A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community CollegeTyler Mc.Lafayette, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
GATOR 99.5
The Downtown Lake Charles Candy Crawl Returns This Weekend
The Candy Crawl in Downtown Lake Charles will not only feature trick-or-treating, but live music, food vendors, and much more. This is a fun, safe alternative for all residents of SWLA and Lake Charles. Tons of businesses downtown will be handing out candy and the Seven Slot Society of SWLA will be holding a trunk-or-treat.
kvol1330.com
Sweet Dough Pie Festival is BACK – THIS WEEKEND
The Sweet Dough Pie Festival is back! Pastry chefs from all around will converge on Grand Coteau this Saturday, October 29th. The public will decide the winners. A wide variety of pies will also be available for purchase. The event will be at the Grand Coteau Town Park Saturday from 9 am – 3pm.
Acadiana Table
Creole Stuffed Turkey Wings
The rich Creole history of South Louisiana is a beautiful mixture of heritage and customs that have become an essential ingredient of the cultural gumbo of Acadiana. Time-honored Creole traditions of Zydeco music, the Acadian horse culture, and the delicious recipes handed down through generations add amazing depth to our local folkways. Stuffed Turkey Wings is one of those recipes.
3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
99.9 KTDY
Lafayette's First-Ever Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Runs Nov. 24 Through Dec. 24
Christmas at Bridge Point will surely be a new family tradition for countless families around Acadiana.
Lake Charles Garden Produces 14 Pound Cucumber!
Growing up, my grandmother and great-uncle always tried to outgrow each other in their gardens. It was a delicious sibling rivalry, and I enjoyed the benefits of being the nephew and grandchild of both. The payoff was fresh veggies and food! My grandmother once took the lead in their little competition with a huge 9-pound head of cauliflower. We even made it into the Lake Charles American Press with it! They both grew tomatoes, okra, eggplant, and cucumbers to name just a few.
Bosco's Specialty Meats in Broussard Latest to Close Its Doors
Another week, another local business has shuddered its doors.
New $50 Million Project, The Forum, Under Construction at Johnston & Camellia | Update 2022
The Forum, a new $50 million mixed-use development project is in the works at 4533 Johnston & Camellia Blvd, formerly Grand Marche shopping center(the sign is still there). See original post from 2021 on this project coming to Lafayette at https://developinglafayette.com/wp/the-forum-a-50-million-mixed-use-development-to-bring-shipleys-donuts-legends-bar-grill-sneaker-politics-and-more-to-johnston-camellia-blvd/. The local project—designed as a “meeting place”—is spearheaded by...
GATOR 99.5
Chuck Fest This Weekend In Downtown Lake Charles, Louisiana
Chuck Fest returns to Downtown Lake Charles this weekend with food trucks, art vendors, live music, and so much more. Chuck Fest is a one-of-a-kind event with the purpose of celebrating local talent, culture, music, art, food, and the people that make Lake Charles a special place. There will be...
GATOR 99.5
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend Oct. 21-23
There is a bunch of things to do in the Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana area from a huge festival, live music at some great local venues and other family fun events. So let us get to it. The 2022 Chuck Fest is this Saturday in downtown Lake Charles. There...
New Movies In Lake Charles Theaters This Weekend
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater. New Movies In...
Lake Charles Family Turns Yard Into A Spooktacular Movie Theater
Move over Movies Under The Stars, a Lake Charles family is offering a Spooktacular triple-feature in their front yard just in time for Halloween! That's one way to earn cool points if you're the kid living at that house. You gotta love it when folks in the community go big on the holiday décor and invite the community to share in their joy of the holidays. Harvest Fest is in the air and many residents are on board to welcome the fall season and spruce up the yards with spider webs, scarecrows, witches, and pumpkins in time for Halloween.
GATOR 99.5
Line of Storms Marching Across Louisiana This Morning
A strong cold front and associated storms are just now entering the western sections of Louisiana this morning. The front and associated rain and thunderstorms should push across the state during the course of the day. For the most part showers and thunderstorms will be moderate to heavy as the system moves through.
GATOR 99.5
McNeese Announces 2022 Homecoming Events In Lake Charles Oct. 23-29
Coming up this Sunday, October 23rd will start the McNeese State University homecoming week. The homecoming week starts on tath Sunday and runs through Saturday, October 29, 2022. The theme this year is Rowdy's Haunted Homecoming. The university has a ton of events scheduled all week long and we have...
Wayne Toups To Headline Free Cowboy Block Party Oct. 28 In Lake Charles
The legend himself Wayne Toups is making his long-awaited return back to Lake Charles next Friday night! That's right Le Boss Wayne Toups will be playing live for the Cowboy block party on the campus of McNeese State University. Oh, and did we mention that it's Homecoming that weekend?. Wayne...
NOLA.com
Ending the cycle of poverty in St. Landry Parish: Hope for Opelousas is molding a new generation
A sign that reads, “& above all else love” hangs on the wall in Loren Carriere’s home as he discusses the organization Hope for Opelousas. Fourteen years ago, Carriere founded the nonprofit in his hometown with the intention to do just that — love. “We began...
KATC News
Grant applications open for small community projects
Applications will be open through December for small projects in the Evangeline Corridor, historic parts of Lafayette that will be affected by the future I-49
GATOR 99.5
80s Pop Star Stevie B Is Coming To Kinder In December
The 80s pop star Stevie B is coming to Southwest Louisiana for a big show in Kinder. All you 80s babies better get ready! Break out the z cavaricci jeans or pants, your coca cola shirt, and tight roll your jeans for this show!. If you grew up in the...
GATOR 99.5
Lake Charles Shoppers Finding “Adult” Items on Walmart Shelves
Your first inclination, since it is Walmart, is that they're just random ones brought in from the outside world. Although that would make for a good story, these are new in the box. I've seen quite a few posts over the last week of more and more people finding adult-type toys on the shelves of various Walmarts around the Lake Area.
GATOR 99.5
Coushatta Casino Resort Holding Halloween Costume Contest In Kinder
Halloween is right around the corner and our friends over at Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder, Louisiana is bringing back their big Halloween Costume Contest and party at the end of this month. Do you like to dress up for Halloween? Want to win some great prizes and cold hard...
