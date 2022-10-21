Read full article on original website
Related
lanereport.com
Potential solutions discussed to provide relief to distillers on bourbon barrel inventory tax
As one of Kentucky’s signature industries, bourbon distilling provides thousands of high-paying jobs and economic investment across the Commonwealth. While bourbon production in Kentucky has seen a heightened demand in recent years, leaders in the industry say they are still being taxed unfairly, putting the state at a competitive disadvantage.
lanereport.com
Appointments to Kentucky Boards and Commissions
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:. Appointed Anita Parra as a member of the Commission on Human Rights. Reappointed Rick Wurth, Bernice Henry and Devine Carama. Anita Parra of Bowling Green is a paralegal. She replaces Luis Fuentes, whose...
Comments / 0