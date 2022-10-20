Read full article on original website
Yahoo!
Walking to lose weight? New study reveals exactly how many steps you should take
So how many steps should you be walking daily if you want to lose weight? 8,600 is the magic number, according to new research. A recent study by the US's National Institutes of Health followed more than 6,000 patients over four years and the results showed that walking at least 8,600 steps a day helps prevent weight gain in adults.
technologynetworks.com
The Exercise That Prolongs Life
In this video, Jonathan from the Institute of Human Anatomy discusses a type of high-intensity exercise, how to do it, and how often you should incorporate it into your workout routine. He also discusses the relevant anatomy and the physiological adaptations and benefits on the heart and other cardiovascular structures.
News Channel Nebraska
New fitness app Remotely makes an impact on the fitness industry allowing people to effectively train from anywhere
After finding lots of success as a personal trainer, Brandon Marsan is hoping his new app, Remotely, will allow him to positively impact the fitness journey of far more people. While Marsan continues to work 1-on-1 with his clients and loves to do so, he realized that in-person classes are...
cohaitungchi.com
BEST EXERCISES TO FIGHT TYPE 2 DIABETES
Weightlifting and other forms of strength training promote the growth of muscle mass. This muscular growth helps with weight management as it increases the number of calories you burn each day as your workout routine progresses. Strength training can also help regulate blood sugar levels, keeping Type 2 diabetes well under control. Strength training also promotes a better physical response to insulin, improves the way your body uses blood sugar, helps you to lose weight and lowers your risk of heart disease.
Proof mindfulness DOES work? Just 10 minutes of breathing exercises a day lowers blood pressure 'as effectively as medication', study finds
It's a technique self-help gurus and influencers swear by for controlling stress levels. Now experts have shown that mindfulness breathing exercises can physically lower blood pressure. Just 30 deep breaths a day with an inhaler-like device was found to be as effective as medication. The device creates resistance, forcing the...
MindBodyGreen
Why Sleep Is Your Kid's Best Friend — And How To Help Them Get More Of It
After chasing our kids around from dawn to dusk, bedtime is any parent's favorite time of day. Not just because of snuggles and bedtime stories but because once they hit the pillow—we finally get to take a breather. It's also a fact that our kids look the cutest when they're sleeping and sweet-dreaming… But what's going on behind all that shut-eye?
TechRadar
This Spotify Tabata workout playlist helps me burn fat in 4-minute intervals
If you've ever spent time in a bare-bones hotel gym, you'll know what a horribly dispiriting experience it can be. I had the misfortunate to find myself in one recently; inside was just a folding treadmill, an elliptical machine, a rack of light dumbbells – nothing over 10K – a Swiss ball, and a single yoga mat, which was fraying at the edges, long past showing its age.
gulfcoastmedia.com
Support Brain Health: Simple ways to add to your wellness routine
When most people think of wellness, diet and exercise are the first things that come to mind. Brain health is another essential element of your overall wellness. Give your brain extra support with these tips. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
How To Keep A Consistent Workout Routine When Dealing With Diabetes Fatigue
Diabetes fatigue is a feeling of extreme tiredness or exhaustion that is not relieved by rest. It can be debilitating, making it difficult to carry out everyday tasks. Fatigue can have many different causes, including physical activity, lack of sleep, stress, and illness. For people with diabetes, fatigue can be caused by high blood sugar levels. When blood sugar levels are high, the body has to work harder to process the sugar (via Healthline). This can lead to feelings of fatigue.
womenfitness.net
Yogi Carrie Owerko: PLAY Your Way to Fitness
5 yoga poses for women to practice with a prolapsed uterus?. We want our pelvic floor musculature, like our “core” musculature, to work reflexively. Learn to be able to relax as well as contract, and to do with the appropriate amount of force without conscious effort on our part. We need our attention to be focused on what is happening in the environment when we are out and moving about, not thinking about engaging certain muscles as we quickly cross the street in traffic. The way we breathe, process stress, and move are all factors that a good physio would hopefully address. And everyone is different, so they might approach each case a little differently. What starts as a deliberate conscious effort might become less effortful and more integrated over time. But as with everything, it is a process!
Is SUP A Good Workout?
Stand-up paddle boarding (SUP) is a fun water sport that's growing in popularity. But how good of a workout is SUPing, and which muscle groups are working?
