Graduates Emptiness at Citi Financial institution: Test Methods to Apply Particulars. Citi Financial institution is hiring an skilled Inner Audit Officer – Benchmarks at their Mumbai location. The Auditor III is an intermediate stage function chargeable for making use of in-depth specialty space information to carry out audits throughout the enterprise in coordination with the Audit group. The general goal is to make the most of information evaluation instruments to draft and current audit stories to the enterprise and talk about sensible options with enterprise leaders.

1 DAY AGO