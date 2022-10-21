Imagine seeing lines that stretch several miles long and fascinating images and no way to explain it. The Nazca Lines are an ancient series of geoglyphs located 30 miles south of Lima, Peru. The figures depict animals, humans and gods in a variety of poses. The lines were made by the Nazca culture between 400 BCE and 700 CE (about 2000 years ago). They were laid down over several centuries, with some being created within a few decades and others taking hundreds of years to complete. As they were laid down, they exposed light-colored rocks underneath while removing the dark surface stones that once covered the area. Although some local geoglyphs resemble Paracas motifs (such as the one pictured here), scholars believe that these particular images were created by different people from those responsible for other nearby sites such as Chan Chan and Cahuachi.

