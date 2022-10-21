ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

lanereport.com

Appointments to Kentucky Boards and Commissions

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:. Appointed Anita Parra as a member of the Commission on Human Rights. Reappointed Rick Wurth, Bernice Henry and Devine Carama. Anita Parra of Bowling Green is a paralegal. She replaces Luis Fuentes, whose...
