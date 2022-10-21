ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

streetwisereports.com

Gold Mining Co. Makes 'Excellent' Discovery

Troilus Gold Corp. (TLG:TSX; CHXMF:OTC; CM5R:FRA) discovered a new zone, hit the highest grade ever, and returned some of the best drill results at its namesake gold project in Quebec's historic Val d'Or mining district, reported Stifel analyst Ian Parkinson in an October 17, 2022 research note. Based on these results, the Toronto-based explorer will advance Troilus to a feasibility study, due out in H2/23.
streetwisereports.com

Explorer Drills for High-Grade Gold at Untapped Yukon Project

After receiving its exploration permit from the Yukon government, Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA:TSX; SA:NYSE.MKT) is drilling 1,500 to 1,800 meters at its 3 Aces project there with assays pending before the end of the year. The company believes the project could host even higher-grade gold than its massive KSM project...
kalkinemedia.com

US stocks close the week on a positive note; SNAP, VZ decline

Wall Street ended with sharp gains on Friday, October 21, with all three major indices notching strong weekly gains, as optimism over the third quarter earnings so far has lifted the market spirits. The S&P 500 rose 2.37 per cent to 3,752.75. The Dow Jones was up 2.47 per cent...
parktelegraph.com

Momentum Is Strong For Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC)

The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.06, or 0.16%, to $36.99. The Warrior Met Coal Inc. has recorded 26,209 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed Warrior Met Coal Sets Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call.
ffnews.com

Moneybox Expands Investment Offering Launching Range of US Stocks

Moneybox, the app-based digital wealth manager, has further enhanced its investing proposition by launching individual stocks alongside its current range of diversified tracker funds and ETFs. Enabled by Drivewealth, initially, 20 US stocks will be available to customers through the Moneybox Stocks & Shares ISA. Along with the range of...
Benzinga

AMD, Airbnb And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq dipped by more than 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Zacks.com

5 Construction Stocks Set to Beat Estimates in Q3 Earnings

Improvement in manufacturing and infrastructural activities is expected to benefit the Construction sector in the third quarter of 2022, defying various challenges like rising mortgage rates, persistent supply-chain bottlenecks, labor market constraints and inflationary pressure. Per the latest Earnings Trends report, the Q3 earnings season has so far seen releases...
Benzinga

Recap: Community Bank System Q3 Earnings

Community Bank System CBU reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Community Bank System beat estimated earnings by 1.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $0.93. Revenue was up $18.72 million from...
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday morning, 446 companies hit new 52-week lows. Taiwan Semiconductor TSM was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was SenesTech SNES. Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA saw the largest move...
The Associated Press

Defiance ETFs’ 5G ETF ($FIVG) Earned #1 Ranking out of all 5-Star Morningstar Ratings funds in Communications Sector over 3-year period

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Today, Defiance ETFs, a thematic ETF provider, announced that its Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) ranked #1 across all 5-star Overall ratings funds from Morningstar in the communications sector over a 3-year period, based on risk-adjusted returns as of 9/30/22. FIVG was rated #1 among 42 funds in the U.S. communications sector. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005356/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Benzinga

Snap, HCA Healthcare, Twitter And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday

U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 400 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC shares tumbled 30.4% to $37.78 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued Q4 and FY22 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
tipranks.com

HCA Healthcare Delivers Mixed Results in Q3

HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA), the for-profit operator of hospitals and healthcare facilities announced its Q3 earnings today. The company reported revenues of $14.9 billion, down by 2% year-over-year and missing Street estimates by $30 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $3.93 per share, beating consensus estimates of $3.88 per share.
FLORIDA STATE

