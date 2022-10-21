ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas Rangers have hired Bruce Bochy as their manager, bringing the three-time World Series champion out of a short retirement to take over a team that has had six consecutive losing seasons.Texas made the surprising announcement Friday, just more than two weeks after its season ended.The 67-year-old Bochy hasn't managed since 2019, when he stepped away after 13 seasons and those World Series titles with the San Francisco Giants, the first of which was a five-game win over Texas in 2010. Rangers general manager Chris Young played for Bochy with San Diego in 2006."As we...

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO