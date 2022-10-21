ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Breakfast - Garden Oaks/Oak Forest

This homegrown coffee shop has a mini empire in town, and the GOOF area is home to one of its locations. Get a jump on the day with lattes, pour overs, and cold brews paired with all-day breakfast bites, from bacon, egg and avocado stuffed breakfast tacos on corn tortillas with housemade cilantro cream to a ham and brie croissant kissed with apple butter. Also up for grabs? Churro doughnuts.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

In Memoriam – Marvy Finger: a Multifamily Giant

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Marvy Alan Finger, a Houston apartment developer who led a downtown residential revival, has passed away. He was 86. A native Houstonian who graduated from the University of Texas in 1957, Mr. Finger started his career working for a small homebuilder and evolved into a significant multifamily developer.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston-based luxury home builder announces rebrand, new name

A contemporary home at 3 W. Rivercrest Drive in Houston is among the projects completed by Frankel Design Build. (Courtesy Frankel Design Build) Frankel Design Build, a 35-year-old firm with a showroom on Washington Avenue in Houston, announced a rebrand and a name change Oct. 20 to better align with the company's growth in architecture and interior design.
HOUSTON, TX
houstoncitybook.com

Tabled So Curators Could Add ‘Perspectives’ Following George Floyd's Murder, this Poignant Show Is Up at MFAH

FOR THE AMERICAN artist Philip Guston, born Phillip Goldstein in 1913 to Jewish parents who fled the pogroms in the Ukraine for the relative safety of Canada and later settled in Los Angeles, abstraction was one of many visual languages he pulled from over the course of a lifetime of creating his intensely autobiographical, and often socially conscious art. That lifetime of work is beautifully presented in Philip Guston Now, which opened Sunday at Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, and is on view through Jan. 15, 2023. It’s the first retrospective of Guston’s work in more than 20 years.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: She’s a grand survivor; See inside this Galveston Island Victorian on the market for $1.4M

HOUSTON – There’s a soft spot in our hearts at KPRC 2 for the historical, the grand estates of a bygone era and especially survivor homes. The Victorian-era estate at 1914 Avenue M is for sale for $1,400,000. The 1887 home that survived the Great Hurricane of 1900 that leveled much of Galveston – today stands as a bed and breakfast -- The Coppersmith Inn.
GALVESTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen to open in Katy

Officials with Pei Wei Asian Kitchen plan for an opening in Katy after Thanksgiving. (Courtesy Pei Wei Asian Kitchen) Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is scheduled to open in Katy by early December. The eatery will be located at 6825 S. Fry Road, Katy. Its menu features Chinese, Malaysian and Thai...
KATY, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘You have to be pretty messed up to do something like that’: Dog left with severe injuries after gruesome attack in Cleveland

CLEVELAND – A dog is fighting for his life at an emergency pet hospital in Spring after a gruesome attack over the weekend. “It really affected us. I mean, we were at a point where we weren’t going to take any more dogs for a while, especially big ones,” explained Founding Board Member of This Is Houston, Tom Heller.
CLEVELAND, TX
foodgressing.com

Black Rock Coffee Bar The Woodlands Texas new location

Black Rock Coffee Bar, known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks, continues its rapid growth in Texas with the announcement of its new store opening in The Woodlands, a suburb of Houston. This is the national boutique coffee chain’s ninth store to open...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
travellemming.com

27 Best Day Trips from Houston in 2022 (By a Local)

In this guide, I’ll share 27 of the best day trips from Houston to help you get out and explore beyond the city. I’ve called Houston home for over three decades, and spent much of my childhood vacationing in “H-town.”. Everyone will find a Houston day trip...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Freedmen’s Town residents win battle to stay in 4th Ward

It’s been a long, drawn-out fight, but residents of Houston’s first historically Black community are claiming victory in a debate that will allow they to stay in Fourth Ward. Houston’s City Council has approved an amendment to its redistricting plan that keeps Freedmen’s Town, located in historic Fourth...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston taco shop ranked among best taco restaurants in America

DALLAS (KDAF) — Tacos are one of those foods that transcend any barriers that might be between two people because no one is worried about anything during the time they’re consuming tacos. The power that tacos hold from the simplicity of Taco Bell to the complexity that some...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Texas Southern University Celebrates Homecoming 2022

Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Texas Southern University is celebrating homecoming 2022. This year’s theme, ‘Destination: Tiger Nation.’ On Wednesday, we’re live from the pep rally on campus. Homecoming week is from Oct. 23-29. The week of events will culminate on Saturday, October 29...
