When designing this Westchester estate, architect Amanda Martocchio ensured that water views could be observed from almost every room and created a house that certainly caught the industry’s attention. The award-winning house has been given prestigious honors including earning a nominee spot in the coveted Architecture Category of C&G’s Innovation in Design Awards in 2011 and winning at the AIA Connecticut Chapter Design Awards that same year. Roughly a decade after the asymmetric modernist beauty went up, it’s now a prize on the market asking $6.995 million.

RYE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO