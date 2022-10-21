Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect Damages Denton City Hall Causing $10K in DamagesLarry LeaseDenton, TX
The abandoned mansion in Sanger, Texas is finally being restored.Rooted ExpeditionsSanger, TX
Texas AG Paxton wants prosecutors to investigate controversial Plano drag showAsh JurbergPlano, TX
North Texas School Districts Received $1 Million in Grants for School SafetyLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viralAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Related
Rangers hire 3-time World Series champion Bochy as manager
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas Rangers have hired Bruce Bochy as their manager, bringing the three-time World Series champion out of a short retirement to take over a team that has had six consecutive losing seasons.Texas made the surprising announcement Friday, just more than two weeks after its season ended.The 67-year-old Bochy hasn't managed since 2019, when he stepped away after 13 seasons and those World Series titles with the San Francisco Giants, the first of which was a five-game win over Texas in 2010. Rangers general manager Chris Young played for Bochy with San Diego in 2006."As we...
Longview now 5-0 in district play, still undefeated after beating McKinney North 49-7
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Lobos are now 5-0 in district and still undefeated on the season after getting a home win over the McKinney North Bulldogs. The final score was: McKinney North 7 at Longview 49. Next week, Longview will head to Tyler High to play the Lions.
The Most Beautiful Barndominium on 53 Acres in Celina, Texas
Over the past few years Barndominiums have become very popular, let’s be honest they can look amazing just like this one that I found that is currently for sale in Celina, Texas. But this particular property is beyond stunning as this barndominium is new having been built in 2021 and the stunning home sits on 53 gorgeous acres of land in the great state of Texas.
WaBa Grill Set to Enter Texas After One Of The Chain’s Franchisee Inked a 10-Store Development Deal
According to a media release from Restaurant news.com, and other online news outlets, WaBa Grill, a major healthy rice bowl chain has inked a multi-unit development deal that will introduce the chain to the Dallas Fort Worth region, making the brand entry into Texas. The deal will facilitate the opening of ten WaBa Grill locations in Denton, Collins, Tarantino, and Dallas Counties in the next six years.
2 Texas Cities Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
KTEN.com
Texoma reacts to the CDC's new recommendations
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control advisory board voted in favor of adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the immunization schedule. The committee meets every year to review and update the vaccination schedule. The schedule is meant to help guide doctors in determining when to administer important vaccinations, particularly for children.
Anna, Texas Preparing For Population Growth
As previously covered by Local Profile, North Texas is becoming a technology industry hub. Now the small town of Sherman is emerging as a semiconductor manufacturing center thanks to investments coming from GlobalWafers, Texas Instruments and II-VI. In June, GlobiTech, a subsidiary of the Taiwan-based GlobalWafers selected the town to locate a new $5 billion facility expansion, promising to create 1,500 new jobs in the area.
Dallas steakhouse ranked among 2022’s 10 best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s one thing when you claim to have one of the best of anything especially when it comes to stacking up against other restaurants nationwide, but it’s a whole other ball game when a report name-drops your spot in the top 10 of any ranking.
myfoxzone.com
'Priceless' wedding ring lost at the State Fair of Texas -- and then recovered
DALLAS — They have a saying in the lost and found at the State Fair of Texas. “If you can bring it to the fair, you can lose it at the fair,” said Linda Kindt, who manages the fair’s safety team. They don’t just mean clothing, wallets...
KLTV
Hi-Way 80 Garage Sale opens to travelers
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A sure sign that Fall is in full swing, a garage sale along an East Texas highway that stretches all the way from Dallas to Mississippi. The annual Hi-Way 80 Garage Sale is underway, that brings thousands of travelers along the roadway to stop for bargains.
keranews.org
Parolee accused in Dallas Methodist shooting had permission to be with pregnant 'significant other'
Nestor Hernandez, the parolee accused of killing two people at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, had an ankle monitor but got permission to be at the hospital Saturday. "He was on parole with a special condition of electronic monitoring," Amanda Hernandez, the director of communications for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, told KERA in an email Sunday. "He was granted permission to be at the hospital to be with his significant other during delivery."
starlocalmedia.com
All the action from McKinney Boyd's shootout with Little Elm, McKinney North's battle with No. 1 Longview
McKinney ISD continued its football season on Friday, with McKinney Boyd outlasting Little Elm and McKinney North falling to top-ranked Longview. Here are some of the top photos from both ballgames.
Dallas Observer
As the Dallas County Judge Race Gets Personal, Could a Surprise Be Coming on Election Day?
Dallas County is reliably blue. Everybody who follows politics knows that, right? Democrats hold all but one seat on the Commissioners Court, with J.J Koch the only Republican. Justices of the Peace Al Cercone and Steve Seider and Constable Ben Adamcik are the only other Republicans serving in elected office in county government, according to the Texas GOP's website.
secretdallas.com
10 Of The Most Romantic Bars And Restaurants In Dallas
For when you want to go big on date night. If you’re looking for somewhere sultry to dine out or have a drink this season, these local establishments will set the table and the mood. [Featured image: @thefrenchroom_]. 1. The Mansion Restaurant At Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek. Situated...
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated sushi restaurants in Dallas from Tripadvisor.
keranews.org
‘It’s been tough’: Dallas actors with triplets on COVID, lack of work and the future
Reconnecting after a traumatic year of separation and loss is a work-in-progress. KERA and The Dallas Morning News are collaborating to document how North Texas’ arts and culture scene is emerging from the pandemic. The News’ Michael Granberry reports on how two actors turned to new careers after theaters shut down.
WFAA
DFW rain timeline: Rain and storm chances and how much we'll get
DALLAS — Ready for week to get started, North Texas? Here's the weather coming our way as things kick off. Our next system is moving in as we begin the week, and storms will return along with cooler, more fall-like temperatures. This morning will bring clouds and scattered showers...
KWTX
North Texas police officer pleads guilty to official oppression
KELLER, Texas (KWTX) - A former North Texas police officer pleaded guilty Thursday for his role in pepper spraying and arresting a man who filmed his son’s interactions with Keller police. Former Keller Police Sergeant Blake Shimanek pled guilty to official oppression, a Class A misdemeanor, regarding the August...
'There's no accountability' for unsafe drivers on North Texas roadways
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - We've seen this week how deadly and dangerous standard traffic stops can be for police officers on North Texas freeways.Laws designed to protect officers don't seem to work often enough. Officer AJ Castaneda died on the George Bush Turnpike three years ago. His family has long since wanted freeways to be safer for officers and says this week's death of Carrollton police officer Steve Nothem only left them shaking their heads. "It's gotten that bad, where I just see people swerve three lanes over because they're missing an exit or they are not paying attention," Daniel Castaneda said. Castaneda,...
H-E-B announces Nov. 2 opening in Plano; Bob’s Steak and Chop House to bring location to McKinney and more top DFW news
The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Oct. 14-20. H-E-B announced its new Plano grocery store will officially open for customers beginning at 6 a.m. Nov. 2. Frisco. Frisco ISD proposed attendance zone changes for the 2023-24...
