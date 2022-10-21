ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

Annual drag show creates community despite controversy

Utah Tech University’s annual drag show brings a sense of community and belonging to students on campus despite surrounding controversy. On Oct. 19 one of the most anticipated events Utah Tech puts on happened – the drag show. The drag show tends to be one of the most...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Cedar City in the top 10 of the nation's most dynamic 'micropolitans' for 'tremendous growth'

CEDAR CITY — Cedar City Mayor Garth Green said he's not surprised to see the city recognized nationally after it experienced "tremendous growth" over the last few years. Heartland Forward, which describes itself as a "think and do tank," compared 536 like-sized micropolitans across the United States and ranked their "economic dynamism," Stephanie Hlywak, senior vice president at Tusk Strategies said in an email to Green and Cedar City News.
CEDAR CITY, UT

