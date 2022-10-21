Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
Covenant Logistics announces leadership change
Within its third-quarter earnings report, Covenant Logistics (NASDAQ: CVLG) Thursday announced the next steps in an ongoing management transition. Paul Bunn, who had been senior executive vice president and COO at the truckload carrier, will be promoted to president on Jan. 1, 2023, while continuing to hold his COO title.
geekwire.com
Interview: Charter Communications, Senior Director of Spectrum Mobile Product Delivery, Tana Rucker, and how communication through technology can elevate brands
If we could use one word to describe Tana Rucker, the Senior Director of Spectrum Mobile Product Delivery at Charter Communications, we would say passionate. She delights in solving complex business problems and is devoted to executing her work with purpose, energy, and positivity. In the six years she has been at Charter, Rucker has grown the team at Spectrum from three employees to thousands.
ffnews.com
Fluro Strengthens its Leadership Team With String of New Hires
Graham Dodds, who joins the Fluro team as Chief Product Officer. He arrived from TSB, where he was responsible for TSB’s unsecured personal loans business. With over a decade’s experience building industry-leading competitive financial products, Graham brings extensive industry knowledge and a focus on delivering unparalleled customer experience.
waste360.com
Investors Call on Real Estate Industry to Step up Sustainability Practices
The real estate industry, like others, is being summoned to accelerate its sustainability practices, especially as investors pay attention to potential impact of climate risks on asset value. With that awareness, they are calling on the industry to not only deliver more resilient assets, but to leverage return on investments (ROI) generated from sustainability practices to strengthen their businesses.
Why Professions Are Adding Analytics to Their Skillsets
Having data analytics skills is in great demand right now. A data analyst can expect a salary, at entry level, that is significantly higher than the average wage. Data analysts that are more senior can expect to rise to the very highest echelons of the company. While it’s a relatively new field, it won’t be long before CEO candidates often (if not usually) have a data analytics background.
Why Your Personal Digital Brand is Vital to Success
If a personal brand is how you are perceived, a personal digital brand is how you are perceived through the data that represents you on the internet.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Diagnosing & Managing ADHD in females with Understood.org – Ep 183
Diagnosing & Managing ADHD in females with Understood.org – Ep 183. Stack the Deck for FemTech Annual Census – https://www.bit.ly/3eCE0LE. As the Co-President and Chief Product Officer Jenny leads the product management, design and user research functions for Understood. After a decade of building innovative consumer products, she brings a user-centric and entrepreneurial perspective to her role as Chief Product Officer. With her specialty in launching and scaling consumer brands, Jenny also advises startups on how to build next-gen product experiences by applying a deeply empathetic approach to understanding and influencing user behavior. Prior to joining Understood, she led the launch of a new live-streamed, wearable-enabled fitness video product for fitness technology startup, ClassPass. Jenny holds an MBA and MA in Entrepreneurial Management from The University of Pennsylvania, the Wharton School and Lauder Institute.
If you’re not focusing on customer experience in digital transformation, you’re losing value
“Digital transformation is not just around automating your processes, doing a back office discipline, and making sure that you’re becoming more productive. There’s another piece that you have to do—the transformation around interacting with your customers. Doing both, a company can become ‘future ready.’” That’s what Stephanie L. Woerner, principal research scientist at the MIT Sloan School of Management, told me.
mmm-online.com
Biotech employees’ desire for freedom and flexibility is ‘here to stay,’ survey finds
Between the COVID-19 lockdown, the ‘Great Resignation’ and the complicated adoption of hybrid work, the motivations and desires of biotech employees are in flux. Most biotech employees continue to seek flexibility and freedom in their jobs, but employers are struggling to maintain connection and keep their employees engaged, according to a recent survey out of biotech hiring company Singular Talent.
Poets and Quants
Meet the MBA Class of 2024: Mercedes Beras-Goico, Wharton School
The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania / The Lauder Institute. “Optimistic and resilient Latina, passionate about empowering others through financial education.”. Hometown: Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Fun Fact About Yourself: I am a fierce indoor cycler, having completed nearly 500 SoulCycle classes and counting!. Undergraduate School and Major:...
healthcaredive.com
Crossover Health in talks with multiple major insurers to offer capitated primary care
Crossover Health, a capitated primary care provider for self-insured employers, plans to expand to payer clients, according to Crossover Chief Medical Officer Stephen Ezeji-Okoye. “We’re exploring working with payers,” Ezeji-Okoye told Healthcare Dive in an interview. “That’s an area of interest for us because we think that’s a way to...
demolitionandrecycling.media
New specialist consultancy for construction
A new on-and-off-highway commercial vehicle-focused consultancy has been launched by ex-CASE Construction President Carl Gustaf Göransson and former Volvo CTO Alan Berger. The new consultancy, named abcg, will advise leaders on a range of strategic and operational challenges as the construction, agriculture and on-highway transport sectors undergo significant changes.
techunwrapped.com
A Guide to Financial Management for Organizations
Any successful firm must have effective financial management. But it’s simple to feel overburdened if you’re a member of your company taking on this duty for the first time. The good news is that you don’t need a master’s degree in business administration or finance to be an expert finance manager. You won’t have any issues managing your organization’s finances with the appropriate strategy, and you’ll have no trouble making wise decisions with your budget.
mmm-online.com
Jack Health announces several new hires
Jack Health recently announced a series of new hires to expand its leadership team. The specialist healthcare practice named four executives to roles within the company. Jamey Hardesty will serve as SVP, senior director of strategy; Sohini Mitra will serve as SVP, director of client services; Dr. Jayaram Daggumati, PharmD, RPh, BCMAS, will be a healthcare content strategist; and Becky Dreps will join as account director.
