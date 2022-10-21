ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Bullard house hit by gunshots

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a man claiming he was being shot at. This happened Sunday afternoon in the Lakewood Subdivision off Hwy 346 in Bullard . The sheriff said when deputies arrived, they found a house that had been hit by gunshots.
BULLARD, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY SUNDAY MORNING

Two people were arrested early Sunday after a traffic stop was made on Jackson Street. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 12:40, Officer Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop in the 1300 block of South Jackson Street on a vehicle for disregarding a stop sign. Due to the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle a probable cause search was conducted. Officer Guerra located marijuana inside the vehicle as well as several vials of THC Oil. Driver, Jayla Okuarume, 18 of Houston, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Passenger, Chloe Francis, 18 of Stafford, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Okuarume and Francis were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
KICKS 105

Nacogdoches County Woman Charged in Abandonment Case

According to a release by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, a woman was arrested over the weekend on a felony charge for allegedly leaving a young child home alone. Britnie Nicole Jeffress, 28, is charged with abandoning a child with intent to return, which is a state jail felony. She was booked into the county jail on Friday, October 21, and released after posting the $7,500 bond set by a Justice of the Peace.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Nacogdoches names new Chief of Police

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches Police Department announced on Monday that their Assistant Chief of Police, Scott Weems, will become their new Chief of Police. Weems is a Nacogdoches native and Stephen F. Austin University graduate, according to Nacogdoches PD. He started his career with the department 28 years ago in 1994. Since then he […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

‘I’m going to get what I want’: Former Houston County investigator indicted for allegedly threatening woman

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A former county investigator has been indicted for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman while working for the county. According to an indictment for Buck Carroll, he was charged with the following: Official oppression Attempted prohibited sexual contact Attempted sexual assault Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon The indictment […]
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
cbs19.tv

Intersection in Bullard to be closed this Thursday

BULLARD, Texas — On Thursday, the intersection of County Road 3801 and U.S. Highway 69 in Cherokee County will be closed for crews from the Texas Department of Transportation to overlay hot mix onto the roadways. The closure is expected to last from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Signs...
BULLARD, TX
12NewsNow

Man hit, injured by truck on US 96 Saturday, investigation underway

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after a man was hit and injured by a truck on Highway 96. It happened on Saturday, October 22, 2022, shortly before 4 p.m. Troopers believe a 2020 Chevrolet box truck was traveling south when a person entered the roadway and was hit by the truck, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KLTV

DPS: Ranch hands discovered wreckage of plane on Lake Palestine

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died after a plane crashed on the shore of Lake Palestine. DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton confirmed that there was one fatality in the crash. Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse also confirmed the incident and said units from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office...
PALESTINE, TX
fox26houston.com

3 school buses involved in major crash in Galveston County

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - A major crash involving school buses occurred in Galveston County on Saturday. The Texas Department of Transportation reported that around 11 a.m. three full school buses were in a major crash on I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound at FM 1765. The crash caused all main lanes of the highway to close.
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

KICKS 105

Lufkin, TX
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
935K+
Views
ABOUT

KICKS 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy