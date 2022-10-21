Read full article on original website
Related
elpasomatters.org
El Paso early voting turnout 50% behind 2018 pace
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election started slowly in El Paso County Monday, with half the votes cast compared to the last midterm election in 2018. The El Paso County Elections Department reported that 8,995 people voted in-person on Monday, and 2,791 mail-in ballots had been returned. Both those numbers were well off the pace of 2018, which drew the highest midterm turnout in El Paso in modern history.
elpasomatters.org
Here’s what’s on the city’s $272 million bond proposal
City of El Paso voters will decide whether to spend nearly $272.5 million on three bond proposals, the vast majority of which is set aside for streets but would also fund new parks and planning for climate impacts. About 90% of the 2022 Community Progress Bond — $237 million —...
elpasomatters.org
40 years later, EPISO founders remember their victories, struggles
One of El Paso’s most impactful advocacy organizations has its roots in sibling competition more than four decades ago. The Rev. Edmundo Rodriguez, a Jesuit priest born and raised in El Paso, was one of the founders of Communities Organized for Public Service, or COPs, in San Antonio. The group had formed in 1974 to address a variety of challenges facing the poor in San Antonio.
Comments / 0