Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
‘The goose is cooked’: Why legal experts are now saying there’s enough evidence to charge Trump over Mar-a-Lago docs
Legal experts are growing increasingly certain that Donald Trump will face criminal charges over his stashing of thousands of pages of presidential records at Mar-a-Lago. What erupted into the national conversation with a stunning raid of the president’s home last month is now a bogged-down legal battle between Mr Trump’s lawyers, the Department of Justice and a special master appointed at the request of the former president.
Video shows ‘steady stream’ leaving Trump rally after just 15 minutes
Trump comments on Hurricane Ian after silence on devastating storm. Donald Trump supporters reportedly started leaving the venue in large numbers just 15 minutes into his speech at a rally in Michigan on Saturday night. The former president held another campaign-style rally at a community college gymnasium in Warren, Michigan...
Trump news - live: Trump reportedly tried to trade Mar-a-Lago records for documents about Russia investigation
The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
Former Trump aide Sarah Matthews says besides Trump, Mark Meadows was the most disappointing person on January 6: 'He wouldn't speak up and say what we all knew'
A former White House deputy press secretary said besides former President Donald Trump, the behavior of Mark Meadows — the former chief of staff — was the most disappointing during the Capitol riot. On Friday's episode of Politico's podcast "Playbook Deep Dive," Sarah Matthews, one of several aides...
Kevin McCarthy berated a Republican congresswoman who voted for Trump's impeachment until she cried, book says
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy brought fellow Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington to tears in a tense meeting weeks after the January 6 Capitol riot, according to a new book. An excerpt from the forthcoming book "Unchecked: The Untold Story Behind Congress's Botched Impeachments of Donald Trump" published...
Republican Group Names And Shames GOP’s ‘Big Lie’ Candidates In Unsparing Video
The Republican Accountability Project says: "The GOP is the Big Lie Party."
Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz under fire for celebrating Italian far-right victory
House and Senate Republicans aligned with former president Donald Trump are hailing the emergence of the first Italian fascist leader since the Second World War as a sign that the world is embracing Mr Trump’s brand of authoritarianism and a harbinger of a GOP victory in November’s midterm US elections.Election returns showing that far-right leader Giorgia Meloni and her Fratelli d’Italia party — literally “Brothers of Italy” — emerged from snap parliamentary elections with a plurality of seats touched off a wave of celebrations among far-right elements of the Republican Party, many of whom also pointed to a recent...
Newly released private messages show Oath Keepers leader was skeptical Trump would act on Jan. 6
CNN — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was skeptical that then-President Donald Trump would invoke the Insurrection Act in the lead up to January 6, according to new messages revealed Thursday, and was privately preparing to wage his own rebellion led by the far-right militia group. Investigators obtained the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 rehabbed and back in West Palm Beach
Whether Donald Trump is prepared to take-off on another bid for the presidency remains up in the air, but his fabled Boeing 757 is definitely getting off the ground. According to flight data studied and analyzed by CNN and aviation experts consulted by CNN, Trump's jet has spent several hours over the last week running pattern flights above a small airport in Lake Charles, Louisiana, likely testing various updated components before heading to the Palm Beach International Airport, where it arrived Wednesday evening. Trump has previously indicated that the plane would be in Louisiana for repairs.
Donald Trump will 'shatter' the Republican party if he's the 2024 nominee, resulting in a new conservative party, Liz Cheney predicts
Liz Cheney predicted a "splintered" Republican party if Trump wins the 2024 nominee. The Wyoming lawmaker made the comments during a Sunday "Meet the Press" appearance. Cheney has previously said that she will no longer be a Republican if Trump is the nominee. A Donald Trump 2024 presidential campaign would...
Steve Bannon threatens Dr Fauci and his family will be ‘hunted’ after midterms: ‘Paybacks across the board’
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has issued a threat to Anthony Fauci, saying the president’s chief medical adviser and his entire family are going to “suffer” after the midterm elections next month.“On 8 November, when we destroy the Democratic party as a national political institution and really end the regime, the hunted become the hunters. The whole Fauci family is going to be welcome to the investigations. The entire family,” Mr Bannon said on his War Room podcast on Sunday.A clip of his podcast was shared on Twitter by attorney and analyst Ron Filipkowski.“Remember, War Room was taken off...
Jan. 6 Committee Can’t Find an Actual Lawyer to Accept Service of Trump’s Subpoena
The Jan. 6 committee has yet to formally subpoena former President Donald Trump because they can’t find a lawyer who is authorized to accept service of the subpoena, sources told ABC News. The committee voted to subpoena Trump on Oct. 13 and is expected to issue the subpoena once committee investigators learn who is formally representing the former president. Although Trump has previously trashed the committee and its legitimacy, he recently has said he’s open to testifying as long as it’s broadcast live. No decision has been made yet on whether he’ll appear, but Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said, “I think that’s going to be a negotiation.” For now, the committee simply has to find a lawyer who can actually take the subpoena before those deliberations can even begin.
NBC News
Believing Trump won in 2020 is the least popular candidate position in new NBC News Poll
The latest national NBC News poll tested eight different positions that midterm candidates have taken during the general election. The most popular position? Lowering health care costs and prescription drug prices, with the poll showing 84% of all voters saying they’re more likely to support a candidate that backs that position, versus 5% who are less likely to vote for such a candidate.
'Never heard another president say anything like that': Woodward reacts to Trump's Kim Jong Un remarks
CNN's Jake Tapper sits down with Bob Woodward to discuss a past audio recording of former President Trump discussing his political relationship with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.
‘Sic Semper Tyrannis’: Oath Keepers Leader Recited Slogan of Lincoln’s Assassin, Appeared to Direct Members Involved in Jan. 6 Breach
On the west side of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes appeared to gloat on tape about the prospect of lawmakers quaking in fear about the breach of Congress by the pro-Trump mob. “They need to shit their fucking pants,” Rhodes could be heard saying...
CNBC
FBI found documents containing classified intel on Iran and China at Mar-a-Lago
The FBI found documents containing classified intelligence regarding Iran and China at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, say two people familiar with the matter. The Washington Post was first to report that the intelligence on Iran and China was found at Trump's Florida residence and club during the FBI's...
US News and World Report
Russia's Shoigu Holds Second Call With U.S. Defense Secretary in Three Days
(Reuters) -Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday for the second time in three days and held a flurry of calls with three other counterparts from NATO countries. Moscow provided no details on the conversation with Austin, which came after the two men...
US News and World Report
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. The Washington Post on the West rebuilding Ukraine. Beyond Ukraine’s stunning recent battlefield successes, eight months of war have rendered the country a physical, financial and economic basket case. Millions of refugees have fled, the country’s gross domestic product has shrunk by about one-third, and the government, its budget depleted by the war, runs monthly deficits of $4 billion or more — mainly financed by Western grants, a lifeline for teachers, retirees living on pensions and millions of others.
Key Updates From Week 3 Of The Oath Keepers Seditious Conspiracy Trial
Pity the jurors subjected to Elmer Stewart Rhodes' sexts.
