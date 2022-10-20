ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona Heritage Museum Presents Throwback Thursday

Sedona News – The Sedona Heritage Museum is again offering a performance of “Throwback Thursday”, on Thursday, November 3, at 3:30 p.m. at the Museum.

Visitors will enjoy a glimpse of parts of the Museum through encounters with costumed reenactors. These impersonators will breathe life into several Sedona area pioneers and share a bit of that person’s life story and adventures in the Sedona of 70-120 years ago. Guests will rotate through the Museum buildings, delighting in parts of a “day-in-the life” of our early settlers and community-builders, and getting a peek at some of the hopes, dreams, and hardships in Arizona’s rustic Red Rock Country of the past.

The personalities who will present their life story are Sedona Schnebly-our town’s namesake; Dorothea Tanning-surrealist artist and Sedona resident for a time; Patty Fox-ranch wife; Jim Thompson-original pioneer; and husband and wife team Walter and Ruth Jordan-successful orchardists.

After the tour, guests will enjoy a time to socialize with each other and the reenactors while enjoying cider and home baked treats with a nod to Sedona’s agricultural past.

Guests need to be prepared to walk and stand for a little over an hour.

Tickets are limited and can be purchased at sedonamuseum.org through noon on November 3. $15/adults. Walkups welcome.

The Sedona Heritage Museum is in Jordan Historical Park at 735 Jordan Rd. in Uptown Sedona, AZ. For more information, call 928-282-7038. This is a recurring monthly program.

