CandysDirt

ProPublica’s Investigation Into RealPage’s YieldStar Software Shows That Algorithms Aren’t All That

Just reading the story is a jaw-dropper: ProPublica, the online independent, nonprofit newsroom that “produces investigative journalism with moral force” is saying that Richardson-based RealPage is using proprietary algorithms to help landlords raise rents, turn profits, and basically screw renters out of affordable housing. The algorithm, dubbed YieldStar,...
DALLAS, TX
Dude Be Nice, H-E-B And High School Campus Surprise Frisco Teacher

The Austin-based clothing company Dude Be Nice focused on promoting positivity and general niceness teamed up with H-E-B to give a special Frisco teacher a surprise. Earlier this year, Brent Camalich, CEO of Dude Be Nice got in touch with students at Lone Star High School in Frisco in an effort to highlight people who are making a positive impact in their communities. When he asked if someone on the campus was in need of recognition, both the kids and school staff thought of Matthew Cobb, a history class teacher.
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

HUD Driving Up Rent Prices in Dallas

A new study by United Way of the National Capital Area revealed that workers making minimum wage need to work over 50 hours a week in many U.S. cities to afford the rent for a one-bedroom home. United Way calculated the hours a worker would presumably need to work to...
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

Army Veteran Stops by Fort Worth on the Way to El Paso — on Foot

John Mumby, a well-traveled U.S. Army veteran, dropped in to Fort Worth on Thursday afternoon for a little rest. His visit brought to mind the day in 1897 when a gentleman by the name of Fred Miller came to town. Mr. Miller, like Mumby, was only here for a spell, on his way to El Paso from Pittsburgh.
FORT WORTH, TX
Madoc

WaBa Grill Set to Enter Texas After One Of The Chain’s Franchisee Inked a 10-Store Development Deal

According to a media release from Restaurant news.com, and other online news outlets, WaBa Grill, a major healthy rice bowl chain has inked a multi-unit development deal that will introduce the chain to the Dallas Fort Worth region, making the brand entry into Texas. The deal will facilitate the opening of ten WaBa Grill locations in Denton, Collins, Tarantino, and Dallas Counties in the next six years.
TEXAS STATE
fwtx.com

You Can Now Send Some Smoke’N Ash BBQ to Your Buddies in California

The perfect birthday gift for your foodie friend living in another state: some Ethiopian barbecue from Arlington's Smoke’N Ash. And, you know what, this gift is now a possibility thanks to the Ethiopian barbeque sensation teaming up with national food shipping company Gold Belly. With the two entities collaborating, patrons can send the restaurant's mouthwatering barbeque to loved ones far and wide.
ARLINGTON, TX
Larry Lease

Texas Cities Find Unique Arrangement in an Effort to Stop Spread of Crime

Three North Texas cities have worked out an arrangement in an effort to stop spread of crime.Max Felischmann/Unsplash. Police in three North Texas cities have come up with a unique arrangement to allow officers to spread across city boundaries, with the hopes of stopping crime from spreading. Police from both White Settlement and Lake Worth have begun patrolling in areas along their shared borders with Fort Worth.
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX

