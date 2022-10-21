Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg City Council to weigh $1.89M more for Southwood pool
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg City Council will consider doubling the amount of American Rescue Plan Act funding for the Southwood Park pool enhancement project after bids came in about $2.5 million above what was budgeted. A resolution for an additional $1,890,000 toward the project is on council’s agenda for its...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Two square off for Wood County Clerk post
PARKERSBURG — Republican Joe Gonzales will face Democrat J.R. Carpenter for the office of Wood County Clerk on the upcoming general election ballot. Wood County Clerk Mark Rhodes, a Democrat, is planning to retire at the end of his current term, which comes to a close this year, and did not seek re-election for the six-year term.
WTRF
Fraternal Order of Police unanimously approves Belmont County Sheriff’s Office contract, with “substantial” wage increases
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Fraternal Order of Police and Belmont County Sheriff’s Office have come to a contract agreement, one that comes with “substantial” wage increases according to two county commissioners. We were advised by our attorney at the bargaining table that we would start...
WTRF
The Great Stone Viaduct Plaza and Walking Trail Dedication
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – This $2 million project funded by the Ohio Department of Transportation has been over a decade in the making. The Great Stone Viaduct Society has been working to increase awareness of the significance of the railroad and securing long-term preservation of the structure, and today they unveiled a new era for this monument.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County real estate transfers
PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers took place in Wood County between Sept. 12-16: * Tayla Kemp fka Tayla Lerch to Jordan Lerch, all interest Lot 29 City Park Place addition, quit claim deed. * Richard and Robin Ballengee to Darren and Barbara Cox, tract 1 acre, Walker District,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County getting ready for early voters
PARKERSBURG — Early voting for the general election in Wood County will start on Wednesday, County Clerk Mark Rhodes said. Voting will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday at the Judge Black Annex in downtown Parkersburg. On Saturday, early voting will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., also at the annex.
Emergency lane closure on Route 50 in Harrison County
The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) Friday announced an emergency lane closure on US 50 for repairs.
WTRF
Stone Church Cemetery Restoration Work Session
ELM GROVE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Friends of Wheeling held a cemetery work session at Stone Church Cemetery where volunteers reset, cleaned, and repaired monuments. West Virginia has a large number of old and historic cemeteries that often don’t have many people looking after them. Machinery provided by Engineered...
WHIZ
Ohio Outdoor Fire Law Burn Ban
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s important to be aware of your surroundings when you’re outside, and the South Zanesville Fire Department wants to make sure that no one is burning materials that could be considered dangerous to the public and could cause property damage. In the state of Ohio...
WTAP
Marietta’s homeless drop-in center opens in new location
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta’s homeless drop-in center is back open in a new location. You can now find it at 274 Front Street. It’s the Life and Purpose Community Resource Center building. The drop-in center is a place where homeless people, whether you’re couch-surfing or living outdoors,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Model train club all aboard for fall show at WVUP
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg enjoys a rich history in railroading, once boasting of two fanciful passenger stations, many freight warehouses and two large classification yards used by the Baltimore & Ohio and, to a lesser extent, its successor the Chessie System. Today, trains from CSX and Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled Oct. 14-16 in Wood County Magistrate Court:. * Lloyd Creston Riffle, 1134 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, pleaded guilty to one count of no proof of insurance and was assessed $370.245 in fines and court costs. A charge of no operator’s license was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
wchstv.com
Parkersburg takes different approach, makes dent in homeless problem
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parkersburg has a more hardnosed approach to dealing with its largely transient homeless population than Charleston. It's two homeless coordinators split their time helping people get help and getting rid of little tent cities that once threatened to overwhelm this Mid-Ohio Valley city. "Never, ever...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg city, firefighter attorneys argue motions before Beane
PARKERSBURG — Attorneys representing the City of Parkersburg and firefighters who sued over the way their holiday hours are calculated argued their case before a Wood County Circuit Court judge Friday. Judge J.D. Beane did not rule for either party’s motion for summary judgment, but rescheduled the bench trial...
WTAP
Hit-and-run reported on Murdoch Avenue in Parkersburg on Friday night
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Wood County 911 says there was a hit-and-run in Parkersburg on Friday night. Dispatchers say it happened by the Mcdonald’s and the car wash on Murdoch Avenue at 7:11 p.m. They say a man on a bike was hit by a car. Dispatchers were not able...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Garden club meets at refuge
The Lubeck Acres Garden Club in September met at the Ohio River Islands National Wildlife Refuge Visitor’s Center in Williamstown. Attending were Lynn Greenly, Carolyn Stephens, Judi White, Mike Armstrong, Judy Guinn and Lynn and Jim VanFossen. Michael Schramm, Ohio River Islands visitors services specialist, presented a program on...
Downtown Wheeling to be transformed with new center
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — “Striking and unexpected.” That’s how Wheeling Hospital’s Oncology Director describes the number of new cancer patients in the Ohio Valley. With well over one thousand cases in the Wheeling area alone every year, WVU Medicine says the new center will reshape oncology care as we know it in the Ohio Valley. […]
OSP on scene for plane crash; 2 injured
Ohio State Highway Patrol are on scene for an aircraft crash.
WTAP
Hillary Dennison’s trial continued until March 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Williamstown woman accused of murdering her father and fiancée in February of 2021 appeared in Wood County Circuit Court Friday afternoon for a status and motion hearing. Hillary Dennison is on trial for the deaths of Harold Dennison and Beau Wasmer. Dennison’s attorney filed...
Ohio man flown to West Virginia hospital after car overturns into creek
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man was flown to a hospital after his vehicle overturned into a creek in Meigs County, Ohio. Ohio State Highway Patrol says that a man was traveling northwest in a Dodge Grand Caravan when the vehicle crossed the center line, left the roadway to the left, struck a guardrail, struck two […]
Comments / 0