thecomeback.com

Disturbing details emerge on Vikings’ player’s arrest

The Minnesota Vikings are on a bye week in Week 7, and it appears that the time away from the football field was not a good thing for every player on the team. Disturbing details have emerged of an arrest that occurred on Saturday regarding Vikings’ offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
nftplazas.com

ZED RUN Summons the Enduring Spirit of the FIFA World Cup

Over in the ZED RUN stables, the world of virtual horse racing is on a collision course with the biggest sporting competition on the planet. As a result, providing the means for horse owners to steer their trusty steeds towards eternal World Cup glory. Launching in tandem with this year’s...
BBC

PDRL World Cup: Adam Hills says showcase event 'enormous' for sport

Venues: Victoria Park & Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington Dates: 23-30 October. Coverage: Third-place play-off and final live on BBC iPlayer and online. The chance to showcase Physical Disability Rugby League at a World Cup and live on the BBC is "enormous" for the sport, says Adam Hills. The comedian and...
BBC

Reaction after 13-try England thrash South Africa to win Pool C

Thank you for joining us for this one this morning! England march onto the quarter-finals after a dominant 75-0 win over South Africa and players have thrown their hands up to give Simon Middleton a selection headache. Rosie Galligan, Tatyana Heard and Abby Dow were standout stars in the game but it is a huge strength for England they can reach for their depth in players. Middleton will take all the notes from this one to take on Australia in the quarters, we will see you there next weekend!
theScore

Slafkovsky out vs. Stars due to injury

Montreal Canadiens rookie Juraj Slafkovsky is not in the lineup Saturday against the Dallas Stars. Slafkovsky is day-to-day with what the Canadiens are calling an upper-body injury. It's unclear how and when the first overall pick in this year's draft got hurt. The 18-year-old scored his first NHL goal in...
DALLAS, TX
BBC

England 75-0 South Africa: Red Roses thrash Boks en route to World Cup last eight

Tries: Galligan (3), Cleall (2), Brown, Powell (3), Packer, Kabeya (2), Dow Cons: Harrison (4), Rowland. England thrashed South Africa to top Pool C and set up a World Cup quarter-final against Australia next Sunday. A much-changed Red Roses side ran in 13 tries as they overwhelmed a spirited Springboks...

