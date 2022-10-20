ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

MedicalXpress

New tool helps primary care providers address chronic pain and opioid prescribing

The Chronic Pain OneSheet, a clinical decision support tool developed by the Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health, is now available for all primary care providers this month at Eskenazi Health. Designed to help primary care providers treat patients with chronic pain, OneSheet aggregates all relevant pain-related...
INDIANA STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Role of secretaries of state in administering fair elections is changing – and not in a good way

The state officials who administer fair, accessible, and secure elections have historically operated quietly without garnering much public attention. Elections happen, votes are counted, the winners are declared, and democracy moves on. But since 2020, secretaries of state and other state officials who oversee elections have come under increasing scrutiny and been exposed to increasing abuse. […] The post Role of secretaries of state in administering fair elections is changing – and not in a good way appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
ARIZONA STATE
KevinMD.com

The elephant in the room: end-of-life discussion with patients

I have been at my current hospital for 12-plus years now. Like many of you, I have gotten to know some of my patients very well. I have known some of them since I first started out here. We talk about my dogs and cows, our newest grandkids, and politics if we feel adventurous. This is an extraordinary relationship built on the intangible magic generated over time, known as rapport and founded on trust.
Psych Centra

BEAM: Holistic Care That Honors Identity Is Crucial For Wellness

BEAM shares the healing impact of the Black Mental Health & Healing Justice (BMHHJ) Peer Support Training. How can people of color navigate healthcare systems, where they have continually experienced harm both as practitioners and patients, while honoring their individual needs?. The Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective (BEAM) is...
insightscare.com

Daniel Taddese: Leading Healthcare by Engaging, Enabling, and Supporting People

The contours of life take one on a journey of discovering the true self and empowering that individual with a purpose. This goal could range from anything and everything that makes one invest a major part of their lives in achieving it. With right amounts of hard work plus other essential elements, an aspirant is morphed into a visionary leader.
abovethelaw.com

Biglaw Partner Leads Effort To Help Afghan Refugees

In this episode, I welcome Grant Sovern, partner at Quarles & Brady LLP, to talk about his area of concentration: Employment immigration. Grant recalls how he shifted to immigration law and describes the challenges of working as an immigration lawyer. Additionally, Grant shares his work with Afghan refugees and where the immigration law stands on this.

