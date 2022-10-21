One of El Paso’s most impactful advocacy organizations has its roots in sibling competition more than four decades ago. The Rev. Edmundo Rodriguez, a Jesuit priest born and raised in El Paso, was one of the founders of Communities Organized for Public Service, or COPs, in San Antonio. The group had formed in 1974 to address a variety of challenges facing the poor in San Antonio.

EL PASO, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO