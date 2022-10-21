ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

KCEN

Temple police searching for two suspects after Walmart theft

TEMPLE, Texas — Do you recognize these individuals? The Temple Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects after a felony theft at Walmart. The theft reportedly happened at the Walmart located on W. Adams Ave on Oct. 13. Anyone who recognizes the two is asked to contact...
TEMPLE, TX
101.5 KNUE

Copperas Cove, Texas Man has to Shoot Out Window Before Clocking In

Look, we get it. Sometimes, you just don't want to go to work. Even here at the radio station, we have days like that. But we suck it up, put on our best face and show up to perform at the best level we can for that day. Before that, though, you probably need to get some frustration out before heading in. Some will just scream in their car, others will take a moment of Zen or for this man in Copperas Cove, Texas, he decides he needs to shoot out a window at the H-E-B Plus he works at before heading in for his shift.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox7austin.com

Daughter remembers mother who died in hit-and-run in Southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Southeast Austin last week. The daughter of the victim said her mother will never be back, but she believes in accountability and hoped this may help the suspect positively. 76-year-old Doris Jeanne Pitsenberger and...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Woman held after toddler grabbed in grocery store

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple Police report a 31-year-old woman was taken into custody following a midday Saturday incident at a grocery store, where a two-year-old was grabbed while in a bathroom stall. A Temple PD spokesperson said officers were called to the store in the 1300 block of...
fox44news.com

New details emerge in the investigation of a 3-year-old’s death

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) -The arrest affidavit of Capital Murder suspect 33-year-old Jay Isaiah Allen shows the timeline of events that lead to the death of 3-year-old Quintavious Trejo. In the affidavit, a family member says Allen them on Saturday, Oct. 22nd and admitted that he made a mistake. The...
BELTON, TX
KLTV

Temple police need help identifying suspects who robbed local church

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking Central Texans for help identifying the individuals who it says broke into a local church. The department said the suspects seen in photos shared on social media are wanted by police for a theft that occurred at the Corinth Baptist Church on October 3.
TEMPLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Several thefts this month caught on camera in broad daylight

AUSTIN, Texas - Two skeletons, a rocking chair, and a fire pit have all been caught on camera being stolen this month. Halloween decorations fill the Wooten Neighborhood in North Austin, but one skeleton is now missing. On Thursday at around 6:00 p.m., the homeowner, Daniel Shepherd, said he went...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

5 officers on administrative leave following shooting at North Austin restaurant

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Austin. APD says the shooting happened on North Lamar near Peyton Gin Road. Police got the call around 9:30 p.m. on October 23 about a man with a face covering pointing a gun at a caller. The suspect left the scene by the time officers got there.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Waco fire forces people out of homes

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Residents of a Waco townhome have been displaced after a Sunday evening fire. Crews were dispatched around 5:25 p.m. Sunday to a second-alarm structure fire in the 900 block of Briar Drive. Additional units were requested. The fire occurred inside of a two-unit townhome....
WACO, TX
KVUE

North Lamar restaurant shooting leads to one person in critical condition

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is in critical condition after a shooting that occurred at a restaurant on North Lamar Boulevard late Sunday night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, the Austin Police Department received a call regarding a caller being held at gunpoint in the 8900 block of North Lamar. According to officials, once officers arrived on scene, the individual was gone.
AUSTIN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Yes, That Was a Bison Running Around Loose in Belton, Texas

If you saw a bison Tuesday afternoon around downtown Belton, Texas, you weren't imagining it. Even though it was like a scene from the Wild West, no one was filming a movie. With some help from a few Central Texas cowboys on horseback, authorities were able to corral, tranquilize, and capture a bison - without injury to anyone, including the animal on the loose.
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Central Texas teen dead after vehicle travels off road into river

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Gatesville teen is dead following a crash Saturday morning in Coryell County. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to a report of a vehicle crash at 2:06 a.m. Oct. 22 on Straw Mills Road in Gatesville. According to troopers, a 2005 Nissan Altima...
GATESVILLE, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

A Temple, Texas Hospital is Helping with Robinson Family Farm Fire Relief

Both Robinson Family Farm in Temple, Texas and people who were affected by the fire that took place on October 15th of this year are still navigating the unknown. While the organization has announced their steps moving forward, individuals who lost cars and other items are still searching for ways to replace what was lost when their vehicles were burned in a blaze in the local attraction's parking lot.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

City of Killeen provides severe weather damage update

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Several calls were made in the Killeen area about vehicle accidents and downed trees during the severe weather on Monday night and Tuesday morning. This is according to the City of Killeen, who says the calls were made to the Police Department and Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. There were no serious accidents reported, although there were reports of some trapped in water.
KILLEEN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Kiss 103.1 FM

