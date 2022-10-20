ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZFamily

Buckeye nonprofit offers cancer patients free wigs

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Black Eyed Peas coming to Phoenix Nov. 30

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Get ready to feel that “Boom Boom Pow” in Phoenix with the Black Eyed Peas at the end of November!. The celebrated group is dropping by the Celebrity Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 30, with Nicky Youre as the opening act for the show. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. here. The Black Eyed Peas are celebrating more than 20 years of music, having earned six Grammys and sold more than 35 million albums.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Ghost stories: A teen shaken up by a poltergeist

Fall is in the air, though that’s still no guarantee you won’t be sweating in your Halloween costume in Phoenix. But one thing’s for sure — our listeners are spooked. The Show asked for ghost stories, and listeners have certainly delivered. All month long, we’ll be sharing your hair-raising tales.
PHOENIX, AZ
wranglernews.com

Landmark ‘60s center due for huge remake

If the shabby buildings and empty storefronts at Danelle Plaza in South Tempe could talk, they’d share 60 years of vivid stories and rich memories about a cowboy bar-turned-iconic tap room, a cutting-edge music scene, Mom and Pop shops, and a link to JFK. They’d remember a nightclub hosting...
TEMPE, AZ
Glendale Star

Haunted houses return to the Valley for Halloween

Allen Thompson, owner and operator of Scarizona Scaregrounds, promises this haunted venues’ season will be chaotic activity and all over madness. The grounds have two haunting experiences: Scarizona and Frights in the Lights, both of which are recommended for those 12 and older. “We have two haunted attractions this...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa dad confronts nail tech accused of being inappropriate with daughter

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Video shows a Mesa father confronting a nail tech at Happy Feet Nails and Spa after he said the man was inappropriate with his teen daughter. Chad Howie says his two daughters went to the nail salon on Power and McDowell Roads on Oct. 14. According to Howie, nail tech “Jacky” Thaun Tran started talking to one of his 16-year-old daughters about psychics and spirits he said were following him. “He said in order to get rid of these spirits, he needed to wear a pair of underwear on his head from a young, pure virgin and it was difficult to find virgins these days,” said Howie. “After saying that, my daughter clammed up and said she immediately went stiff. She said it was almost out of body.”
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

George Strait, Chris Stapleton to kick off summer tour at State Farm Stadium

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenicians will soon get their shot to see the King of Country Music George Strait along with Chris Stapleton, who are scheduled to make an appearance in the West Valley for a limited tour next summer. Little Big Town will join the two as a special guest during the six-city 2023 tour.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Another breezy day in the Valley

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

A cool, dry week ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The cold front that swept into the state over the weekend has left behind a deep pool of cool air. As a result, afternoon temperatures on Monday were mainly in the 70s in the deserts, and we’ll probably stay in the 70s for highs on Tuesday afternoon as well. The First Alert Weather Team is forecasting a low in the low-50s for Sky Harbor Tuesday morning, but most locations will be in the 40s. That’s pretty chilly by desert standards!
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

AZFAMILY | Phoenix, Tempe fire crews rescue woman off Papago Park trail

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Vote for Halo Animal Rescue pets in national HOWL-oween contest

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Halloween is right around the corner, and this year you can help out Halo Animal Rescue at the same time!. Dogs are getting more and more into the spooky spirit, thanks to all kinds of pet-tailored costumes found throughout various pet and retail stores. This year, Vintage Wine Estates’ Bar Dog Wines is working with the animal rescue to raise money and drive adoptions with its annual HOWL-OWEEN costume contest.
PHOENIX, AZ

