ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 3

Related
Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

‘The goose is cooked’: Why legal experts are now saying there’s enough evidence to charge Trump over Mar-a-Lago docs

Legal experts are growing increasingly certain that Donald Trump will face criminal charges over his stashing of thousands of pages of presidential records at Mar-a-Lago. What erupted into the national conversation with a stunning raid of the president’s home last month is now a bogged-down legal battle between Mr Trump’s lawyers, the Department of Justice and a special master appointed at the request of the former president.
The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump reportedly tried to trade Mar-a-Lago records for documents about Russia investigation

The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
Business Insider

Former Trump aide Sarah Matthews says besides Trump, Mark Meadows was the most disappointing person on January 6: 'He wouldn't speak up and say what we all knew'

A former White House deputy press secretary said besides former President Donald Trump, the behavior of Mark Meadows — the former chief of staff — was the most disappointing during the Capitol riot. On Friday's episode of Politico's podcast "Playbook Deep Dive," Sarah Matthews, one of several aides...
The Independent

Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz under fire for celebrating Italian far-right victory

House and Senate Republicans aligned with former president Donald Trump are hailing the emergence of the first Italian fascist leader since the Second World War as a sign that the world is embracing Mr Trump’s brand of authoritarianism and a harbinger of a GOP victory in November’s midterm US elections.Election returns showing that far-right leader Giorgia Meloni and her Fratelli d’Italia party — literally “Brothers of Italy” — emerged from snap parliamentary elections with a plurality of seats touched off a wave of celebrations among far-right elements of the Republican Party, many of whom also pointed to a recent...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Donald Trump's Boeing 757 rehabbed and back in West Palm Beach

Whether Donald Trump is prepared to take-off on another bid for the presidency remains up in the air, but his fabled Boeing 757 is definitely getting off the ground. According to flight data studied and analyzed by CNN and aviation experts consulted by CNN, Trump's jet has spent several hours over the last week running pattern flights above a small airport in Lake Charles, Louisiana, likely testing various updated components before heading to the Palm Beach International Airport, where it arrived Wednesday evening. Trump has previously indicated that the plane would be in Louisiana for repairs.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
The Independent

Steve Bannon threatens Dr Fauci and his family will be ‘hunted’ after midterms: ‘Paybacks across the board’

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has issued a threat to Anthony Fauci, saying the president’s chief medical adviser and his entire family are going to “suffer” after the midterm elections next month.“On 8 November, when we destroy the Democratic party as a national political institution and really end the regime, the hunted become the hunters. The whole Fauci family is going to be welcome to the investigations. The entire family,” Mr Bannon said on his War Room podcast on Sunday.A clip of his podcast was shared on Twitter by attorney and analyst Ron Filipkowski.“Remember, War Room was taken off...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Jan. 6 Committee Can’t Find an Actual Lawyer to Accept Service of Trump’s Subpoena

The Jan. 6 committee has yet to formally subpoena former President Donald Trump because they can’t find a lawyer who is authorized to accept service of the subpoena, sources told ABC News. The committee voted to subpoena Trump on Oct. 13 and is expected to issue the subpoena once committee investigators learn who is formally representing the former president. Although Trump has previously trashed the committee and its legitimacy, he recently has said he’s open to testifying as long as it’s broadcast live. No decision has been made yet on whether he’ll appear, but Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said, “I think that’s going to be a negotiation.” For now, the committee simply has to find a lawyer who can actually take the subpoena before those deliberations can even begin.
NBC News

Believing Trump won in 2020 is the least popular candidate position in new NBC News Poll

The latest national NBC News poll tested eight different positions that midterm candidates have taken during the general election. The most popular position? Lowering health care costs and prescription drug prices, with the poll showing 84% of all voters saying they’re more likely to support a candidate that backs that position, versus 5% who are less likely to vote for such a candidate.
US News and World Report

Russia's Shoigu Holds Second Call With U.S. Defense Secretary in Three Days

(Reuters) -Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday for the second time in three days and held a flurry of calls with three other counterparts from NATO countries. Moscow provided no details on the conversation with Austin, which came after the two men...
US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. The Washington Post on the West rebuilding Ukraine. Beyond Ukraine’s stunning recent battlefield successes, eight months of war have rendered the country a physical, financial and economic basket case. Millions of refugees have fled, the country’s gross domestic product has shrunk by about one-third, and the government, its budget depleted by the war, runs monthly deficits of $4 billion or more — mainly financed by Western grants, a lifeline for teachers, retirees living on pensions and millions of others.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy