4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Detroit pastor celebrates 20 years on the job
(CBS DETROIT)- As people file into the Church of the Messiah on this Sunday, they greet their Pastor, Barry Randolph, to celebrate his 20 years on the job. For this East side Detroit church, it's not only about providing a religious sanctuary, it's been 20 years of being entrenched in the community. When not on the pulpit you might catch Pastor Barry leading anti-gun violence marches, meeting with community leaders, organizing job training, and more."One thing is for sure, Detroit has a lot of churches, and one of the things that we need to do is understand what all of the issues that Detroit faces," said Pastor Barry. "Everything from gun violence and crime, poverty, illiteracy, human trafficking, employment, all these different things we face. You've got to be on the front line. You've got to get out of the building, you've got to get uncomfortable and be willing to do what's necessary in order to move Detroit forward," said Pastor Barry. Pastor Barry says he is looking forward to many more years to come.
Michigan Filmmaker Ken Burns Exposes Henry Ford’s Xenophobia In New Documentary
Ken Burns is widely known for his incredible mini-series and documentaries including Baseball, Civil War, Prohibition, and Vietnam. But his new film exposed two of the most influential men in America during the holocaust and exposes them to the xenophobia that inhibited America from saving millions of lives by entering the war.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Demolition Department leader breaks barriers for Black women
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Every step Detroiter LaJuan Counts takes is filled with purpose. "What I think is important for young Black women to see, is that not only are we a part of the competition - we are winning," said LaJuan Counts. On Thursday Counts, the director of the...
Tv20detroit.com
Family of Taya Land, girl left on I-94, release balloons to honor her life
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Blue and purple were Taya Land's favorite colors. Saturday evening family members brought dozens of blue and purple balloons to the neighborhood Land grew up in in Detroit. Family released the balloons into the air to honor the loss the beloved 17-year-old who was lost too...
Motown artist, songwriter, producer Robert Gordy dies at 91
DETROIT — Detroit recording artist, songwriter, producer and music executive Robert Louis Gordy Sr. died of natural causes on Friday at his home in Marina del Rey, California. Gordy, younger brother of Motown records founder Berry Gordy, was 91. Robert Gordy was born in Detroit in 1931 and began...
The Oakland Press
New mental health program launching for children in Oakland County
Oakland Community Health Network is launching a new program to meet the mental health needs of children and give families an alternative to hospital emergency rooms if they have a child in crisis. The Youth & Family Care Connection will be located in the Resource & Crisis Center, Building 34E...
Pontiac Middle School students receive free Detroit-themed Air Jordans
Roland Coit, the shoe’s designer, said he wanted to bring the shoes to Pontiac, the place he grew up and calls home
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan stylists react to new study that links chemical hair straightening to cancer
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A new study by the National Institutes of Health links chemical hair straighteners or relaxers to uterine cancer. In the study released this week, researchers surveyed more than 33,000 women over the course of 11 years. They found that women who used the products more than four times a year were twice as likely to go on to develop uterine cancer. The study also previously linked hair dyes and chemical straighteners to breast and ovarian cancers.
beckersasc.com
2 Michigan hospitals form joint venture, build pediatric ASC
Livonia-based Trinity Health Michigan and U-M Health in Ann Arbor, Mich., are forming a joint venture to bring pediatric care to Trinity Health Oakland hospital in Pontiac, Michigan Medicine Headlines reported Oct. 21. The joint venture allows the hospitals to expand access to pediatric care from Ann Arbor-based C.S. Mott...
The Oakland Press
Faith services for Oakland County area churches and synagogues
The following is a list of in-person and online worship services and events happening at churches and synagogues in the Oakland County area. Visit websites or call for service times and events. There may be COVID restrictions and other safeguards in place, and registration might be required for in-person services.
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Tv20detroit.com
Changes to telehealth rules leave mental health patients in flux
(WXYZ) — We are in a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and with the public health emergency over, there are also important changes to telehealth. According to the Alliance for Connected Care, a telehealth industry trade group, Michigan is one of the more than 40 states that have ended emergency waivers.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mama Shu’s Homework House in Highland Park gets help from anonymous donor who paid remaining bills
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Mama Shu wanted to create a safe place for children to study in her Highland Park neighborhood and now that dream has become a reality through the Homework House. She lost one son to a hit and run and lost another to murder -- but...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: Enough with the Grosse Pointes already
Can we just stop with the whole Grosse Pointes nonsense?. First off, how the heck do you spell it/them? Gross Point? Grosse Pointe? Graus Poynt? I’m tired already. Ugh. In Miami there’s the city, Miami Beach and South Beach. That’s it. And Miami is a major metropolis! There’s no Miami Woods. There’s no Miami Farms.
Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth with These Michigan-made Candies
Chewy gummies, tasty lollipops, indulgent chocolates, and more The post Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth with These Michigan-made Candies appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan
Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
fox2detroit.com
After shooting nearly killed him, Detroit man dedicates life to helping other young people avoid that fate
DETROIT (FOX 2) - After a Detroit man nearly lost his life to the streets, he has dedicated his time to help keep other young people off that same path. "It's so funny because someone told me a long time ago that what happens to you is not for you, it’s for you to reach back and help somebody get through what you’ve gone through," Terrance Pope said.
‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say
With the Nov. 8 election approaching, top issues emerging for African-American voters are voting rights; rising crime rates; access to health care; gas, food and rent costs; and jobs. These issues were lifted up during a get-out-the-vote rally in Highland Park in metro Detroit on Oct. 11. “While voting is always an exercise in using […] The post ‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
michiganradio.org
Detroit residents, and others in poor, less white areas across the country get the worst internet deals
Four major internet providers disproportionately offered the worst deals to neighborhoods across the U.S., including Detroit, that are poorer and have a higher concentration of people of color than other parts of their cities. That's according to an investigation by The Markup, a nonprofit newsroom focusing on technology's impact on society. Formerly redlined areas also received the worst offers.
Girlfriend recalls night WWJ anchor was killed
Good morning, today is Sunday. A month ago, Nichole Guertin's boyfriend, WWJ overnight anchor Jim Matthews, was killed and she and their two children were brutally attacked in their Chesterfield Township home. The man charged was someone she called a friend. In an interview with the Free Press, Guertin recalls that fateful night. ...
