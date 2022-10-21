Read full article on original website
The Strange Tale of Emma Crawford and the Coffin RaceColorado JillManitou Springs, CO
Which Colorado Springs Restaurant Is the 2022 Burger Week Champ?Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
CDOT closes I-25 Gap Project express lane through FridayHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Skeleton Craze Invades Manitou SpringsColorado JillManitou Springs, CO
CDOT hosts educational sessions on Colorado 83 roundabout projectHeather WillardColorado Springs, CO
Ted Cruz Hid in Supply Closet During Jan. 6, New Book Reveals
Senator Cruz said he spent part of the 2021 Capitol riots in "a supply closet with stacked chairs."
Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl May Do Time After Pleading Guilty to Voter Intimidation Robocall Scheme
Conservative conspiracy theorists and operatives Jack Burkman, 56, and Jacob Wohl, 24, pleaded guilty on Monday to one felony count of telecommunications fraud over a series of robocalls with false messages intended to dissuade Black voters from participating in the 2020 general election. They now face up to one year...
Ex-GOP Jan. 6 investigator warns there are still “three dozen” MAGA lawmakers who should be probed
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) leaves after a House Second Amendment Caucus press conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Former Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Va., served as a key researcher in the early days of the House Select Committee investigating the...
Arizona voters file complaints against armed vigilantes patrolling ballot boxes
Multiple Arizona voters have filed formal complaints against armed vigilantes patrolling ballot drop boxes near Phoenix. And with just two weeks to go until the midterm elections, some candidates are even pushing theories of voter fraud in the state. Republican Kari Lake, who is running for governor, has been pushing...
Jon Stewart Confronts Arizona AG on Trump’s ‘Stolen’ Election Claims
Earlier this month, Jon Stewart went unexpectedly viral, racking up more than 14 million views on Twitter for a segment from the Season 2 premiere his Apple TV+ series The Problem with Jon Stewart in which he relentlessly challenged Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge about her state’s anti-trans law. Now it looks like he may have done it again.
Davis: On the crime issue: ‘The Republicans are lying — and they know they are lying’
It’s not too late for the Democrats running for the Senate and House to do what Sen. Ed Muskie (D-Maine) did for Democratic congressional candidates on the evening of the 1970 midterms: to tell the American people that the Republicans’ message that the Democrats are soft on crime is a lie. And they know it.
coloradopolitics.com
COURT CRAWL | Celebrating a new federal judge, state Supreme Court's latest arguments
Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government. Family, friends and colleagues gathered at the federal courthouse in downtown Denver to officially celebrate the appointment of a history-making judge, and the Colorado Supreme Court heard oral arguments in matters criminal, civil and political.
Biden slams Republican attempts to ban gender-affirming healthcare in interview with transgender TikTok star
President Joe Biden slammed Republican attempts to ban gender-affirming care for transgender people when speaking at a forum with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney. Ms Mulvaney has documented her experiences on TikTok about her gender transition.Ms Mulvaney spoke with the president at a forum for NowThisNews at the White House, where she asked Mr Biden whether he thought states have a right to ban gender-affirming health care. “I don’t think any state or anybody should have the right to do that as a moral question and as a legal question,” he said. “I just think it’s wrong.” Mr Biden mentioned...
Dr Oz rules out supporting federal abortion ban if elected to US Senate during Pennsylvania midterm debate
Dr Mehmet Oz has said he would not support a federal abortion if elected to the US Senate, arguing the issue ought to be left up to the individual states. Speaking at a debate with Democrat John Fetterman, designed to help voters in the battleground state of Pennsylvania decide on their candidate, the one-time television celebrity was asked if he would back a bill being proposed by fellow Republican Lindsay Graham.“Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has introduced a federal bill to ban abortion after 15 weeks. I know that you’ve been asked about this question before. If the vote...
Armed men "watch over" ballot drop box in Arizona
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Video footage released Friday night showing armed individuals sitting near a ballot drop box in Mesa, Arizona is heightening alarm over right-wing intimidation efforts as early voting kicks off across the United States.
coloradopolitics.com
Judge green-lights forced-labor lawsuit against operator of Aurora detention center
A federal judge last week refused to throw out a long-running lawsuit against private prison operator The GEO Group, and is instead permitting a jury to decide whether the company violated federal human trafficking law and unjustly enriched itself off of detainee labor in Aurora. In unusually strong terms, U.S....
Jan. 6 committee gives Georgia DA “key evidence” that “undermines” Trump’s criminal defense: report
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is displayed on a screen during a hearing by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on June 09, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots has handed over...
Fact check: The GOP's dishonesty-filled barrage of 'defund the police' attack ads
Republicans have been running ads around the country that use a variety of dishonest tactics to try to create the inaccurate impression that the Democratic candidates they are targeting support defunding the police.
Weapons of Mass Delusion review: Robert Draper dissects the Trumpian nightmare
The New York Times reporter’s fine book shows Kevin McCarthy to be the enabler of all Republican enablers
Washington Examiner
The red wave is building
Less than three weeks out from the midterm elections, the polls are moving in one direction. Even MSNBC's Joe Scarborough “senses” the shift in voter sentiment. Earlier this week, he spoke to NBC analyst Steve Kornacki, who compared the midterm elections to previous elections. He sees striking similarities to 2014 when a “slow and late-building wave to the point where, even on election night, the magnitude of it took some folks by surprise.” He pointed out that Republicans in 2014 won back the Senate and “reached their highest level in terms of House seats since 1928.”
abovethelaw.com
Federal District Judge Summoned The Police For A Totally Serious, Justified Reason
Americans have an interesting relationship to police officers. Between fighting crime and conducting internal investigations on themselves, we know that the line of duty can be a perilous environment for them. This is why they should really be called when there are serious problems. Like when a judge gets his fee-fees hurt over mean hand gestures. From the ABA Journal:
Pa. Supreme Court agrees to hear Republican suit to stop counting undated mail-in ballots
The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania has agreed to hear a Republican case against counting undated mail-in ballots. The suit is filed by a group of Republicans that includes lawmakers, the Republican National Committee, and the state GOP.
US News and World Report
Pennsylvania High Court Taps Special Master for Alleged Voting Machine Breach
(Reuters) -The Pennsylvania Supreme Court appointed a special master on Friday to review allegations that officials in a rural county violated a court order by allowing a forensics company to examine their voting equipment in July, marking the county's second security breach of the machines. Earlier this week, Pennsylvania's top...
coloradopolitics.com
SONDERMANN | Sizing up the election in the homestretch
As the candidates round the final turn and enter the homestretch, let’s size up where things stand and the prospects ahead. This election year began with every expectation of a Republican rout. Rampant inflation and an unpopular president combined with the historical trend of off-year elections spelled a tidal wave that would drown Democratic dreams.
The 11th-hour midterm shifts
Two weeks from Election Day, Democrats are reallocating resources and retooling their messages as polling gives Republicans the momentum in congressional races. The big picture: Republicans — bullish they can score a big House takeover and flip the Senate — are zeroing in on more Democratic strongholds. Democrats...
