dallasexaminer.com
Parkland to rename RedBird Health Center to honor late Dallas-area medical leader
The RedBird Health Center, the newest of Parkland Health’s Community Oriented Primary Care health centers in Dallas County, will be renamed the C.V. Roman Health Center. A renaming ceremony will celebrate the new name Thursday at 10 a.m. at the clinic, located at 3560 W. Camp Wisdom Road, Suite 100.
ProPublica’s Investigation Into RealPage’s YieldStar Software Shows That Algorithms Aren’t All That
Just reading the story is a jaw-dropper: ProPublica, the online independent, nonprofit newsroom that “produces investigative journalism with moral force” is saying that Richardson-based RealPage is using proprietary algorithms to help landlords raise rents, turn profits, and basically screw renters out of affordable housing. The algorithm, dubbed YieldStar,...
Dude Be Nice, H-E-B And High School Campus Surprise Frisco Teacher
The Austin-based clothing company Dude Be Nice focused on promoting positivity and general niceness teamed up with H-E-B to give a special Frisco teacher a surprise. Earlier this year, Brent Camalich, CEO of Dude Be Nice got in touch with students at Lone Star High School in Frisco in an effort to highlight people who are making a positive impact in their communities. When he asked if someone on the campus was in need of recognition, both the kids and school staff thought of Matthew Cobb, a history class teacher.
dallasexpress.com
HUD Driving Up Rent Prices in Dallas
A new study by United Way of the National Capital Area revealed that workers making minimum wage need to work over 50 hours a week in many U.S. cities to afford the rent for a one-bedroom home. United Way calculated the hours a worker would presumably need to work to...
fwtx.com
Army Veteran Stops by Fort Worth on the Way to El Paso — on Foot
John Mumby, a well-traveled U.S. Army veteran, dropped in to Fort Worth on Thursday afternoon for a little rest. His visit brought to mind the day in 1897 when a gentleman by the name of Fred Miller came to town. Mr. Miller, like Mumby, was only here for a spell, on his way to El Paso from Pittsburgh.
fortworthreport.org
Family homelessness surges unlike anything seen before, city and community officials say
On a Saturday in mid-September, Juliet Venegas, 50, entered the Salvation Army family shelter on East Lancaster Avenue, looking for a place to stay with her two boys. There, she was given a cot in the shelter’s overflow room before moving to a dorm room. Venegas was then moved...
fox4news.com
Healthcare workers raise concerns about safety after shooting kills 2 at Dallas hospital
DALLAS - Multiple healthcare workers have reached out to FOX 4 about safety concerns following the shooting that killed two healthcare workers in the mother/baby unit at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday. The healthcare workers all say the gunman is the person responsible for the shooting, but they wonder...
Tarrant Area Food Bank is launching a meal delivery program to tackle food insecurity
FORT WORTH, Texas — It’s the weekly delivery that has become a lifeline for Fort Worth resident Erica Mack. For the first time, Tarrant Area Food Bank has soft-launched a meal delivery pilot program. “This has kept me going for months on end,” Mack said. The program,...
fox4news.com
Methodist Dallas increasing security at hospital after shooting kills two nurses
DALLAS - Methodist Dallas Medical Center is increasing the number of police officers on campus, after a shooting killed two of its nurses on Saturday. The hospital released a statement saying, at this time they cannot release more information about the shooting, due to the ongoing police investigation. Methodist Dallas...
WaBa Grill Set to Enter Texas After One Of The Chain’s Franchisee Inked a 10-Store Development Deal
According to a media release from Restaurant news.com, and other online news outlets, WaBa Grill, a major healthy rice bowl chain has inked a multi-unit development deal that will introduce the chain to the Dallas Fort Worth region, making the brand entry into Texas. The deal will facilitate the opening of ten WaBa Grill locations in Denton, Collins, Tarantino, and Dallas Counties in the next six years.
'This is their home' | Fort Worth Developers show what potential senior living community would look like for Stop Six
FORT WORTH, Texas — Leaders and residents of a Fort Worth neighborhood that hasn't had much attention provided to it for growth the past few decades were able to get a glimpse of a project that could change the living situation for many. Friday, developers provided a site tour...
WFAA
American Airlines to reportedly drop first class seating for international flights
FORT WORTH, Texas — American Airlines is looking to move forward with plans to change up seating for certain flights. The Fort Worth-based airline is reportedly planning to drop first class seating for international flights in favor of more business class seats due to customer demand. According to multiple...
Dallas hospital shooting: Employees ran for cover as gunshots rang out in Methodist Hospital's labor and delivery area
DALLAS — Saturday morning's deadly shooting at Dallas' Methodist Hospital has left nurses, doctors and employees at this Oak Cliff faculty shaken up. Their days were spent waiting to hear from their loved ones, to get assurances that their friends and coworkers were safe. Sources we spoke to tell...
fwtx.com
You Can Now Send Some Smoke’N Ash BBQ to Your Buddies in California
The perfect birthday gift for your foodie friend living in another state: some Ethiopian barbecue from Arlington's Smoke’N Ash. And, you know what, this gift is now a possibility thanks to the Ethiopian barbeque sensation teaming up with national food shipping company Gold Belly. With the two entities collaborating, patrons can send the restaurant's mouthwatering barbeque to loved ones far and wide.
4 Texas bars make Esquire’s list of best LGBTQ bars in the U.S.
Four Texas bars have made Esquire's list of the best gay bars in the U.S. Two are in Austin, and two are in Dallas.
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s River Crest Country Club Transforms Into Cowgirl Heaven For the Desert Rose — When Runway Meets Rodeo
Fashion show perfection at the Desert Rose Luncheon and Fashion Show at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on October 6, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman) Nobody does cowgirl chic quite like Fort Worth. Now in its second year, the Desert Rose Luncheon already has become a can’t...
dallasexaminer.com
Dallas Housing Opportunity Fund raises $7.5M from Sunflower Bank, makes first investment in East Dallas housing development
The Dallas Housing Opportunity Fund, launched by the city to expand affordable housing and economic development, has made its first project investment and closed its first investor, bringing new capital to Dallas communities. On Sept. 15, 2022, DHOF closed a $3.4 million investment to support construction of Kiva East, a...
Texas Cities Find Unique Arrangement in an Effort to Stop Spread of Crime
Three North Texas cities have worked out an arrangement in an effort to stop spread of crime.Max Felischmann/Unsplash. Police in three North Texas cities have come up with a unique arrangement to allow officers to spread across city boundaries, with the hopes of stopping crime from spreading. Police from both White Settlement and Lake Worth have begun patrolling in areas along their shared borders with Fort Worth.
WFAA
Four zones in Dallas-Fort Worth shift from homeowner to renter majority
DALLAS — this story and more North Texas business news from the Dallas Business Journal. Four ZIP codes in Dallas-Fort Worth have shifted from homeownership to a renter majority in the last decade, according to a new study. More than 43.7 million U.S. households lived in rentals in 2021...
Texas Attorney General Calls For Prosecution Against Drag Shows That Allow Kids
The controversial drag show at Ebb & Flow caught national attention from the media. Now, Attorney General Ken Paxton wants prosecutors to look for laws pertaining to children attending drag shows. The October 15 drag show at Ebb & Flow quickly became a viral sensation after a video was shared...
