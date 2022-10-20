Camp Verde News – The Friends of Camp Verde Library, famous for their Christmas Wreath contest, are trying something a little different for their Fall Fundraiser this year – a Gift Basket silent auction! There are 30-35 gift baskets of varying sizes, each wrapped in cellophane and tied up with bows, filled with interesting items that cover themes such as birthdays, tea, coffee, fall, Thanksgiving, Christmas, pets, children, families, recreation, and more. Gift baskets contain new items, such as DVDs and books, as well as vintage items that have a nostalgic appeal. The baskets go on display on the first floor of the library on October 22nd with bidding opening on Monday, October 24 at 8:00a and closing on Saturday, November 19 at 10:00a.

Now for the BIG surprise! A member of the Camp Verde Stamp Club which meets monthly in the library has donated an 1885 Morgan Silver Dollar to make this fundraiser more fun and very exciting. The coin is worth $220 and will have a picture of it hidden in one of the baskets! If you are the winner of that basket, you will win the 1885 Morgan Silver Dollar!

The community is invited to participate in the Friends’ Gift Basket silent auction during library open hours, Monday-Thursday 8:00a-7:00p and Friday-Saturday 9:00a-5:00p. Start your Christmas shopping early! Make your bid for a chance to win a unique gift for a special person or to treat yourself!

The Friends of Camp Verde Library, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that raises funds to provide support for library programs, services, and needs. Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 N Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde just off of Montezuma Castle Highway.

This post Friends of Camp Verde Library Fall Fundraiser originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .