Brian Flores: 'I don't have bad memories of [Miami]'

By Mike Masala
 4 days ago
For the first time since his firing in January, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores will take on his old team, this time, as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ staff.

The Dolphins opted to move on from Flores after back-to-back winning seasons, citing a lack of collaboration as the main issue during his tenure.

Since then, Flores has claimed that race played a role in his departure from the organization and filed a lawsuit against a number of teams in the NFL, including Miami.

With the Steelers coming to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Flores was asked if he viewed this matchup as a revenge game?

“No, no,” Flores told ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “That’s not the way I’m looking at it now.”

Despite all of the negativity that’s swirled since his firing, Flores claims he remembers his time with the Dolphins fondly.

“I don’t have bad memories of the place,” Flores said. “I have a lot of good memories, but my focus is here right now.

“When I think of that place, I think of all the relationships that were built there that are bigger than football and will go a long way beyond football. There’s a lot of those that like that there, players, coaches, support staff. That’s kind of where my thought process goes.”

While things behind the scenes may not have been picture-perfect, the product on the field had its bright spots, including a winning record after the rebuilding year in 2019 and a seven-game winning streak late in 2021 to keep playoff hopes alive late into the season.

Flores’ return is just one of a number of interesting storylines for Sunday night in what could be an impactful game when it comes to the AFC picture at the end of the season.

