Gold Mining Co. Makes 'Excellent' Discovery
Troilus Gold Corp. (TLG:TSX; CHXMF:OTC; CM5R:FRA) discovered a new zone, hit the highest grade ever, and returned some of the best drill results at its namesake gold project in Quebec's historic Val d'Or mining district, reported Stifel analyst Ian Parkinson in an October 17, 2022 research note. Based on these results, the Toronto-based explorer will advance Troilus to a feasibility study, due out in H2/23.
The market is flashing signs that a new bottom is forming and stocks could be poised for a fresh rally, Oppenheimer head technical analyst says
Markets are showing signs that stocks are nearing a bottom, Oppenheimer's Ari Wald said. Wald pointed to resilience in small cap stocks amid a sell-off in the S&P 500. The technical signal is the opposite of what would flash at a market top and means a new rally could be near.
The S&P 500 has 20% more downside before bottoming, but don't abandon stocks as these 3 sectors show promise, Morgan Stanley stock chief says
The S&P 500 has more room before finding a bottom in the neighborhood of 3,000 to 3,200, according to Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson.
The stock market just passed a big test in determining whether its secular bull run will continue, but risks remain, Bank of America says
The secular bull market that started in 2013 is still intact for the S&P 500, according to Bank of America. The bank said the secular bull just passed a major test when it bounced off of its rising 200-week moving average. Here's what the stock market needs to do next...
Explorer Drills for High-Grade Gold at Untapped Yukon Project
After receiving its exploration permit from the Yukon government, Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA:TSX; SA:NYSE.MKT) is drilling 1,500 to 1,800 meters at its 3 Aces project there with assays pending before the end of the year. The company believes the project could host even higher-grade gold than its massive KSM project...
Cathie Wood Picks Up $13M In Tesla Shares As Investors React Negatively To Q3 Earnings
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management has bought over 66,000 shares of Tesla Inc TSLA at a valuation of over $13 million, based on Thursday’s closing price, via the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. Shares of Tesla and Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM appear to be in a...
UnitedHealth Group, Service Corporation International And "A Stock You Want To Own" On CNBC's Final Trade
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management said that the Optum provider network of UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH was “picking up steam.” “It’s a very stable cash flow generator,” she mentioned. Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners...
Cannabis Company Betting On Hydrocarbon Concentrates Looking For A Way Out Of Debt
Radient Technologies Inc. RDDTF RTI, revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, was CA$569,414, ($415,000) a 24% decrease compared to CA$749,222 in the same period in the prior year. Financial Highlights. Gross profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, was CA$6,157, a 90% decrease compared to CA$66,055 in...
US stocks close the week on a positive note; SNAP, VZ decline
Wall Street ended with sharp gains on Friday, October 21, with all three major indices notching strong weekly gains, as optimism over the third quarter earnings so far has lifted the market spirits. The S&P 500 rose 2.37 per cent to 3,752.75. The Dow Jones was up 2.47 per cent...
Momentum Is Strong For Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC)
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.06, or 0.16%, to $36.99. The Warrior Met Coal Inc. has recorded 26,209 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed Warrior Met Coal Sets Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call.
Moneybox Expands Investment Offering Launching Range of US Stocks
Moneybox, the app-based digital wealth manager, has further enhanced its investing proposition by launching individual stocks alongside its current range of diversified tracker funds and ETFs. Enabled by Drivewealth, initially, 20 US stocks will be available to customers through the Moneybox Stocks & Shares ISA. Along with the range of...
AMD, Airbnb And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq dipped by more than 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
5 Construction Stocks Set to Beat Estimates in Q3 Earnings
Improvement in manufacturing and infrastructural activities is expected to benefit the Construction sector in the third quarter of 2022, defying various challenges like rising mortgage rates, persistent supply-chain bottlenecks, labor market constraints and inflationary pressure. Per the latest Earnings Trends report, the Q3 earnings season has so far seen releases...
Recap: Community Bank System Q3 Earnings
Community Bank System CBU reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Community Bank System beat estimated earnings by 1.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $0.93. Revenue was up $18.72 million from...
The S&P 500 could rally 10% through year-end with positive earnings surprises among the catalysts, says Oppenheimer
The S&P 500 which has dropped 25% this year may experience a rally as 2022 winds down, said Oppenheimer. The asset manager cut its year-end target by 17% to 4,000 but that's still up from current levels. The market's likely extreme oversold condition could become a catalyst for a modest...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday morning, 446 companies hit new 52-week lows. Taiwan Semiconductor TSM was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was SenesTech SNES. Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA saw the largest move...
Myovant Sciences And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session. Pearson plc PSO shares gained 7.7% to $10.73 in pre-market trading. Myovant Sciences Ltd. MYOV shares climbed 7.6% to $26.40 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired...
Defiance ETFs’ 5G ETF ($FIVG) Earned #1 Ranking out of all 5-Star Morningstar Ratings funds in Communications Sector over 3-year period
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Today, Defiance ETFs, a thematic ETF provider, announced that its Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) ranked #1 across all 5-star Overall ratings funds from Morningstar in the communications sector over a 3-year period, based on risk-adjusted returns as of 9/30/22. FIVG was rated #1 among 42 funds in the U.S. communications sector. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005356/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Snap, HCA Healthcare, Twitter And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday
U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 400 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC shares tumbled 30.4% to $37.78 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued Q4 and FY22 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
HCA Healthcare Delivers Mixed Results in Q3
HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA), the for-profit operator of hospitals and healthcare facilities announced its Q3 earnings today. The company reported revenues of $14.9 billion, down by 2% year-over-year and missing Street estimates by $30 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $3.93 per share, beating consensus estimates of $3.88 per share.
