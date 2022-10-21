ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, OH

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg City Council to weigh $1.89M more for Southwood pool

PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg City Council will consider doubling the amount of American Rescue Plan Act funding for the Southwood Park pool enhancement project after bids came in about $2.5 million above what was budgeted. A resolution for an additional $1,890,000 toward the project is on council’s agenda for its...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Two square off for Wood County Clerk post

PARKERSBURG — Republican Joe Gonzales will face Democrat J.R. Carpenter for the office of Wood County Clerk on the upcoming general election ballot. Wood County Clerk Mark Rhodes, a Democrat, is planning to retire at the end of his current term, which comes to a close this year, and did not seek re-election for the six-year term.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTRF

The Great Stone Viaduct Plaza and Walking Trail Dedication

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – This $2 million project funded by the Ohio Department of Transportation has been over a decade in the making. The Great Stone Viaduct Society has been working to increase awareness of the significance of the railroad and securing long-term preservation of the structure, and today they unveiled a new era for this monument.
BELLAIRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County real estate transfers

PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers took place in Wood County between Sept. 12-16: * Tayla Kemp fka Tayla Lerch to Jordan Lerch, all interest Lot 29 City Park Place addition, quit claim deed. * Richard and Robin Ballengee to Darren and Barbara Cox, tract 1 acre, Walker District,...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County getting ready for early voters

PARKERSBURG — Early voting for the general election in Wood County will start on Wednesday, County Clerk Mark Rhodes said. Voting will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday at the Judge Black Annex in downtown Parkersburg. On Saturday, early voting will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., also at the annex.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Stone Church Cemetery Restoration Work Session

ELM GROVE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Friends of Wheeling held a cemetery work session at Stone Church Cemetery where volunteers reset, cleaned, and repaired monuments. West Virginia has a large number of old and historic cemeteries that often don’t have many people looking after them. Machinery provided by Engineered...
WHEELING, WV
WHIZ

Ohio Outdoor Fire Law Burn Ban

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s important to be aware of your surroundings when you’re outside, and the South Zanesville Fire Department wants to make sure that no one is burning materials that could be considered dangerous to the public and could cause property damage. In the state of Ohio...
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH
WTAP

Marietta’s homeless drop-in center opens in new location

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta’s homeless drop-in center is back open in a new location. You can now find it at 274 Front Street. It’s the Life and Purpose Community Resource Center building. The drop-in center is a place where homeless people, whether you’re couch-surfing or living outdoors,...
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Model train club all aboard for fall show at WVUP

PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg enjoys a rich history in railroading, once boasting of two fanciful passenger stations, many freight warehouses and two large classification yards used by the Baltimore & Ohio and, to a lesser extent, its successor the Chessie System. Today, trains from CSX and Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood Magistrate

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled Oct. 14-16 in Wood County Magistrate Court:. * Lloyd Creston Riffle, 1134 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, pleaded guilty to one count of no proof of insurance and was assessed $370.245 in fines and court costs. A charge of no operator’s license was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
PARKERSBURG, WV
wchstv.com

Parkersburg takes different approach, makes dent in homeless problem

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parkersburg has a more hardnosed approach to dealing with its largely transient homeless population than Charleston. It's two homeless coordinators split their time helping people get help and getting rid of little tent cities that once threatened to overwhelm this Mid-Ohio Valley city. "Never, ever...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg city, firefighter attorneys argue motions before Beane

PARKERSBURG — Attorneys representing the City of Parkersburg and firefighters who sued over the way their holiday hours are calculated argued their case before a Wood County Circuit Court judge Friday. Judge J.D. Beane did not rule for either party’s motion for summary judgment, but rescheduled the bench trial...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Garden club meets at refuge

The Lubeck Acres Garden Club in September met at the Ohio River Islands National Wildlife Refuge Visitor’s Center in Williamstown. Attending were Lynn Greenly, Carolyn Stephens, Judi White, Mike Armstrong, Judy Guinn and Lynn and Jim VanFossen. Michael Schramm, Ohio River Islands visitors services specialist, presented a program on...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Downtown Wheeling to be transformed with new center

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — “Striking and unexpected.” That’s how Wheeling Hospital’s Oncology Director describes the number of new cancer patients in the Ohio Valley. With well over one thousand cases in the Wheeling area alone every year, WVU Medicine says the new center will reshape oncology care as we know it in the Ohio Valley. […]
WHEELING, WV
WTAP

Hillary Dennison’s trial continued until March 2023

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Williamstown woman accused of murdering her father and fiancée in February of 2021 appeared in Wood County Circuit Court Friday afternoon for a status and motion hearing. Hillary Dennison is on trial for the deaths of Harold Dennison and Beau Wasmer. Dennison’s attorney filed...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV

