11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Lane Kiffin after Ole Miss' 45-20 loss to LSU
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin recaps Ole Miss' 45-20 loss to LSU, including second-half and defensive struggles.
ESPN
LSU fined $250,000 for field storming after win over Ole Miss
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The SEC has imposed another six-figure fine for fans storming the field, this time hitting LSU with a $250,000 penalty. The conference announced the fine Sunday after LSU fans stormed the field to celebrate a 45-20 win over No. 15 Ole Miss. The Rebels were ranked seventh at the time.
College Football World Reacts To LSU Punishment News
The SEC announced on Sunday its punishment for LSU's field storm following the Tigers' win over Ole Miss on Saturday. LSU has been hit with a big fine for its field storm following the upset win. It's a big one. "The Southeastern Conference announced today that Louisiana State University will...
SEC Announces Punishment For LSU's Field Storm
The SEC announced on Sunday its punishment for LSU's field storm on Saturday. LSU topped Ole Miss at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, for the biggest win of the Brian Kelly era to date. Sunday afternoon, the SEC announced a fine for LSU's field storm. "The Southeastern Conference announced today that...
Forde-Yard Dash: Pros, Cons of an Expanded CFP Calendar
A 12-team field would bring fundamental changes that fans will have to prepare for.
Louisiana football QB Chandler Fields, RB Chris Smith 'available' to play at Southern Miss
Heading into its nationally televised showdown at old rival Southern Miss, Louisiana will be the healthiest it's been in a few weeks. Junior running back Chris Smith and sophomore Chandler Fields, who both missed the Marshall and Arkansas State games, will be available to play for the Ragin' Cajuns (4-3, 2-2), head coach Michael Desormeaux told reporters during his press conference Monday.
Colts promote Sam Ehlinger to starting quarterback, replacing Matt Ryan
INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts are making an enormous change at the quarterback position. Indianapolis is turning to second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger as the starter, benching veteran Matt Ryan just seven games into his tenure as the Colts. Ryan has a Grade 2 shoulder separation, will not practice this week and will not be active against the Commanders, but the move was going to be made in any case. The plan is for Ehlinger to be the starter the rest of the season. This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts promote Sam Ehlinger to starting quarterback, replacing Matt Ryan
Look: LSU Defender Hauls In Impressive One-Handed Interception
LSU safety Joe Foucha knows how to make a big play when it matters most. With Ole Miss threatening to take the lead in the third quarter of this Saturday's game, Foucha intercepted a pass from Jaxson Dart in the end zone. Foucha didn't just come up with a clutch...
LSU roars back from behind to give Ole Miss first loss
Jayden Daniels ran for three touchdowns and passed for two scores, and LSU roared back from an early two-touchdown deficit to hand No. 7 Mississippi its first loss this season, 45-20 on Saturday. The performance gave the dynamic Daniels the LSU record for touchdowns rushing in a season by a...
Paul Finebaum Believes Lane Kiffin Could Leave Ole Miss For Auburn
The SEC media personality gave his thoughts recently on Kiffin taking a potential job opening for the Auburn Tigers.
Seahawks get 'good report' on injured WR DK Metcalf
There was nothing season-ending about the knee injury that forced Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf to leave the game Sunday, which was confirmed Monday by Seattle head coach Pete Carroll. Carroll said the "great report" the team received on Monday did show an issue with the patellar tendon. NFL Network reported Metcalf would begin rehab, while Carroll said Metcalf wants to be on the field for Wednesday's practice in preparation for a home date with the New York Giants (6-1) in Week 8. ...
LIVE UPDATES: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. LSU
The Rebels aim to keep their perfect season alive versus LSU on Saturday.
3 quick takeaways after LSU stuns Ole Miss: The Jayden Daniels show is here
Brian Kelly said his team learned its lesson from a blowout loss at home to a top-10 SEC team. You can say that again after a stunning, 45-20 victory over No. 7 Ole Miss. See more on WWL and Audacy.
LSU, Brian Kelly troll Lane Kiffin on social media after win over Ole Miss
LSU took to social media and dug up an old Lane Kiffin tweet about Brian Kelly and trolled the Ole Miss head coach after the Tigers’$2 45-20 win.
