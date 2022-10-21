The Rocky Horror Picture Show movie is a national phenomenon, a cult class, movie milestone – call it what you will. Every Halloween, many theaters throughout the county host a wild, wild party along with a late-night screening of the movie as Halloween and horror extravaganza. Bright colors are everywhere at the party – yellow, flame red, passionate pink. Lots of loud noise, too – shouting and cheering. One of the most successful is at the State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick, which holds its party/movie on this Saturday, October 22. The party starts at 9:00pm and the film goes on at 11:00pm. The Rocky Horror extravaganza is incredibly popular, with as many as 1,200 people attending one of the shows at the State Theatre.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO