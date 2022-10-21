Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Be Someone Is Back - Hopefully For GoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS SweepAnthony DiMoroHouston, TX
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Breakfast - Garden Oaks/Oak Forest
This homegrown coffee shop has a mini empire in town, and the GOOF area is home to one of its locations. Get a jump on the day with lattes, pour overs, and cold brews paired with all-day breakfast bites, from bacon, egg and avocado stuffed breakfast tacos on corn tortillas with housemade cilantro cream to a ham and brie croissant kissed with apple butter. Also up for grabs? Churro doughnuts.
realtynewsreport.com
In Memoriam – Marvy Finger: a Multifamily Giant
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Marvy Alan Finger, a Houston apartment developer who led a downtown residential revival, has passed away. He was 86. A native Houstonian who graduated from the University of Texas in 1957, Mr. Finger started his career working for a small homebuilder and evolved into a significant multifamily developer.
Houston-based luxury home builder announces rebrand, new name
A contemporary home at 3 W. Rivercrest Drive in Houston is among the projects completed by Frankel Design Build. (Courtesy Frankel Design Build) Frankel Design Build, a 35-year-old firm with a showroom on Washington Avenue in Houston, announced a rebrand and a name change Oct. 20 to better align with the company's growth in architecture and interior design.
365thingsinhouston.com
Embrace fresh, tasty goodness at Urban Harvest’s free 2022 Fall Festival & save
Celebrate the autumn harvest with live music, family fun, shopping and more at the free Fall Festival 2022 at Urban Harvest Saturday Farmers Market on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 8am to noon. This weekend, Houston’s favorite weekly farmers market presents a free, super-sized Fall Festival edition to celebrate all...
4 Texas Bars Land On List Of Best Wine Bars In America
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best wine bars in the country.
Report: These Texas restaurants have the best fried chicken, onion rings & other of America’s favorite deep-fried foods
When it comes to American cuisine the different regions all have staples of their own creation but you can almost bet that every inch of the cuisine has been fried and served at one point or time.
This Texas Eatery Is Among The Best Delis Across America
Cheapism compiled a list of the best delis in the country.
houstoncitybook.com
Tabled So Curators Could Add ‘Perspectives’ Following George Floyd's Murder, this Poignant Show Is Up at MFAH
FOR THE AMERICAN artist Philip Guston, born Phillip Goldstein in 1913 to Jewish parents who fled the pogroms in the Ukraine for the relative safety of Canada and later settled in Los Angeles, abstraction was one of many visual languages he pulled from over the course of a lifetime of creating his intensely autobiographical, and often socially conscious art. That lifetime of work is beautifully presented in Philip Guston Now, which opened Sunday at Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, and is on view through Jan. 15, 2023. It’s the first retrospective of Guston’s work in more than 20 years.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: She’s a grand survivor; See inside this Galveston Island Victorian on the market for $1.4M
HOUSTON – There’s a soft spot in our hearts at KPRC 2 for the historical, the grand estates of a bygone era and especially survivor homes. The Victorian-era estate at 1914 Avenue M is for sale for $1,400,000. The 1887 home that survived the Great Hurricane of 1900 that leveled much of Galveston – today stands as a bed and breakfast -- The Coppersmith Inn.
Pei Wei Asian Kitchen to open in Katy
Officials with Pei Wei Asian Kitchen plan for an opening in Katy after Thanksgiving. (Courtesy Pei Wei Asian Kitchen) Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is scheduled to open in Katy by early December. The eatery will be located at 6825 S. Fry Road, Katy. Its menu features Chinese, Malaysian and Thai...
fox26houston.com
How much are apartments in Houston? Rent by neighborhoods, areas
HOUSTON - As the new year approaches, some may decide a move is exactly what they need to make a change. If you're looking to move within Houston, Rent. has information on what you can expect rent to be across the city. According to a study by Rent., rent in...
Click2Houston.com
‘You have to be pretty messed up to do something like that’: Dog left with severe injuries after gruesome attack in Cleveland
CLEVELAND – A dog is fighting for his life at an emergency pet hospital in Spring after a gruesome attack over the weekend. “It really affected us. I mean, we were at a point where we weren’t going to take any more dogs for a while, especially big ones,” explained Founding Board Member of This Is Houston, Tom Heller.
foodgressing.com
Black Rock Coffee Bar The Woodlands Texas new location
Black Rock Coffee Bar, known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks, continues its rapid growth in Texas with the announcement of its new store opening in The Woodlands, a suburb of Houston. This is the national boutique coffee chain’s ninth store to open...
travellemming.com
27 Best Day Trips from Houston in 2022 (By a Local)
In this guide, I’ll share 27 of the best day trips from Houston to help you get out and explore beyond the city. I’ve called Houston home for over three decades, and spent much of my childhood vacationing in “H-town.”. Everyone will find a Houston day trip...
Funny or Offensive? Houston, Texas ‘Help Wanted’ Sign is Raising Eyebrows
The Pets Gone Wild Resort in Pasadena is causing a stir with its new recruitment strategy. Walter Parsons was beyond frustrated with the quality of his recent hires and was thinking outside of the box to get a new person in the position as quickly as possible. According to KHOU...
Carnival ride at Brazoria County Fair gets stuck upside-down with people inside
A fun night out turned terrifying for some folks on a carnival thrill ride.
defendernetwork.com
Freedmen’s Town residents win battle to stay in 4th Ward
It’s been a long, drawn-out fight, but residents of Houston’s first historically Black community are claiming victory in a debate that will allow they to stay in Fourth Ward. Houston’s City Council has approved an amendment to its redistricting plan that keeps Freedmen’s Town, located in historic Fourth...
cw39.com
Houston taco shop ranked among best taco restaurants in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — Tacos are one of those foods that transcend any barriers that might be between two people because no one is worried about anything during the time they’re consuming tacos. The power that tacos hold from the simplicity of Taco Bell to the complexity that some...
Texas comfort food spot ranked in top 10 best fried chicken restaurants in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the staples of American cuisine, particularly in the south is the ever-so-popular fried chicken. Whether you’re a lover of chicken breasts, thighs, wings, legs or a combination of these, there are spots all over the south that serve them with top-notch flavor. A...
Click2Houston.com
Texas Southern University Celebrates Homecoming 2022
Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Texas Southern University is celebrating homecoming 2022. This year’s theme, ‘Destination: Tiger Nation.’ On Wednesday, we’re live from the pep rally on campus. Homecoming week is from Oct. 23-29. The week of events will culminate on Saturday, October 29...
