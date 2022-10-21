Read full article on original website
Start-up company hopes Maine will help it change the way independents campaign
Representatives from Good Party have tabled at Maine campuses including the University of Southern Maine to make students aware of the brand and that there are options beyond the two major political parties. Courtesy photo. Despite Maine’s view of itself as an independent state, few unenrolled candidates actually win elections....
The Legal Fight for ‘Right to Repair’ Continues in Maine
Photo | Getty Images.If approved, the referendum would require manufacturers to provide vehicle telematics data to independent repair shops.
Stimulus 2022: Residents in Maine have nine days to claim $850 relief checks
Maine residents have until the end of October to claim COVID-19 relief checks worth up to $850.
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular
We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
Gubernatorial candidates Janet Mills and Paul LePage chart different paths for Maine public defense
Photos by Gregory Rec and Derek Davis of the Portland Press Herald. Composite by The Maine Monitor. The next governor will have a significant role in shaping criminal defense in Maine as lawmakers contemplate whether to keep the state’s unique system or fall in line with the rest of the country and employ public defenders.
aarp.org
October is National Long-Term Care Resident Rights Month
State Long Term Care Ombudsman - WV Bureau of Senior Services. Governor Jim Justice has proclaimed October as National Long-Term Care Resident Rights Month in West Virginia; a time to acknowledge the contributions and sacrifices many long-term care (LTC) residents have made to better our community and to call attention to the rights of residents in long-term care facilities.
Is There A Legal Age Limit On Trick-Or-Treating In Maine?
Doesn't it feel like 2022 has just flown by? It's probably because we did nothing in 2020 and 2021 was pretty chill, too. Yeah, that's got to be it!. For whatever the reason, we're just days away from the unofficial kickoff to the Holiday Season - Halloween. One of the...
WMTW
Maine Republican Paul LePage says Democratic ads distort his record on abortion
LEWISTON, Maine -- Oct. 21, 2022 — Maine Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage says a pair of TV ads that have been running for weeks, attacking his position on abortion, distort his record. LePage addressed the ads in response to questions from me Friday at the Franco-American Center, in...
thecentersquare.com
This Is How Much Money Maine’s Economy Makes From the Gun Industry
Gun ownership has been a staple of traditional American life since the inception of the country, and even long before then. Some Americans use guns only to go hunting, for sport, or home protection, but there are many gun enthusiasts who embrace the Second Amendment and load up on as many firearms as they can. Whether it is one gun or 20, selling guns in the United States is a lucrative business.
observer-me.com
Why these Mainers are running for office in areas dominated by the other party
It’s hard running in a swing district. Try running in a stronghold for the other side. While many battleground seats in this year’s Legislative election are in areas with mixed politics, there are more seats that are firmly red or blue, including in communities where 80 percent or more of voters went for either President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump in 2020.
mainepublic.org
Political Pulse: Maine Public reporters analyze the latest election developments and other news
Maine Public’s Political Pulse team—reporters Steve Mistler and Kevin Miller—joins us to discuss the latest news from the campaign trail and the political landscape in Maine and beyond. This program is part of our Your Vote 2022 election coverage. Panelists:. Steve Mistler, chief political correspondent, Maine Public.
Ellsworth American
Maine can’t afford a Mills loss
Let us vote to keep Janet Mills in office. We cannot afford to do otherwise. The Baldacci administration ended with unpaid hospital bills and underfunded schools. The LePage administration got the hospitals paid, but also left schools underfunded, and refused to issue bonds that Maine voters had approved to fix our roads and bridges. And waged a steady war against solar energy and against a national monument in the Millinocket area.
WGME
New poll gives insight into key political races in Maine
A new poll is giving some insight into the key political races in Maine. According to the new Pan Atlantic Omnibus poll, incumbent Democratic Governor Janet Mills leads Republican Paul LePage by right around double-digits. The poll has Mills at 49 percent, LePage at 39 percent, and independent Sam Hunkler...
Maine Is Urging Hunters to Avoid Eating Deer From Specific Areas: Here’s Why
According to several local sources, the strict ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in effect for deer harvested in certain parts of Maine is one to heed. As a conservationist, you see a whole lot of CWD warnings these days. Thankfully, Chronic Wasting Disease isn’t harmful to humans, though it is tragically fatal for animals. This Maine advisory is far from the ordinary CWD advisory, however. Instead, hunters harvesting deer from the state’s Fairfield area need to be aware that there is a ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in place from the state concerning toxic forever chemicals.
'Right to Repair' progresses in Maine, but automakers are pushing back
AUGUSTA, Maine — Kurt Hamel believes it's becoming harder to do his job. The district manager of VIP Tires & Service walked to a Lincoln SUV at the company's Scarborough workshop and plugged in a diagnostic computer. Moments later, he pointed to the screen. The information he wanted about...
2,919 Maine Businesses to Receive One-time Utility Credit Funded by Governor Mills Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan
Maine Governor Janet Mills announced today that 2,919 Maine small businesses and non-profits will be receiving a one-time credit for their electric utility accounts. The program responsible for this came from the Maine Legislature with the bill LD 2010 "Resolve, To Help Certain Businesses With Electricity Costs" The bill was sponsored by Senate President Troy Jackson, a Democrat from Aroostook, and signed into law by Governor Mills in April 2022. “Increases in the cost of energy are hurting Maine small businesses, and we are stepping up to help,” said Governor Mills.
These New England Stereotype Maps Are On Point For the Most Part
If you've grown up anywhere in New England, you've probably used some stereotypes when describing neighboring states, cities or towns that make up the northeast. You may even have stereotypes right in your own state. I stumbled across this map on Reddit created by u/q1s2e3 that points out the things...
foxbangor.com
Governor announces new grants
BANGOR- Governor Janet Mills was in Bangor and Brewer this afternoon to mark one year of her Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan. The governor visited two businesses that benefited from economic recovery grants. She also announced a new grant opportunity that will be available . “We’re pleased that we are...
WMTW
Wood bank providing heating fuel for neighbors
NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — With winter approaching, communities across Maine are dealing with skyrocketing heating fuel costs. According to the governor's Energy Office, the average statewide cost for a gallon of heating oil is $5.42. At this same time last year, the average cost per gallon was $3.10. With...
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 10/22 and 10/23
Welcome to the weekly edition of things to do this weekend. Whether you are just visiting Maine for the weekend or you live here, you can always find something to get you out of the house with my weekly things to do around Maine. This weekend there are family-friendly events; opportunities for you to start your holiday shopping with several craft fairs; and a few car shows. There is even a dog wash fundraiser if you are near Palmyra. I've kept the Halloween events separate, so if you are looking for something for the kids or even the adults, check out my Halloween happenings. Everyone, enjoy the weekend!
