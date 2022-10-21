Read full article on original website
UFC 280: Islam Makhachev fulfills his destiny, submits Charles Oliveira for lightweight gold (Video)
The Islam Makhachev era has arrived, fulfilling the guarantee made by Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, as he defeats Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 to become lightweight champion. Almost exactly two years to the date that his mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, retired following his last successful title defense, Islam Makhachev is now a champion in his own right.
MMAmania.com
UFC 280 results: T.J. Dillashaw fights Aljamain Sterling with dislocated shoulder for 1.5 rounds, suffers brutal stoppage
Aljamain Sterling is out to defend his Bantamweight belt for just the second time this afternoon (Sat. Oct. 22, 2022), locking horns with former two-time division kingpin, T.J. Dillashaw, in UFC 280’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. “Funkmaster” silenced numerous critics...
UFC 280: Conor McGregor & MMA Twitter react to head scratching Sean O’Malley win over Petr Yan
There weren’t many people who agreed with the judges’ decision to give Sean O’Malley the win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 — Conor McGregor included. Even if he didn’t win and earn the next bantamweight title shot, the stock of Sean O’Malley wasn’t going to go down after his bout with Petr Yan at UFC 280.
Khamzat Chimaev gets in physical altercation with Team Makhachev at UFC 280 (Video)
UFC star Khamzat Chimaev got into a physical altercation with members of Team Makhachev following the conclusion of UFC 280. Makhachev (23-1 MMA) collided with former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) in the headliner of today’s pay-per-view event in Abu Dhabi with the promotions coveted 155lbs title up for grabs.
Charles Oliveira opens up following submission loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Charles Oliveira failed to become a two-time UFC Lightweight Champion and he has spoken out following his UFC 280 loss. Oliveira and Islam Makhachev did battle inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi this past Saturday. The bout was contested for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship. This was a one-sided showing in favor of Makhachev, who secured the second-round submission finish.
MMAmania.com
Here’s everything that happened at UFC 280 last night
Last night (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ventured forth to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for UFC 280. Boasting a pair of title fights and several other potential title eliminator match ups, the pay-per-view (PPV) event was clearly one of the year’s best. Though it took some time for the event to heat up, things were rolling by the time the main card was underway, resulting in an ... odd night of action.
UFC 280 Results: Aljamain Sterling TKO’s TJ Dillashaw (Video)
Tonight’s UFC 280 event is co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight title fight featuring Aljamain Sterling taking on TJ Dillashaw. Sterling (22-3 MMA) will enter the contest on a seven-fight winning streak, his latest being a split decision victory over Petr Yan at UFC 273. ‘Funkmaster’ has not tasted defeat since being brutally knocked out by Marlon Moraes in December of 2017.
MMAmania.com
How to stream UFC 280 live on ESPN+ PPV | Oliveira vs. Makhachev
One of the biggest fight cards of the year will go down tomorrow afternoon (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., as Charles Oliveira meets Islam Makhachev in a high-profile lightweight championship main event.
MMAmania.com
Pic: Check out Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley controversial scorecard | UFC 280
Sean O’Malley may have walked away with a split-decision win over Petr Yan earlier today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., but many fight fans believed “No Mercy” had done enough to capture victory.
Sean Shelby's Shoes: What's next for Charles Oliveira, T.J. Dillashaw after UFC 280 losses?
It was a disappointing night for Charles Oliveira and T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280 on Saturday. Both men failed to leave with championship belts. Oliveira (33-9 MMA, 21-9 UFC) failed to recapture the lightweight belt in the main event at Etihad Arena on Yas Island. He succumbed to a second-round submission against Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC). In the co-main event, Dillashaw (17-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) also failed to reclaim a title when he lost to bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) by second-round TKO.
UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev live-streaming watch-along with MMA Junkie Radio
UFC 280 takes place Saturday with two title fights atop what might be the most stacked card of the year, and MMA Junkie Radio’s “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” will host a live streaming watch-along right here, which kicks off during the prelims at noon ET.
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor compares Petr Yan to Hasbulla ahead of UFC 280
It wouldn’t be a Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) weekend without former double champion Conor McGregor weighing in on the festivities on social media. This week, McGregor took to Twitter to throw shade at former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan ahead of his clash with Sean O’Malley at UFC 280 this weekend in Abu Dhabi. While the two have no direct beef to track back to Yan has been comparing O’Malley to a “Conor wannabe,” which may or may not have sparked a hilarious outburst by “Notorious.”
UFC announces Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon for UFC 282 in December
Paddy Pimblett’s fourth octagon appearance will come against Jared Gordon at UFC 282 in December. Pimblett (19-3 MMA, 3-0 UFC), the rising British star, will fight on a numbered card for the first time in his promotional tenure when he meets Gordon (19-5 MMA, 7-4 UFC) in a lightweight bout on the Dec. 10 card, which takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
MMAmania.com
UFC just canceled Bo Nickal’s debut
After capturing two first-round victories (and two first-round finishes) on Dana White’s “Contender Series” earlier this year, the promotion promptly booked collegiate wrestling standout Bo Nickal to make his Octagon debut at the UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
MMAmania.com
UFC 280 results: Matches to make for ‘Oliveira vs Makhachev’ main card winners
UFC 280 went down yesterday (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi UAE, featuring a thrilling main event which saw Islam Makhachev submit Charles Oliveira to claim the vacant lightweight title (highlights). In the co-main event, Aljamain Sterling stopped T.J. Dillashaw via strikes to retain his bantamweight strap (see it again here).
