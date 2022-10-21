Hey guys. The Tennessee Tech Rotaract Club is doing a sweatshirt sale in order to raise funds for the club to expand their service opportunities. If anyone is interested in one, please follow the link attached. There are two different designs and they will be shown on the form. We will have sizes up to 3XL and they will be $25 a piece. If you have any other questions about the sweatshirts, or about the club in general, please feel free to contact club President Grant Brady at ghbrady42@tntech.edu or club Service Chair Natalee Sturgill at nasturgill42@tntech.edu. We would really appreciate your support, as it would be a means for us to give back!

10 HOURS AGO