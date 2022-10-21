ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

The Independent

Biden slams Republican attempts to ban gender-affirming healthcare in interview with transgender TikTok star

President Joe Biden slammed Republican attempts to ban gender-affirming care for transgender people when speaking at a forum with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney. Ms Mulvaney has documented her experiences on TikTok about her gender transition.Ms Mulvaney spoke with the president at a forum for NowThisNews at the White House, where she asked Mr Biden whether he thought states have a right to ban gender-affirming health care. “I don’t think any state or anybody should have the right to do that as a moral question and as a legal question,” he said. “I just think it’s wrong.” Mr Biden mentioned...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Dr Oz rules out supporting federal abortion ban if elected to US Senate during Pennsylvania midterm debate

Dr Mehmet Oz has said he would not support a federal abortion if elected to the US Senate, arguing the issue ought to be left up to the individual states. Speaking at a debate with Democrat John Fetterman, designed to help voters in the battleground state of Pennsylvania decide on their candidate, the one-time television celebrity was asked if he would back a bill being proposed by fellow Republican Lindsay Graham.“Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has introduced a federal bill to ban abortion after 15 weeks. I know that you’ve been asked about this question before. If the vote...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Salon

Armed men "watch over" ballot drop box in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Video footage released Friday night showing armed individuals sitting near a ballot drop box in Mesa, Arizona is heightening alarm over right-wing intimidation efforts as early voting kicks off across the United States.
MESA, AZ
Washington Examiner

The red wave is building

Less than three weeks out from the midterm elections, the polls are moving in one direction. Even MSNBC's Joe Scarborough “senses” the shift in voter sentiment. Earlier this week, he spoke to NBC analyst Steve Kornacki, who compared the midterm elections to previous elections. He sees striking similarities to 2014 when a “slow and late-building wave to the point where, even on election night, the magnitude of it took some folks by surprise.” He pointed out that Republicans in 2014 won back the Senate and “reached their highest level in terms of House seats since 1928.”
GEORGIA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Federal District Judge Summoned The Police For A Totally Serious, Justified Reason

Americans have an interesting relationship to police officers. Between fighting crime and conducting internal investigations on themselves, we know that the line of duty can be a perilous environment for them. This is why they should really be called when there are serious problems. Like when a judge gets his fee-fees hurt over mean hand gestures. From the ABA Journal:
BALTIMORE, MD
coloradopolitics.com

SONDERMANN | Sizing up the election in the homestretch

As the candidates round the final turn and enter the homestretch, let’s size up where things stand and the prospects ahead. This election year began with every expectation of a Republican rout. Rampant inflation and an unpopular president combined with the historical trend of off-year elections spelled a tidal wave that would drown Democratic dreams.
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

The 11th-hour midterm shifts

Two weeks from Election Day, Democrats are reallocating resources and retooling their messages as polling gives Republicans the momentum in congressional races. The big picture: Republicans — bullish they can score a big House takeover and flip the Senate — are zeroing in on more Democratic strongholds. Democrats...
WISCONSIN STATE

