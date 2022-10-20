Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Restaurant Closed During COVID Returns to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
New Taco Seafood Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Letting Your Story Out: NaNoWriMo 2022Suzy Jacobson CherryTempe, AZ
New Proposed HOV Lanes at the I-10 and Loop 101 Intersection Highlight Increased TrafficMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Highway Closings in Phoenix Over the WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Related
This Arizona City Is Among The Best In The Country For Halloween
WalletHub ranked the best US cities for Halloween.
AZFamily
The Wigwam resort is ‘the beating heart of Arizona’s arid landscapes’
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Arizona State Parks & Trails and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Arizona State Parks & Trails, visit AZStateParks.com. LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (Arizona State Parks and Arizona Highways TV) -...
AZFamily
Clean cuts and retro mustache styles for men are a good look for ‘Movember’
PHOENIX (Your Life Arizona) - Style your hair with a clean, close cut in the back and more length on top for an Avant Garde look. Zolton’s Salon & Day Spa | 20821 M Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale.
AZFamily
Buckeye nonprofit offers cancer patients free wigs
Man dead, seven injured after shooting at a house party in north Phoenix. A man is dead, and seven others are hurt after a shooting in a southwest Phoenix neighborhood on Saturday. Possible voter intimidation at ballot drop boxes in Mesa. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. On Saturday night, there...
AZFamily
Gilbert says residents need to be careful throwing away flammable materials
Medicare scam warning: What to know before shopping for 2023 coverage. Scammers see Medicare as an easy target as this time of year people are bombarded with all kinds of ads. RSV on the rise among Phoenix-area children, hospital officials say. Updated: 28 minutes ago. |. In a recent blog...
AZFamily
Black Eyed Peas coming to Phoenix Nov. 30
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Get ready to feel that “Boom Boom Pow” in Phoenix with the Black Eyed Peas at the end of November!. The celebrated group is dropping by the Celebrity Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 30, with Nicky Youre as the opening act for the show. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. here. The Black Eyed Peas are celebrating more than 20 years of music, having earned six Grammys and sold more than 35 million albums.
kjzz.org
Ghost stories: A teen shaken up by a poltergeist
Fall is in the air, though that’s still no guarantee you won’t be sweating in your Halloween costume in Phoenix. But one thing’s for sure — our listeners are spooked. The Show asked for ghost stories, and listeners have certainly delivered. All month long, we’ll be sharing your hair-raising tales.
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In Arizona
The results are in... this is the best Korean eatery in the state.
KTAR.com
Sonora Quest launches curbside blood draws for routine tests at 5 Arizona sites
PHOENIX — Sonora Quest will now offer blood draws through a curbside service for routine lab tests at five Arizona sites, the laboratory announced Wednesday. Patients can visit the centers located in Tempe, Scottsdale, Sun Lakes, Bullhead City and Show Low, with more expected to launch soon, according to a press release.
wranglernews.com
Landmark ‘60s center due for huge remake
If the shabby buildings and empty storefronts at Danelle Plaza in South Tempe could talk, they’d share 60 years of vivid stories and rich memories about a cowboy bar-turned-iconic tap room, a cutting-edge music scene, Mom and Pop shops, and a link to JFK. They’d remember a nightclub hosting...
Glendale Star
Haunted houses return to the Valley for Halloween
Allen Thompson, owner and operator of Scarizona Scaregrounds, promises this haunted venues’ season will be chaotic activity and all over madness. The grounds have two haunting experiences: Scarizona and Frights in the Lights, both of which are recommended for those 12 and older. “We have two haunted attractions this...
AZFamily
Largest K-9 competition in the country is coming to Scottsdale this weekend
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- More than 70 police canine teams from around the country are competing this weekend in the Valley of the Sun for bragging rights to the title of “Top Dog,” (no pun intended). The 19th Desert Dog Police K9 Trials and Public Safety is...
AZFamily
Mesa dad confronts nail tech accused of being inappropriate with daughter
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Video shows a Mesa father confronting a nail tech at Happy Feet Nails and Spa after he said the man was inappropriate with his teen daughter. Chad Howie says his two daughters went to the nail salon on Power and McDowell Roads on Oct. 14. According to Howie, nail tech “Jacky” Thaun Tran started talking to one of his 16-year-old daughters about psychics and spirits he said were following him. “He said in order to get rid of these spirits, he needed to wear a pair of underwear on his head from a young, pure virgin and it was difficult to find virgins these days,” said Howie. “After saying that, my daughter clammed up and said she immediately went stiff. She said it was almost out of body.”
AZFamily
George Strait, Chris Stapleton to kick off summer tour at State Farm Stadium
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenicians will soon get their shot to see the King of Country Music George Strait along with Chris Stapleton, who are scheduled to make an appearance in the West Valley for a limited tour next summer. Little Big Town will join the two as a special guest during the six-city 2023 tour.
AZFamily
Another breezy day in the Valley
EBeauty gives free wigs to women with hair loss conditions and those undergoing cancer treatment. Man dead, seven injured after shooting at a house party in north Phoenix. A man is dead, and seven others are hurt after a shooting in a southwest Phoenix neighborhood on Saturday. Possible voter intimidation...
AZFamily
A cool, dry week ahead
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The cold front that swept into the state over the weekend has left behind a deep pool of cool air. As a result, afternoon temperatures on Monday were mainly in the 70s in the deserts, and we’ll probably stay in the 70s for highs on Tuesday afternoon as well. The First Alert Weather Team is forecasting a low in the low-50s for Sky Harbor Tuesday morning, but most locations will be in the 40s. That’s pretty chilly by desert standards!
AZFamily
AZFAMILY | Phoenix, Tempe fire crews rescue woman off Papago Park trail
On Saturday night, there was a group of four people watching the ballot box in Mesa, and two were armed with concealed handguns. The high country, including Flagstaff, is under a high wind warning till 11 a.m. on Sunday. Woman hospitalized, dogs dead from house fire in north Phoenix. Updated:...
AZFamily
Waterford Upstart helps you prepare your child for kindergarten
PHOENIX (Waterford Upstart) - Waterford Upstart is an online early learning program that teaches children the basic skills they need to excel in reading, math, and science -- all in as little as 15 minutes a day. And it’s free.
ABC 15 News
Teen accidentally fires weapon, killing woman near Superstition Springs Mall
MESA, AZ — A 20-year-old woman has died after she was "accidentally/negligently" shot by a teen Monday afternoon, according to the Mesa Police Department. Officials say a 16-year-old shot the woman inside of a vehicle near US 60 and Power Road at the Superstition Springs Mall. Police say the...
AZFamily
Vote for Halo Animal Rescue pets in national HOWL-oween contest
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Halloween is right around the corner, and this year you can help out Halo Animal Rescue at the same time!. Dogs are getting more and more into the spooky spirit, thanks to all kinds of pet-tailored costumes found throughout various pet and retail stores. This year, Vintage Wine Estates’ Bar Dog Wines is working with the animal rescue to raise money and drive adoptions with its annual HOWL-OWEEN costume contest.
Comments / 0