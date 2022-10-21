Read full article on original website
tntech.edu
Meditation and Journaling self care workshop with ASPIRES and Deanna Lack
Join Tech ASPIRES and Deanna Lack for a wonderful relaxation and self care workshop. Deanna is the minister of the Cookeville Unitarian Universalist Congregation as well as a certified meditation teacher and a writer. She will instruct participants in using music, mindfulness, breath, imagery, and writing to calm mind and body, relieve stress, and learn new tools to add to our self care ‘tool boxes’. This event is free and open to all campus community members. Join us in Bell Hall Room 216 on Friday, October 28 from 11am – 12pm. For questions, contact emurray@tntech.edu.
tntech.edu
Rotaract Club Sweatshirt Sale
Hey guys. The Tennessee Tech Rotaract Club is doing a sweatshirt sale in order to raise funds for the club to expand their service opportunities. If anyone is interested in one, please follow the link attached. There are two different designs and they will be shown on the form. We will have sizes up to 3XL and they will be $25 a piece. If you have any other questions about the sweatshirts, or about the club in general, please feel free to contact club President Grant Brady at ghbrady42@tntech.edu or club Service Chair Natalee Sturgill at nasturgill42@tntech.edu. We would really appreciate your support, as it would be a means for us to give back!
tntech.edu
All Ladies in Civil Engineering Hosting Linda Sullivan from CIA
All Ladies in Civil Engineering (ALICE) will be hosting Linda Sullivan, a Tech alum, as our environmental speaker on Friday October 28th from 11:30am to 12:30pm in Prescott 226. All ladies who are majoring in Civil Engineering or who would like to major in civil engineering are welcome to attend.
tntech.edu
Budget Office Training
November Budget Office training sessions will be presented next week for anyone who is interested! Please see the available trainings below:. Tuesday, November 1st: Position Control Budget Training 2:00 pm (Optional training course) Wednesday, November 2nd: Budget Banner Screen Training 9:00 am (Optional training course) Wednesday, November 2nd: General Budget...
carthagecourier.com
Carthage couple become paranormal investigators
As a youth Carthage resident Steven Denson says he witnessed his grandfather pass down the hallway of his family’s home. It would have been an ordinary occurrence other than his grandfather had passed away. The incident occurred one night before bedtime and it wasn’t a shadowy or ghostly image...
School bus fight raises protocol concerns in Rutherford County
A violent school bus fight caught on camera is raising concerns in Rutherford County after a student says pepper spray was used.
Gladeville Elementary student dies in tragic accident days before 7th birthday
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the tragic death of a Gladeville Elementary student.
New Restaurant and Bakehouse Opening in Lebanon
Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell and the husband-and-wife chef team, Nick & Audra Guidry, announced that a new restaurant and bakehouse will open in Historic Downtown Lebanon. The Guidry’s are opening their bakery-coffeehouse Slow Hand Bakehouse in late 2022 and the Juniper restaurant in early 2023. Nick and Audra Guidrey are Lebanon residents and the owners […] The post New Restaurant and Bakehouse Opening in Lebanon appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Tennessee Innocence Project working to free Cookeville man convicted of 1998 double homicide
Greg Lance has never seen his daughter outside prison walls. He has spent more than two decades behind bars for a crime he says he didn't commit.
Brush fire concerns in Middle Tennessee
Those crunchy leaves on the ground are turning into unwelcomed crackles after firefighters across Middle Tennessee spent their weekend putting out brush fires.
tntechoracle.com
Upper Cumberland cities sued for violations of Clean Water Act
The cities of Cookeville and Sparta have been named in a federal lawsuit alleging violations of the Clean Water Act. The complaints, filed in the U.S. District Court by Tennessee Riverkeepers, Inc. claims Cookeville and Sparta are in violation of provisions of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit by discharging pollutants into waterways to “avoid overflows.”
8 pounds of beef thrown out at Crossville restaurant
The low health inspection grade is recorded in Cumberland County. Half a dozen risk factor violations were marked off in the report.
3 charged after man tortured at Tennessee hotel for 10 hours
Three people were arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery and extortion after a man was held hostage and tortured at a Murfreesboro hotel.
Warren County fire ‘appears to be under control’, sheriff says
The Warren County Sheriff's Department posted on Facebook Tuesday night at 7 p.m., saying the fire "appears to be under control."
What happened at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary
The small town of Petros hides a haunted gem. Nestled in the town of 526 stands a prison that once held some of the states most dangerous prisoners. In recent years, it has been a tourist attraction and hosted concerts allowing for up to 4,000 attendees. Before these moves for entertainment and tourism income, the prison started with a different area of economic growth in mind.
indherald.com
Three people injured in accident
HUNTSVILLE | Three people were injured, two seriously, in a single-vehicle accident at the 27/63 intersection here Friday afternoon. The accident occurred at about 12:30 pm at the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and S.R. 63, when a minivan that was west-bound on S.R. 63 traveled through the intersection, struck a pole, and traveled partially up the embankment on the west side of U.S. 27 before coming to a stop.
WSMV
Friends, colleagues remember Gallatin pilot, doctor killed in plane crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Friends and colleagues of 62-year-old Dr. Christopher Wiltcher are mourning his loss after a plane crash on Tuesday morning. Wiltcher’s family confirmed to WSMV4 Wednesday that he was the victim in Tuesday’s crash. Wiltcher was a traveling physician and recently worked at Cookeville Regional...
wgnsradio.com
Threats of a School Shooting in Rutherford County Not Credible, According to Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Office and Schools
(MURFREESBORO, TN) False threats of a school shooting in Rutherford County spread on social media and from student-to-student on Wednesday night. Reports indicate the threats were not credible, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. After WGNS received calls from concerned parents, we spoke to county school’s...
Coffee County Commissioner Benny Jones Passes Away on Monday
In sad note, newly elected Coffee County Commissioner Benny Jones passed away on Monday, Oct. 24. Jones was representing newly formed mega-district 1. He took office on Sept. 1. Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny stated, “He was a great Commissioner who unfortunately left many things to be done. He was...
High schooler dies after shooting at Rutherford County home
A 17-year-old girl lost her life following a shooting at a Rockvale home on Wednesday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.
