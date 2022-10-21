Read full article on original website
Lil Baby's 'It's Only Me' Tops Billboard 200 With Biggest First-Week Sales Of His Career
Lil Baby‘s It’s Only Me has topped the Billboard 200 with the biggest first-week sales of his career so far. According to Billboard, the Atlanta rapper’s latest LP debuted at No. 1 on the chart after earning roughly 216,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. Of that figure, 209,000 came from SEA (streaming equivalent albums) units, equating to 88.97 million on-demand song streams.
Jadakiss Names His Top 5 Hip Hop Groups Of All Time
Jadakiss has revealed his top five Hip Hop groups of all time. During a recent appearance on ESPN’s Jalen & Jacoby podcast, the LOX member was asked by former NBA player Jalen Rose for his personal picks for the best rap collectives ever. Jada wasted little time in reeling...
Kid Cudi & Baby Keem Link Up At Kendrick Lamar ‘Big Steppers’ Show: ‘Long Overdue’
Paris, France – Kid Cudi and Baby Keem have long been fans of one another, but they finally linked up for the first time over the weekend following Kendrick Lamar’s The Big Steppers Tour stop in Paris. Saturday (October 22) also served as Keem’s 22nd birthday and Cudi...
Lil Baby Crowned ‘Best Artist Of Our Generation’ After Making Billboard Chart History
Lil Baby has made Billboard history with his new album It’s Only Me — and he’s received some pretty high praise because of it. On Monday (October 24), the Atlanta rapper’s 4PF label dubbed him the “best artist of our generation” on Instagram after resharing a tweet that shows Lil Baby simultaneously charted 25 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, including all 23 tracks from his latest album.
Killer Mike & Mac Phipps Head Up ‘Rap On Trial’ Symposium In New Orleans
Killer Mike and Mac Phipps have been unveiled as guest speakers at the ‘Rap On Trial Symposium’ in New Orleans next month. The two famed rappers and activists were listed amongst numerous other speakers at the symposium, which occurs on November 1 at Dillard University. “Join us on...
NBA YoungBoy Signs With Motown Records
NBA YoungBoy has found a new home in music after inking a deal with Motown Records. The Baton Rouge superstar departs Atlantic Records, where he released four studio albums, for Motown, per Billboard. There was already a familiarity with Motown — which lives under the Universal Music Group umbrella —...
Latto Addresses Rumors Lil Wayne Rejected Her 'Lollipop' Sample Request
Latto has addressed rumors that Lil Wayne turned down her request to sample his 2008 hit “Lollipop.”. Over the weekend, a tweet from a fake Pop Base account claimed Weezy rejected the Atlanta rapper’s request to sample his Carter III smash on her upcoming single, citing a report from HITS Daily Double.
GloRilla Claps Back At Lil Duval For Mocking Her Name
GloRilla wants Lil Duval to put some respect on her name. The First Lady of CMG fired back at the comedian over the weekend, who joked about how no people in their early 20s and younger should still be named Gloria, which is GloRilla’s legal name. “Nobody born after...
Kanye West Says Being Dropped By ‘Drink Champs’ & Balenciaga Was ‘The Happiest Day Of My Life’
Kanye West is making it loud and clear that he’s happy that all these companies and people are cutting their ties with him as he’s seeing who’s really on his side. During a podcast interview with MIT research scientist Lex Fridman, Ye explained how Balenciaga canceling their deal with him and his most recent Drink Champs episode being pulled down was a great moment for him.
Nas & Wu-Tang Clan Unite On DJ Green Lantern’s ‘Wu York State Of Mind’ Mixtape
Nas and Wu-Tang Clan have just wrapped their N.Y. State of Mind joint tour, but the former’s DJ is keeping the party going with a brand new mixtape. Inspired by his time on the road with the Hip Hop titans, DJ Green Lantern has dropped off Wu York State of Mind, which pairs Nas rhymes and Wu beats or vice versa.
Nicki Minaj Throws 2nd Birthday Party For Son Papa Bear
Nicki Minaj has thrown a massive birthday party for her son Papa Bear, pulling out all the stops to make sure her baby fully enjoyed himself. The Pinkprint rapper took to Instagram to showcase the heavily-detailed Minions party she set up for her son, who turned 2 on September 30.
Dame Dash Reveals His Top Three Roc-A-Fella Albums
Dame Dash played a huge role in the development of Roc-A-Fella Records; so he has a good idea about which albums from the imprint are the best. During an interview with Kick Game for an episode of Shopping For Sneakers, Dame listed his top three Roc-A-Fella albums, and the selections should come as no surprise.
Gunna & Young Thug Earn New Platinum Plaque Amid YSL RICO Case
Gunna and Young Thug continue to “Push P” from behind bars — and the “P” stands for platinum. According to Chart Data, the YSL duo’s “Pushin’ P” collaboration with Future has been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), commemorating at least one million sales in the U.S.
Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music No Longer Signed To Def Jam
Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music label has reportedly parted ways with Def Jam Recordings. According to The New York Times, Ye’s label — home to artists like Pusha T, 070 Shake and Kanye himself — is no longer under Def Jam after more than a decade in business together.
Lil Baby Doubles Down On Saweetie Dating Denial
Lil Baby has once again denied ever having been romantically involved with Saweetie. The “Best Friend” hitmaker went viral last December when she uploaded a picture of her sitting on a man’s lap. Hawkish Lil Baby fans were quick to notice that the man’s outfit looked similar to the clothing the Atlanta rapper was wearing at the time, and the rest has been history ever since.
Ja Rule, Ashanti & Fabolous To Headline I Love R&B Festival
Long Beach, CA – Ja Rule, Ashanti and Fabolous have been tapped up to headline the inaugural I Love R&B Festival slated to take over Long Beach, California next May. The festival is set to invade the Queen Mary festival grounds in Long Beach on May 27, 2023, which is the Saturday sandwiched inside Memorial Day Weekend next year.
Bow Wow Reflects On DMX Scene From ‘Like Mike’
EXCLUSIVE – Bow Wow had DMX‘s support throughout his career, but he never realized that his movie Like Mike impacted X’s career as well. The film, in which Bow Wow made his acting debut in 2002, features a scene in which the then-child star and actor Morris Chestnut rap along to the 1999 hit “Party Up.” And in a recent interview, the rapper, born Shad Moss, told HipHopDX that it wasn’t until after DMX passed away that he discovered the impact that scene may have had on the song’s success.
Westside Gunn Shares 'Hitler Wears Hermes 10' Cover Art
Westside Gunn is picking up the pace with the rollout for his upcoming album Hitler Wears Hermes 10, as he just revealed the cover art for the project. The Griselda Records founder shared the cover art on his Instagram on Monday (October 24), showing local Buffalo native Eastside Flip posing with Gunn’s jewelry in the same store that the rapper used to hustle at back in the day.
Kendrick Lamar Changed 'good kid, m.A.A.d city' At Last Minute, TDE's Punch Reveals
One of Kendrick Lamar’s most beloved good kid, m.A.A.d city songs almost sounded different had it not been for the Compton rapper making a last-minute change. While celebrating the album’s 10th anniversary on Saturday (October 22), Top Dawg Entertainment President Terrence “Punch” Henderson revealed on Twitter that the menacing hook on “m.A.A.d city” was added by Kendrick just hours before good kid, m.A.A.d city was due to be submitted for completion.
Flavor Flav Celebrates Two Years Of Sobriety: 'I Look Good Y'all'
Flavor Flav proudly took to social media to celebrate another milestone in his sobriety journey, announcing that he has now been clean for two years. He shared the proud moment in a quick clip posted to Instagram on Wednesday (October 19). “Today is October 19,” Flavor Flav started. “And guess...
