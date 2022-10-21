EXCLUSIVE – Bow Wow had DMX‘s support throughout his career, but he never realized that his movie Like Mike impacted X’s career as well. The film, in which Bow Wow made his acting debut in 2002, features a scene in which the then-child star and actor Morris Chestnut rap along to the 1999 hit “Party Up.” And in a recent interview, the rapper, born Shad Moss, told HipHopDX that it wasn’t until after DMX passed away that he discovered the impact that scene may have had on the song’s success.

2 DAYS AGO