Were neanderthals meat-eaters? A new study provides the strongest evidence yet

Homo sapiens have given neanderthals have a bad rap. The problem probably started with when we turned it into an insult; indeed, "neanderthal" is often used to refer to someone who is stupid and/or brutish, an unfair reputation to attach to a real-life human subspecies that roamed Eurasia for hundreds of thousands of years before mysteriously vanishing roughly 40,000 years ago. (Technically, because neanderthals mated extensively with humans, they're not completely vanished from the genomic record: those of us with European or Asian heritage have DNA that is one to two percent neanderthal.)
Sara B

Scientists Discover a Lost Amazonian Settlement, Possibly The One Percy Fawcett Named ¨Z¨

In 1925, Percy Fawcett went into the Amazon for the last time. Fawcett began the Amazon expeditions after he graduated from the Royal Geographical Society's training program as an explorer, skilled in surveying, navigation, first aid, and survival skills. After graduation, he was asked to go on an expedition to Peru, Bolivia, and Brazil to map the unchartered territory of the Amazon.
Fareeha Arshad

Things ancient humans had that we don't: They owned pesticide beds, could walk on lava, and cohabited with other species

As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything, our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
ScienceAlert

Half-a-Million Year Old Signs of Extinct Human Species Found in Poland Cave

Prehistoric stone tools found in a cave in Poland 50 years ago have just been identified as some of the oldest ever discovered in the region. The tools from the Tunel Wielki cave in Małopolska are between 450,000 and 550,000 years old. This dating may allow scientists to learn more about the humans who made them, and their migration and habitation in Central Europe across prehistory.
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Unearthed 10,500-Year-Old Human Remains In A German Bog

The bones found in the Duvensee bog of the Schleswig-Holstein region provide evidence of Germany's oldest known burial. Since the 1920s, archaeologists exploring the Duvensee bog in Germany’s Schleswig-Holstein region have uncovered pieces of flint, evidence of hazelnut roasting, and bark mats from Stone Age campsites. But they never found any human remains — until now.
IFLScience

Neanderthals May Have Co-Existed With Modern Humans For Almost 3,000 Years

Like an upgraded iPhone, the arrival of modern humans in Europe didn’t result in the immediate disappearance of the previous model, but instead heralded a period of overlap between Homo sapiens and Homo neanderthalensis. While it’s difficult to ascertain exactly how long the two species co-existed for, new research suggests that Neanderthals may have clung on for a further 2,800 years before becoming obsolete.
Ingram Atkinson

The 'unsolved' mystery of seemingly peculiar lines puzzled archaeologists for years

Imagine seeing lines that stretch several miles long and fascinating images and no way to explain it. The Nazca Lines are an ancient series of geoglyphs located 30 miles south of Lima, Peru. The figures depict animals, humans and gods in a variety of poses. The lines were made by the Nazca culture between 400 BCE and 700 CE (about 2000 years ago). They were laid down over several centuries, with some being created within a few decades and others taking hundreds of years to complete. As they were laid down, they exposed light-colored rocks underneath while removing the dark surface stones that once covered the area. Although some local geoglyphs resemble Paracas motifs (such as the one pictured here), scholars believe that these particular images were created by different people from those responsible for other nearby sites such as Chan Chan and Cahuachi.
ScienceAlert

Ancient Tooth Finally Reveals Whether Neanderthals Were Carnivores

Despite all we've discovered about our close Neanderthal cousins over the past century, there are still plenty of lingering questions. We know Neanderthals were proficient hunters, for example, but we still aren't sure to what degree they supplemented their diet with plants... if at all. By studying dental tartar taken from Neanderthal remains uncovered on the Iberian Peninsula, researchers are inclined to suspect at least some Neanderthals were omnivores, consuming a variety of plants and mushrooms. Other studies have challenged that conclusion, however, suggesting Neanderthals in other locations ate a significant amount of meat, largely in the form of deer, mammoth, and...
Phys.org

New archaeology dives into the mysterious demise of the Neanderthals

Char from ancient fires and stalagmites in caves hold clues to the mysterious disappearance of Neanderthals from Europe. For more than 350 000 years, Neanderthals inhabited Europe and Asia until, in a sudden change by evolutionary standards, they disappeared around 40 000 years ago. This was at around the same time the anatomically modern human Homo sapiens emerged from Africa.
Phys.org

DNA found in sediment reveals that ancient artificial islands may have been high-status homes

Researchers have recovered DNA from the sediments surrounding ancient artificial islands, known as crannogs, in Britain and Ireland. These results, along with environmental and biochemical data in these sediments, show the structures were once used by elites. Crannogs were built and occupied from the Neolithic, 4000–2200 BC, through to the...

