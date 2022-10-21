ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

insideevs.com

Engwe’s Engine Pro Is A Rugged, Go-Anywhere Folding E-Bike

The vast majority of modern electric bicycles are centered around practicality and versatility. Unlike standard, non-electric bikes, e-bikes have become much more deliberate, departing from standard bicycle styling and leveraging the power of the electric motor by being heavier, more rugged, and capable of hauling lots of cargo. One such...
insideevs.com

Pure Electric’s New Advance E-Scooter Seeks To Change The Way You Ride

Those of you who have ridden any modern electric kick-scooter are probably familiar with the riding position of having one foot in front of the other. Chances are you find it a bit weird either turning left or right, depending on whether your right or left side is dominant. While this has always seemed to be the way scooters have been ridden, a company called Pure Electric seems to think otherwise.
insideevs.com

French Company Decathlon Charges Forward With New B-Twin E-Bike

With its brand-new electric bikes created for all sorts of riders, Decathlon is undeniably an up and coming player in the rapidly growing e-bike scene. The company earlier in October unveiled its Rockrider electric mountain bike portfolio for 2023. With the introduction of the Long Distance 920 E under the B'Twin brand, it has urban dwellers and commuters in its sights this time.
TheStreet

Ford Delivers Very Bad News to EV Buyers

Ford (F) has just hit consumers and buyers of electric vehicles in particular with a sort of uppercut. The blow is so powerful that it will take several minutes for consumers to recover. Last month the automaker warned that it had been unable to deliver between 40,000 and 45,000 vehicles...
Hot 104.7

Check Your Garage: Ford Is Recalling 86,000 Vehicles

Potentially faulty lights are prompting a massive vehicle recall. Ford Motor Company is recalling about 86,000 SUVs and Pickup trucks due to flickering parking lights. The National Highway Traffic Safety Association says the vehicles impacted are the 2022-23 Bronco Sports and the 2022 F-150s. There have been reports that the...
allthatsinteresting.com

$1.5 Million Floating Home Prototype Sinks Into The Water Just As It’s Unveiled

The SeaPod, builty by Panama-based technology company Ocean Builders, is meant to be a self-sustaining, eco-restorative home that floats above the waves. At its grand unveiling on September 22, a futuristic luxury model home meant to float on the water toppled over in front of an audience that included Panama’s president, Laurentino Cortizo.
Robb Report

A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.

Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...

