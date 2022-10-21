Read full article on original website
Bullard house hit by gunshots
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a man claiming he was being shot at. This happened Sunday afternoon in the Lakewood Subdivision off Hwy 346 in Bullard . The sheriff said when deputies arrived, they found a house that had been hit by gunshots.
HOUSTON WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY SUNDAY MORNING
Two people were arrested early Sunday after a traffic stop was made on Jackson Street. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 12:40, Officer Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop in the 1300 block of South Jackson Street on a vehicle for disregarding a stop sign. Due to the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle a probable cause search was conducted. Officer Guerra located marijuana inside the vehicle as well as several vials of THC Oil. Driver, Jayla Okuarume, 18 of Houston, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Passenger, Chloe Francis, 18 of Stafford, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Okuarume and Francis were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in.
Nacogdoches County Woman Charged in Abandonment Case
According to a release by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, a woman was arrested over the weekend on a felony charge for allegedly leaving a young child home alone. Britnie Nicole Jeffress, 28, is charged with abandoning a child with intent to return, which is a state jail felony. She was booked into the county jail on Friday, October 21, and released after posting the $7,500 bond set by a Justice of the Peace.
Nacogdoches names new Chief of Police
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches Police Department announced on Monday that their Assistant Chief of Police, Scott Weems, will become their new Chief of Police. Weems is a Nacogdoches native and Stephen F. Austin University graduate, according to Nacogdoches PD. He started his career with the department 28 years ago in 1994. Since then he […]
1 Man Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Jasper County (Jasper County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Jasper County on Sunday. The crash happened on Highway 96 at around 4 p.m. According to the Police, a 2020 Chevrolet box truck along with a truck were involved in the collision.
‘I’m going to get what I want’: Former Houston County investigator indicted for allegedly threatening woman
HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A former county investigator has been indicted for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman while working for the county. According to an indictment for Buck Carroll, he was charged with the following: Official oppression Attempted prohibited sexual contact Attempted sexual assault Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon The indictment […]
Intersection in Bullard to be closed this Thursday
BULLARD, Texas — On Thursday, the intersection of County Road 3801 and U.S. Highway 69 in Cherokee County will be closed for crews from the Texas Department of Transportation to overlay hot mix onto the roadways. The closure is expected to last from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Signs...
6 injured including baby after truck crashes into Flint home, officials say
FLINT, Texas (KETK) – Six people are injured after a truck crashed into a Flint home on Walnut Hill and Oak Trail Drive after a two-vehicle collision, according to officials. Officials said among the injured was a 7-month-old infant who was life-flighted to a Shreveport hospital. The mother and a 10-year-old child were also in […]
Man hit, injured by truck on US 96 Saturday, investigation underway
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after a man was hit and injured by a truck on Highway 96. It happened on Saturday, October 22, 2022, shortly before 4 p.m. Troopers believe a 2020 Chevrolet box truck was traveling south when a person entered the roadway and was hit by the truck, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
Driver escapes unharmed after tanker truck catches fire on Lufkin road
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – In the early morning hours of Oct. 24, Lufkin Police & Fire responded to an engulfed truck hauling a tanker on South First Street across from Texas Timberjack. The driver, Sylvester McCaleb Jr., was northbound on South First Street when the truck began to catch fire and was able to quickly […]
Wrong-way driver in Slingshot blamed for 5-vehicle crash, HCSO says
HOUSTON — The driver of a Slingshot was badly hurt Saturday night when he crashed into four other vehicles on FM 529, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said. He was going the wrong way in the eastbound lanes near Barker Cypress Road when he lost control, according to HCSO Deputy Mohammad Amad.
Sour Lake Police urging residents to take keys, valuable items out of vehicles amid recent thefts
SOUR LAKE, Texas — Police are encouraging Sour Lake residents to be cautious and vigilant amid crimes targeting area vehicles. Within the past week, two vehicles have been stolen in Sour Lake, according to a Sour Lake Police Department release. A burglary of a vehicle was also reported. Both...
7 ‘violent criminals’ associated with Freemoney gang in SE Houston arrested, charged: DOJ
HOUSTON – U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery joined leaders from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies Monday to announce recent arrests targeting violent crime in the Houston area. Lowery announced the arrests of seven “violent criminals” who are believed to be associated or members of the Freemoney gang,...
27 students going to HS football game hurt in chain-reaction crash on Gulf Fwy, police say
Galveston ISD told ABC13 the Ball High School students on the buses were all band and drill team members on their way to a football game in Houston.
Texas constable says he will fight blue county’s 'defunding' of his office
Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said Sunday he would be filing a new complaint with the governor and state comptroller’s office for defunding his office of nearly $989,000. Herman said he was recently informed by the Harris County Auditor’s office that his office had retained $988,804.18 of...
Pilot was only occupant in fatal East Texas plane crash, FAA says
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The FAA and NTSB are investigating after a pilot was killed in a plane crash on the south shore of Lake Palestine Friday afternoon. The single-engine Vans RV12 crashed after taking off from Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, with only the pilot on board, according to the FAA. The name of […]
UPDATE: Fiery crash involving 18 wheeler injures SUV driver in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY — UPDATE: JEFFERSON COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle and an SUV on Farm-to-Market Road 365 at Labelle Road that injured the SUV driver. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 9:30 a.m., the driver...
DPS: Ranch hands discovered wreckage of plane on Lake Palestine
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died after a plane crashed on the shore of Lake Palestine. DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton confirmed that there was one fatality in the crash. Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse also confirmed the incident and said units from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office...
3 school buses involved in major crash in Galveston County
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - A major crash involving school buses occurred in Galveston County on Saturday. The Texas Department of Transportation reported that around 11 a.m. three full school buses were in a major crash on I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound at FM 1765. The crash caused all main lanes of the highway to close.
Residents concerned after Fort Bend Co. deputies visit elected official's home twice in 6 months
"It's hard not to listen when someone is yelling," a next-door neighbor told ABC13 after deputies were seen making frequent visits to a constable's home.
