Las Vegas, NV

bjpenndotcom

Charles Oliveira opens up following submission loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280

Charles Oliveira failed to become a two-time UFC Lightweight Champion and he has spoken out following his UFC 280 loss. Oliveira and Islam Makhachev did battle inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi this past Saturday. The bout was contested for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship. This was a one-sided showing in favor of Makhachev, who secured the second-round submission finish.
MMAmania.com

Here’s everything that happened at UFC 280 last night

Last night (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ventured forth to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for UFC 280. Boasting a pair of title fights and several other potential title eliminator match ups, the pay-per-view (PPV) event was clearly one of the year’s best. Though it took some time for the event to heat up, things were rolling by the time the main card was underway, resulting in an ... odd night of action.
bjpenndotcom

UFC 280 Results: Aljamain Sterling TKO’s TJ Dillashaw (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 280 event is co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight title fight featuring Aljamain Sterling taking on TJ Dillashaw. Sterling (22-3 MMA) will enter the contest on a seven-fight winning streak, his latest being a split decision victory over Petr Yan at UFC 273. ‘Funkmaster’ has not tasted defeat since being brutally knocked out by Marlon Moraes in December of 2017.
MMAmania.com

How to stream UFC 280 live on ESPN+ PPV | Oliveira vs. Makhachev

One of the biggest fight cards of the year will go down tomorrow afternoon (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., as Charles Oliveira meets Islam Makhachev in a high-profile lightweight championship main event.
MMAmania.com

Pic: Check out Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley controversial scorecard | UFC 280

Sean O’Malley may have walked away with a split-decision win over Petr Yan earlier today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., but many fight fans believed “No Mercy” had done enough to capture victory.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean Shelby's Shoes: What's next for Charles Oliveira, T.J. Dillashaw after UFC 280 losses?

It was a disappointing night for Charles Oliveira and T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280 on Saturday. Both men failed to leave with championship belts. Oliveira (33-9 MMA, 21-9 UFC) failed to recapture the lightweight belt in the main event at Etihad Arena on Yas Island. He succumbed to a second-round submission against Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC). In the co-main event, Dillashaw (17-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) also failed to reclaim a title when he lost to bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) by second-round TKO.
MMAmania.com

Conor McGregor compares Petr Yan to Hasbulla ahead of UFC 280

It wouldn’t be a Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) weekend without former double champion Conor McGregor weighing in on the festivities on social media. This week, McGregor took to Twitter to throw shade at former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan ahead of his clash with Sean O’Malley at UFC 280 this weekend in Abu Dhabi. While the two have no direct beef to track back to Yan has been comparing O’Malley to a “Conor wannabe,” which may or may not have sparked a hilarious outburst by “Notorious.”
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC announces Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon for UFC 282 in December

Paddy Pimblett’s fourth octagon appearance will come against Jared Gordon at UFC 282 in December. Pimblett (19-3 MMA, 3-0 UFC), the rising British star, will fight on a numbered card for the first time in his promotional tenure when he meets Gordon (19-5 MMA, 7-4 UFC) in a lightweight bout on the Dec. 10 card, which takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

MMAmania.com

UFC just canceled Bo Nickal’s debut

After capturing two first-round victories (and two first-round finishes) on Dana White’s “Contender Series” earlier this year, the promotion promptly booked collegiate wrestling standout Bo Nickal to make his Octagon debut at the UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

MMAmania.com

UFC 280 results: Matches to make for ‘Oliveira vs Makhachev’ main card winners

UFC 280 went down yesterday (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi UAE, featuring a thrilling main event which saw Islam Makhachev submit Charles Oliveira to claim the vacant lightweight title (highlights). In the co-main event, Aljamain Sterling stopped T.J. Dillashaw via strikes to retain his bantamweight strap (see it again here).

