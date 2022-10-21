Thank you for joining us for this one this morning! England march onto the quarter-finals after a dominant 75-0 win over South Africa and players have thrown their hands up to give Simon Middleton a selection headache. Rosie Galligan, Tatyana Heard and Abby Dow were standout stars in the game but it is a huge strength for England they can reach for their depth in players. Middleton will take all the notes from this one to take on Australia in the quarters, we will see you there next weekend!

