline reports the Watchmen showrunner has been co-writing a Star Wars script with an unnamed partner for sometime and the project has recruited Ms. Marvel episode director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to helm whatever it turns out to be. Although it is still early going, the site’s source claimed “it was important to Lucasfilm and Lindelof that a director be brought on so that person’s own vision for where they see this story headed gets included in the script.”
Jessica Jones Is Having A Very Bad Day In ‘The Variants’ #4 Preview
Every time a VARIANT arrives, Jessica loses a little piece of herself. But SOMEONE is trying to take EVERYTHING SHE HAS. How can Jessica fight back against an enemy who claims to actually BE her?. The Variants #4 is out Wednesday 26th October from Marvel.
James Gunn Takes Control Of The DC Media Universe
Well, finally some good news in the DC Entertainment Multiverse. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and Aquaman producer Peter Safran will chart the destiny of characters like Peacemaker, Superman, and more as co-chairs and co-CEOs of the newly formed DC Studios. The division will take control of DC’s film, television, and animation efforts in the ever-evolving Warner Bros. Discovery corporate strategy. Gunn will be the creative chief of the new operation while Safran will manage the business and production side. The pair will report to WBD CEO David Zaslav while still working with Warner Bros. Pictures bosses Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy — sidestepping the usual chain of command in the Warner structure.
Henry Cavill To Return As Superman
The long-standing rumors were true. Superman lives again. A few days out from the premiere of Black Adam, Justice League star Henry Cavill took to his Instagram account to confirm that, yes, he will return as Superman in a forthcoming Warner Bros. Pictures project. “I wanted to make it official,”...
Second Only To The King Of Monsters: Previewing ‘Godzilla– Best Of Mothra’
IDW Comics has revealed a preview of Godzilla: Best of Mothra, out tomorrow from John Layman, Cullen Bunn, Duane Swierczynski, Simon Gane, David Watcher, Jay Fotos, and more. ‘Mothra! Second only to the King of Monsters. The goddess of peace graces the pages of this special one-shot reprint, showcasing some of the greatest Mothra stories that have ever fluttered through our comics. One hundred beautiful pages written and rendered by a variety of superstar scribes and artists are sure to show kaiju fans everywhere why Mothra is one of the best of the best!’
Streaming And Screaming: ‘Hellraiser 2022’
In Hellraiser a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension. The film is adapted from the the original novella by Clive Barker with a screenplay by David S. Goyer (The Sandman, Dark Knight, Dark City). This interpretation will return to the androgynous S/M origins of the Cenobites with Jamie Clayton assuming the role of Pinhead.
Advance Review: Sisko Returns To Save the Galaxy – Again – In `Star Trek’ #1
Benjamin Sisko makes his long-awaited return to the Star Trek universe in this issue. But the captain doesn’t have much time to celebrate – much to readers’ chagrin. There’s a menace out in space, and Sisko needs to assemble an all-star crew to deal with it. Unfortunately, some inconsistent artwork gets in the way of a strong start to this ongoing series.
Mindgames: Previewing ‘Venom’ #12
Art by: Bryan Hitch, Andrew Currie, Alex Sinclair, Ceci de la Cruz. “VENOMWORLD” Continues! After the shocking events of VENOM #11, not only is Dylan Brock’s physical body in such grave condition that it may never recover, but his codex is as well. After a Hail Mary decision made by the Venom symbiote last issue, Dylan is about to see sides of symbiosis, the Klyntar and perhaps even his father that he has never even imagined!
TV Review: ‘Andor’ Season 1, Episode 7
After last week’s explosive episode, it seems as if Andor has shifted again. It was fairly predictable that the show was going to slow down after an action-packed heist. However, what wasn’t predictable was where the story would go next. It seems that the hints of the show being grander than just one character were understated. After the heist, the show began spending more time on some of its supporting and auxiliary characters in order to fully flesh out the universe and perhaps show a lot more than just one man’s journey into becoming a rebel. It seems it’s going to show how the rebellion grows as a whole.
Is Ned Losing It In ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ #12 Preview?
GLIDER VS. GLIDER, BOMB VS. BOMB, GOBLIN VS. SPIDER?! Spidey’s new costume is going to be tested in a horrifying crucible. If you thought the Tombstone and Vulture fights were rough, YOU AIN’T SEEN NOTHING YET!!!
Previewing ‘Ultraman: The Mystery Of The Ultraseven’ #3
Past and present collide, with the future on the line—as ULTRAMAN TAKES ON ULTRASEVEN! It’s a knock-down, drag-out battle for the fate of the world—with a couple of giant Kaiju thrown in for good measure. There’s no room for anyone else in this fight…right?
Previewing ‘DC Mech’ #4 From DC Comics
Darkseid’s forces defeated the Justice Squadron and killed someone near and dear to them. The heroes will have to fix their mechs and their team morale in order to get back in the fight. But Superman is hiding in a town called Smallville, living with a family called the Kents while trying to fix his mech. He’s in grave danger, as the people of Smallville don’t take kindly to mechs or aliens…”
‘X-23: Deadly Regenesis’ Throws Back To The Early Days Of Mutantkind’s Deadliest Assassin
Before Laura Kinney was Wolverine, one of mutantkind’s greatest heroes, she was X-23, its deadliest assassin. This March, writer Erica Schultz and artist Edgar Salazar will return to the time when the character was at a crossroads during her journey as an X-Man in X:23 Deadly Regenesis. Announced earlier this month at New York Comic Con, the five-issue limited series will add depth to X-23’s incredible transformation into the hero she is today. Taking place during the X-Men’s Utopia era, the story will find X-23 targeted for revenge by an iconic Marvel Comics super villain and an all-new foe with a personal vendetta against Laura that’s so extreme, they may end up becoming her new archnemesis.
