ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
Q 96.1

Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular

We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
MAINE STATE
aarp.org

October is National Long-Term Care Resident Rights Month

State Long Term Care Ombudsman - WV Bureau of Senior Services. Governor Jim Justice has proclaimed October as National Long-Term Care Resident Rights Month in West Virginia; a time to acknowledge the contributions and sacrifices many long-term care (LTC) residents have made to better our community and to call attention to the rights of residents in long-term care facilities.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

This Is How Much Money Maine’s Economy Makes From the Gun Industry

Gun ownership has been a staple of traditional American life since the inception of the country, and even long before then. Some Americans use guns only to go hunting, for sport, or home protection, but there are many gun enthusiasts who embrace the Second Amendment and load up on as many firearms as they can. Whether it is one gun or 20, selling guns in the United States is a lucrative business.
MAINE STATE
observer-me.com

Why these Mainers are running for office in areas dominated by the other party

It’s hard running in a swing district. Try running in a stronghold for the other side. While many battleground seats in this year’s Legislative election are in areas with mixed politics, there are more seats that are firmly red or blue, including in communities where 80 percent or more of voters went for either President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump in 2020.
MAINE STATE
Ellsworth American

Maine can’t afford a Mills loss

Let us vote to keep Janet Mills in office. We cannot afford to do otherwise. The Baldacci administration ended with unpaid hospital bills and underfunded schools. The LePage administration got the hospitals paid, but also left schools underfunded, and refused to issue bonds that Maine voters had approved to fix our roads and bridges. And waged a steady war against solar energy and against a national monument in the Millinocket area.
MAINE STATE
WGME

New poll gives insight into key political races in Maine

A new poll is giving some insight into the key political races in Maine. According to the new Pan Atlantic Omnibus poll, incumbent Democratic Governor Janet Mills leads Republican Paul LePage by right around double-digits. The poll has Mills at 49 percent, LePage at 39 percent, and independent Sam Hunkler...
MAINE STATE
Outsider.com

Maine Is Urging Hunters to Avoid Eating Deer From Specific Areas: Here’s Why

According to several local sources, the strict ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in effect for deer harvested in certain parts of Maine is one to heed. As a conservationist, you see a whole lot of CWD warnings these days. Thankfully, Chronic Wasting Disease isn’t harmful to humans, though it is tragically fatal for animals. This Maine advisory is far from the ordinary CWD advisory, however. Instead, hunters harvesting deer from the state’s Fairfield area need to be aware that there is a ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in place from the state concerning toxic forever chemicals.
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

2,919 Maine Businesses to Receive One-time Utility Credit Funded by Governor Mills Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan

Maine Governor Janet Mills announced today that 2,919 Maine small businesses and non-profits will be receiving a one-time credit for their electric utility accounts. The program responsible for this came from the Maine Legislature with the bill LD 2010 "Resolve, To Help Certain Businesses With Electricity Costs" The bill was sponsored by Senate President Troy Jackson, a Democrat from Aroostook, and signed into law by Governor Mills in April 2022. “Increases in the cost of energy are hurting Maine small businesses, and we are stepping up to help,” said Governor Mills.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Governor announces new grants

BANGOR- Governor Janet Mills was in Bangor and Brewer this afternoon to mark one year of her Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan. The governor visited two businesses that benefited from economic recovery grants. She also announced a new grant opportunity that will be available . “We’re pleased that we are...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Wood bank providing heating fuel for neighbors

NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — With winter approaching, communities across Maine are dealing with skyrocketing heating fuel costs. According to the governor's Energy Office, the average statewide cost for a gallon of heating oil is $5.42. At this same time last year, the average cost per gallon was $3.10. With...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 10/22 and 10/23

Welcome to the weekly edition of things to do this weekend. Whether you are just visiting Maine for the weekend or you live here, you can always find something to get you out of the house with my weekly things to do around Maine. This weekend there are family-friendly events; opportunities for you to start your holiday shopping with several craft fairs; and a few car shows. There is even a dog wash fundraiser if you are near Palmyra. I've kept the Halloween events separate, so if you are looking for something for the kids or even the adults, check out my Halloween happenings. Everyone, enjoy the weekend!
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy