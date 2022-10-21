ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

LSU fined $250,000 for field storming after win over Ole Miss

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The SEC has imposed another six-figure fine for fans storming the field, this time hitting LSU with a $250,000 penalty. The conference announced the fine Sunday after LSU fans stormed the field to celebrate a 45-20 win over No. 15 Ole Miss. The Rebels were ranked seventh at the time.
The Spun

The Spun

The Daily Advertiser

Louisiana football QB Chandler Fields, RB Chris Smith 'available' to play at Southern Miss

Heading into its nationally televised showdown at old rival Southern Miss, Louisiana will be the healthiest it's been in a few weeks. Junior running back Chris Smith and sophomore Chandler Fields, who both missed the Marshall and Arkansas State games, will be available to play for the Ragin' Cajuns (4-3, 2-2), head coach Michael Desormeaux told reporters during his press conference Monday.
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Colts promote Sam Ehlinger to starting quarterback, replacing Matt Ryan

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts are making an enormous change at the quarterback position. Indianapolis is turning to second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger as the starter, benching veteran Matt Ryan just seven games into his tenure as the Colts. Ryan has a Grade 2 shoulder separation, will not practice this week and will not be active against the Commanders, but the move was going to be made in any case.  The plan is for Ehlinger to be the starter the rest of the season. This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts promote Sam Ehlinger to starting quarterback, replacing Matt Ryan
The Greeneville Sun

Seahawks get 'good report' on injured WR DK Metcalf

There was nothing season-ending about the knee injury that forced Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf to leave the game Sunday, which was confirmed Monday by Seattle head coach Pete Carroll. Carroll said the "great report" the team received on Monday did show an issue with the patellar tendon. NFL Network reported Metcalf would begin rehab, while Carroll said Metcalf wants to be on the field for Wednesday's practice in preparation for a home date with the New York Giants (6-1) in Week 8. ...
