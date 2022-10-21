Read full article on original website
rew-online.com
100 Pondfield Road Celebrates Grand Opening
On Thursday, October 20, 2022, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to signify the official opening of 100 Pondfield Road, Bronxville’s newest luxury condominium residence, located in the heart of downtown Bronxville. The brand-new, 11-unit luxury condominium building is officially open to the public for tours. This is the first of many development projects by JD Summa, CEO of KINGS Capital Construction.
830 Pelhamdale Avenue 1st Floor, New Rochelle, NY 10801, New Rochelle, NY 10801 - $3,500
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — A commercial property at 830 Pelhamdale Avenue 1st Floor, New Rochelle, NY 10801 in New Rochelle is listed at $3,500. School District: New Rochelle City School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker...
Maestros Cigars holds grand opening in Yonkers
Maestros Cigars had its grand opening in Yonkers Monday.
Construction machine collapses on Bronx home
It happened around 2 p.m. Monday. Multiple streets near Boston Road were blocked off to clear the scene. Officials told News 12 that no one was inside the home at the time the machine collapsed.
New York YIMBY
WSFSSH at West 108th Street Supportive Housing Complex Debuts on Manhattan’s Upper West Side
Developers and local officials recently celebrated the completion of WSFSSH at West 108th Street, a new supportive housing complex on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The project comprises two buildings at 143-159 West 108th Street and 103 West 108th Street and was developed by the West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing, a non-profit organization that helps sponsor and program new affordable housing properties in the five boroughs.
Manhattan apartments from $654 a month at new affordable housing development
How about an apartment in pricey Manhattan for as little as $654 a month? If you or someone in your household are 62 years of age or older, you may be eligible for this NYC Housing Connect housing lottery. This is just a fraction of the $3,375 average rent for a Manhattan studio apartment as of October 2022.
More senior citizens and people with disabilities may be eligible for NYC Rent Freeze Program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A new report says more senior citizens and people with disabilities may be eligible for the city’s Rent Freeze Program, which protects eligible tenants living in affordable housing from future rent hikes. The city Department of Finance’s 2022 annual report released Monday details expanded outreach...
cottagesgardens.com
Explore an Award-Winning Waterfront Modern in Rye, NY Freshly Listed for $7M
When designing this Westchester estate, architect Amanda Martocchio ensured that water views could be observed from almost every room and created a house that certainly caught the industry’s attention. The award-winning house has been given prestigious honors including earning a nominee spot in the coveted Architecture Category of C&G’s Innovation in Design Awards in 2011 and winning at the AIA Connecticut Chapter Design Awards that same year. Roughly a decade after the asymmetric modernist beauty went up, it’s now a prize on the market asking $6.995 million.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Mt. Vernon, Newburgh, Yonkers, receive state funds to combat youth violence
ALBANY – The Hudson Valley cities of Newburgh, Mount Vernon and Yonkers are among seven cities to receive state funding to fight gun violence. Through the RISE program – Respond, Invest, Sustain and Empower – the grants will provide up to $2 million to implement, expand and improve programs and services that increase opportunity for youth and families, empower neighborhoods disproportionately affected by gun violence and improve public safety.
rew-online.com
Governor Hochul and Mayor Adams Announce Completion of $62 Million Affordable Housing Development in the Bronx￼
Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams today announced the completion of a $62 million affordable housing development in the Morrisania section of the Bronx. The El Borinquen Residence creates 148 new affordable apartments, including 90 with on-site supportive services for people experiencing homelessness and 29 homes reserved for seniors.
theshelbyreport.com
BJ’s Wholesale Club To Open Location In White Plains, NY
BJ’s Wholesale Club will open a new store Oct. 28 at 399 Tarrytown Road in White Plains, New York. It will be the company’s 232nd store in the U.S. “Our team can’t wait to open our doors on Friday and welcome both new and existing members into our brand-new club,” said Jorge Cedeno, club manager of the Greenburgh club.
Seven-story North Shore building to be a hotel with a laundromat, adult daycare – not homeless shelter, says developer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Rumors of a transitional housing facility being built in Mariners Harbor were put to rest this week after the owner of 400 Lake Ave. shared plans with elected officials for each floor of the seven-story building. However, some residents and elected officials are still skeptical, citing...
New affordable housing development brings vibrant look to Bronx
A new affordable housing development in the Bronx called El Boriquen brings a vibrant look to the borough alongside almost 150 new affordable housing units.
‘Death Investigation:’ Hudson Valley Man Found Dead In New York River, Near Park
A "death investigation" is underway after a Hudson Valley man was removed from a river in the region. On Sunday, the Yonkers Police Department confirmed a death investigation is underway after a dead body was removed from the Saw Mill River. 'Death Investigation' After Body Pulled From Saw Mill River...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
BJ’s expansion continues in New York with new club opening Friday
BJ’s Wholesale Club will open its 47th location in New York on Friday, bringing the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based club’s count to 232 stores across 18 states, BJ’s said Monday. The 100,592-square-foot club will be located at 399 Tarrytown Road in White Plains, New York. “Our team can’t wait...
NBC New York
Huge Machine Topples Onto House in Bronx
A heavy-duty piece of construction equipment toppled over onto a nearby house in the Bronx Monday afternoon, injuring no one, according to early reports, but causing significant damage to the home, authorities say. Investigators with the Department of Buildings responded to the collapse site on Colden Avenue in Allerton around...
yonkerstimes.com
On This Day in Yonkers History…
By Mary Hoar, President Emerita Yonkers Historical Society, recipient of the 2004 Key to History, Member of the Yonkers Landmarks Preservation Board, and President Untermyer Performing Arts Council. Monday, October 24th. October 24, 1924: Two Brink’s Express Company employees were shot while defending an Otis Company payroll of $24,000! Two...
Daily Beast
NYC Property Tycoon Locked in Feud With Smack-Talking Nephew
A New York City real estate tycoon is suing his own nephew, accusing the younger man of scheming to dethrone him as head of the lucrative family business, according to a civil court filing obtained by The Daily Beast. The nephew sent an email on Sept. 9 attacking his uncle...
NY1
OMNY now available to reduced fare transit riders
Transit users who qualify for reduced fares can now ride trains and buses at half-price using OMNY, the MTA said in a statement Monday. Reduced-fare customers can pay for rides using any personal payment device compatible with OMNY, according to the MTA. Each Monday through Sunday, reduced-fare OMNY users who have already purchased 12 rides will be able to commute for free the rest of the week.
WKTV
Gov. Hochul announces $30 million teacher residency program
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday the start of a new teacher residency program through the New York State Department of Labor. The Empire State Teacher Residency Program will match funds for local public school districts and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services who want to create a two-year residency opportunity for prospective K-12 teachers at the graduate level.
