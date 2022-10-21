ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, MO

northwestmoinfo.com

Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, October 24-30

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Oct. 24 – 30. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Guilford Man Seriously Injured in Accident Near Maryville

NODAWAY COUNTY, MO – A Guilford man was flown to the hospital following an accident in Nodaway County overnight. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 36-year old David Morriss of Guilford was westbound on US 136, just East of Maryville when he struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 20-year old Grace Schroeder of Liberty. Morriss’ vehicle travelled off the roadway, struck a fence, became airborne and struck a tree.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Truck goes airborne, crashes into tree in Nodaway County crash

NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 36-year-old man was seriously injured Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash in Nodaway County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 36-year-old David Morriss of Guilford, Missouri, was travelling too fast for the conditions and struck the rear of a 2010 Toyota Highlander on US Highway 136 west of Maple Drive at 9:40 p.m.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
kmaland.com

Westboro man arrested in Shenandoah traffic stop

(Shenandoah) -- A northwest Missouri man faces multiple charges following a traffic stop in Shenandoah. The Shenandoah Police Department says officers conducted a traffic stop around 11 p.m. Friday at the corner of Anna Crose and Pershing Drive. Following an investigation, officers arrested the driver -- 44-year-old Frank Kephart of Westboro -- for OWI -- second offense -- and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
SHENANDOAH, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Troop H Makes A Pair Of Warrant Arrests Thursday

Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a pair of arrests Thursday on outstanding warrants. The first of the arrests came at 1:06 A.M. in Buchanan County when officers arrested 30-year-old St. Joseph resident David A. Lopez on an outstanding felony warrant for a probation violation. Lopez was...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO

