Read full article on original website
Related
PHOTOS from "Destigmatized" at Studio Playhouse
(Left to Right) Renee Hecht, Angelle Whavers, Heather Wahl, Emily Miller, Allyssa Hynes, Sarah Decker, Tara Moran, Alicia Whavers, and Debbie Buchsbaum. (MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- Studio Players presents Destigmatized with performances on October 21st and 22nd at 8:00pm and October 23rd at 3:00pm at Studio Playhouse in Montclair. Modeled after The Vagina Monologues, Destigmatized has introductory and closing scenes, as well as group scenes based off interviews conducted with the women and uterus owners, and original monologues written and performed by both theatre company’s members. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
PHOTOS from "Fly By Night" at Old Library Theatre
(FAIR LAWN, NJ) -- Old Library Theatre is presenting Fly By Night across two weekends (October 21-23 and October 28-30). This is a new musical about a star-crossed prophecy. There's a lot of music, just not a lot of light. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos. In...
Axelrod Performing Arts Center Announces 2022-23 Season
(DEAL PARK, NJ) -- The Axelrod Performing Arts Center has announced its 2022-2023 season, which kicks off with a very unexpected choice: the hilarious adults-only musical comedy with puppets, Avenue Q, opening in November. In February 2023, the Axelrod presents the 50th anniversary revival of the forgotten Black musical, Raisin, followed by the Jersey Shore’s first professional production of The Prom in May, and in November 2023 the first musical in the theater’s recently announced Sondheim Centennial Project: Stephen Sondheim’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece, Sunday in the Park with George.
PHOTOS from Hoobastank and Lit's "Tried-N-True" tour at MPAC
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- SoCal alt/rock bands Hoobastank and Lit came to the Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) on Tuesday, October 18 as part of their “Tried-N-True” tour, alongside Alien Ant Farm and The Ataris’ vocalist Kristopher Roe. Photographer Julie Hoffman was on hand to take photos. Here...
Centenary Stage Company’s NEXTStage Repertory presents "Living Dead in Denmark"
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company’s NEXTStage Repertory presents Living Dead in Denmark by Qui Nguyen from November 3-7, 2022. Performances will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus. When the dead walk…you run! Living Dead in Denmark is an action-adventure/horror sequel to Shakespeare’s Hamlet.
Fall Festival returns October 29th to Carteret Park with parade, pumpkin picking and other family fun
(CARTERET, NJ) -- Mayor Daniel J. Reiman and Carteret Borough Council will present the annual Carteret Fall Festival and Halloween Parade on Saturday, October 29 at Carteret Park. The Fall Fest is a long-standing tradition in Carteret held throughout Mayor’s Administration. “We are proud to offer family-friendly events and...
‘The Watcher’: Many Westfield Community Members Still Believe Derek and Maria Broaddus Sent the Letters to Themselves
Could the rumor be true that Derek and Maria Broaddus wrote the letters from 'The Watcher' to themselves? Take a look.
Laughs in the Loft returns to SOPAC on November 2nd
(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) has a cure for the midweek slump—laughter! It is the best medicine, after all. On every first Wednesday of the month, settle in for an evening of laugh-out-loud comedy during SOPAC’s Laughs in the Loft, a stand-up series featuring several comedians in a New York City-style showcase. The next Laughs in the Loft performance—which features two New Jersey natives—is Wednesday, November 2 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $20. The lineup includes Marc Theobald, Andy Haynes, J August, and Dan LaMorte.
The Haunting of Night Vale comes to NJPAC
(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes The Haunting of Night Vale, starring Cecil Baldwin, Symphony Sanders, Kate Jones. to Newark on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00pm. Special musical guest artist to be announced in the near future. We have some unfinished business that haunts us...
Studio Players presents "Destigmatized"
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- Studio Players will present Destigmatized with performances on October 21st and 22nd at 8:00pm and October 23rd at 3:00pm at Studio Playhouse in Montclair. Modeled after The Vagina Monologues, Destigmatized has introductory and closing scenes, as well as group scenes based off interviews conducted with the women and uterus owners, and original monologues written and performed by both theatre company’s members. The proceeds raised from the production will go to two charities, Planned Parenthood and GLSEN.
Makin Waves Song of the Week: "Hey" by Colossal Street Jam
Colossal Street Jam will turn fans onto their forthcoming album, “No Way to Live,” on Oct. 26 with a special laser light show designed and synced to the LP by Novins Planetarium at Ocean County College in Toms River. The latest single, “Hey,” is the Makin Waves Song of the Week. PHOTO BY CONNI FREESTONE.
Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center presents "Real Women Have Curves"
(PLAINFIELD, NJ) --The struggle of immigrants is as relevant today as it has always been. Families come to the US for a better life but encounter great challenges as they work to make a home and one day earn their green cards. Real Women Have Curves, by Josefina López, dramatizes—in a comedy—the struggles of five Mexican immigrants working in a tiny sewing factory in East LA. Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center will present Real Women Have Curves November 11-13 at duCret School of the Arts in Plainfield.
Evening of Favorite Broadway Hits to be Presented at RVCC Theatre
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- It’s rock and roll meets Broadway when The Theatre at Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg presents The Diamonds in Let’s Rock Broadway on Sunday, November 13 at 7:00pm. The Diamonds will rock the house with a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience spanning four decades of popular music. The brand-new show, Let’s Rock Broadway, features hits from such favorite Broadway musicals as Jersey Boys, Grease, Mamma Mia, Saturday Night Fever, and Beatlemania.
Laser Concerts and Stars Shows for All Ages Slated at RVCC Planetarium in November
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- This fall is a great time to visit the Raritan Valley Community College Planetarium in Branchburg. The Planetarium will present star shows and laser concerts for all ages in November, including a special program for youngsters on the Autism spectrum and their families. The following shows will...
Ocean County Library presents NGXB
(SURF CITY, NJ) -- Itching for classic rock of the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s? NGXB has your remedy. The dynamic pianist-arranger will be “Rockin’ the Hits on 88 Keys” at the Ocean County Library Long Beach Island Branch on Tuesday, November 1. The dazzling entertainer glides through his solo performances with practically no singing, carrying audiences with keyboard wizardry, an imposing stage presence and a sparkling personality. The event begins at 7:00pm.
Garden State Film Festival Adds Three to Board of Directors
The Garden State Film Festival (GSFF) has announced the addition of Paul Perkowski, Doreen Sayegh, and AJ Swirz to its board of directors. They join current board members David Angstadt Sr., Eric Ascalon, Heather Brittain O’Scanlon, Ming Chen, Stephanie Clineman, David Holtzman, Charlene Horne, Robin Kampf, Diane Raver, Joseph Sernio, David Schoner Jr., and Brian J. Sheehy Sr.
Paper Mill Playhouse announces cast for "The Sound of Music"
(MILLBURN, NJ) -- Paper Mill Playhouse has announced casting for The Sound of Music, directed by Mark S. Hoebee. The show will begin performances at Paper Mill Playhouse on Friday, December 2 and play through Sunday, January 1, 2023. Opening night is set for Sunday, December 4. The production will...
Bye Bye Bamboo – 13 more NJ night clubs that don’t exist anymore
When it comes to Jersey Shore, I believe God says one episode of the MTV reality series and sent superstorm Sandy to wipe out all evidence. More of that evidence was wiped out Friday, Oct. 29 when the Bamboo Bar in Seaside Heights was demolished to make way for a condo and retail development.
The Princeton Triangle Club presents "Campelot"
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Princeton Triangle Club, continuing its tradition of presenting an original musical comedy, will premiere the newest Triangle Show at McCarter Theatre in Princeton, New Jersey this November. Created by Princeton University’s most talented undergraduates, Campelot: It’s in-tents opens Friday, November 4 at 8:00pm, Saturday, November 5 at 8:00pm, and Sunday, November 6 at 2:00pm.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show is Back and So Are Its Wild Fans
The Rocky Horror Picture Show movie is a national phenomenon, a cult class, movie milestone – call it what you will. Every Halloween, many theaters throughout the county host a wild, wild party along with a late-night screening of the movie as Halloween and horror extravaganza. Bright colors are everywhere at the party – yellow, flame red, passionate pink. Lots of loud noise, too – shouting and cheering. One of the most successful is at the State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick, which holds its party/movie on this Saturday, October 22. The party starts at 9:00pm and the film goes on at 11:00pm. The Rocky Horror extravaganza is incredibly popular, with as many as 1,200 people attending one of the shows at the State Theatre.
New Jersey Stage
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.https://www.newjerseystage.com
Comments / 0