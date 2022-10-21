ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosper, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS DFW

Rangers hire 3-time World Series champion Bochy as manager

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas Rangers have hired Bruce Bochy as their manager, bringing the three-time World Series champion out of a short retirement to take over a team that has had six consecutive losing seasons.Texas made the surprising announcement Friday, just more than two weeks after its season ended.The 67-year-old Bochy hasn't managed since 2019, when he stepped away after 13 seasons and those World Series titles with the San Francisco Giants, the first of which was a five-game win over Texas in 2010. Rangers general manager Chris Young played for Bochy with San Diego in 2006."As we...
ARLINGTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

The Most Beautiful Barndominium on 53 Acres in Celina, Texas

Over the past few years Barndominiums have become very popular, let’s be honest they can look amazing just like this one that I found that is currently for sale in Celina, Texas. But this particular property is beyond stunning as this barndominium is new having been built in 2021 and the stunning home sits on 53 gorgeous acres of land in the great state of Texas.
CELINA, TX
Madoc

WaBa Grill Set to Enter Texas After One Of The Chain’s Franchisee Inked a 10-Store Development Deal

According to a media release from Restaurant news.com, and other online news outlets, WaBa Grill, a major healthy rice bowl chain has inked a multi-unit development deal that will introduce the chain to the Dallas Fort Worth region, making the brand entry into Texas. The deal will facilitate the opening of ten WaBa Grill locations in Denton, Collins, Tarantino, and Dallas Counties in the next six years.
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Texoma reacts to the CDC's new recommendations

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control advisory board voted in favor of adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the immunization schedule. The committee meets every year to review and update the vaccination schedule. The schedule is meant to help guide doctors in determining when to administer important vaccinations, particularly for children.
DENISON, TX
Local Profile

Anna, Texas Preparing For Population Growth

As previously covered by Local Profile, North Texas is becoming a technology industry hub. Now the small town of Sherman is emerging as a semiconductor manufacturing center thanks to investments coming from GlobalWafers, Texas Instruments and II-VI. In June, GlobiTech, a subsidiary of the Taiwan-based GlobalWafers selected the town to locate a new $5 billion facility expansion, promising to create 1,500 new jobs in the area.
ANNA, TX
KLTV

Hi-Way 80 Garage Sale opens to travelers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A sure sign that Fall is in full swing, a garage sale along an East Texas highway that stretches all the way from Dallas to Mississippi. The annual Hi-Way 80 Garage Sale is underway, that brings thousands of travelers along the roadway to stop for bargains.
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Parolee accused in Dallas Methodist shooting had permission to be with pregnant 'significant other'

Nestor Hernandez, the parolee accused of killing two people at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, had an ankle monitor but got permission to be at the hospital Saturday. "He was on parole with a special condition of electronic monitoring," Amanda Hernandez, the director of communications for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, told KERA in an email Sunday. "He was granted permission to be at the hospital to be with his significant other during delivery."
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

As the Dallas County Judge Race Gets Personal, Could a Surprise Be Coming on Election Day?

Dallas County is reliably blue. Everybody who follows politics knows that, right? Democrats hold all but one seat on the Commissioners Court, with J.J Koch the only Republican. Justices of the Peace Al Cercone and Steve Seider and Constable Ben Adamcik are the only other Republicans serving in elected office in county government, according to the Texas GOP's website.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
secretdallas.com

10 Of The Most Romantic Bars And Restaurants In Dallas

For when you want to go big on date night. If you’re looking for somewhere sultry to dine out or have a drink this season, these local establishments will set the table and the mood. [Featured image: @thefrenchroom_]. 1. The Mansion Restaurant At Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek. Situated...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

DFW rain timeline: Rain and storm chances and how much we'll get

DALLAS — Ready for week to get started, North Texas? Here's the weather coming our way as things kick off. Our next system is moving in as we begin the week, and storms will return along with cooler, more fall-like temperatures. This morning will bring clouds and scattered showers...
DALLAS, TX
KWTX

North Texas police officer pleads guilty to official oppression

KELLER, Texas (KWTX) - A former North Texas police officer pleaded guilty Thursday for his role in pepper spraying and arresting a man who filmed his son’s interactions with Keller police. Former Keller Police Sergeant Blake Shimanek pled guilty to official oppression, a Class A misdemeanor, regarding the August...
KELLER, TX
CBS DFW

'There's no accountability' for unsafe drivers on North Texas roadways

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - We've seen this week how deadly and dangerous standard traffic stops can be for police officers on North Texas freeways.Laws designed to protect officers don't seem to work often enough. Officer AJ Castaneda died on the George Bush Turnpike three years ago. His family has long since wanted freeways to be safer for officers and says this week's death of Carrollton police officer Steve Nothem only left them shaking their heads. "It's gotten that bad, where I just see people swerve three lanes over because they're missing an exit or they are not paying attention," Daniel Castaneda said. Castaneda,...
CARROLLTON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

H-E-B announces Nov. 2 opening in Plano; Bob’s Steak and Chop House to bring location to McKinney and more top DFW news

The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Oct. 14-20. H-E-B announced its new Plano grocery store will officially open for customers beginning at 6 a.m. Nov. 2. Frisco. Frisco ISD proposed attendance zone changes for the 2023-24...
PLANO, TX

