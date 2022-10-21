Read full article on original website
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Republicans' Chances of Winning House and Senate, According to Bookmakers
Bookies are offering odds on the outcome of November's crunch midterm elections, just two weeks before voters go to the polls. Control of both the Senate and House of Representatives is up for grabs, with the Republicans hoping they can torpedo Joe Biden's legislative agenda by winning both. According to...
Prosecutor Says Star Witness May Be 'Reluctant' in Trump Company Trial
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A prosecutor in the tax fraud trial of Donald Trump's company told prospective jurors on Tuesday the government's star witness - a longtime Trump Organization executive - may be "reluctant" to answer questions, while some jury candidates were dismissed after expressing contempt for the former U.S. president.
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'
Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
'Where Do We Go?' President Joe Biden Gets Lost In White House Garden After Tree Planting Ceremony
President Joe Biden became lost and confused this week as he tried to exit the White House garden and return to the Oval Office, RadarOnline.com has learned.The incident took place on Monday shortly after the 79-year-old president and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, planted an elm tree on the South Lawn in honor of the White House’s groundskeeper, Dale Haney.Haney, 70, has worked as the groundskeeper at the White House for 50 years. He reportedly served under the past ten presidents in his five decades of service.But shortly after the ceremony finished, President Biden started walking in the wrong...
Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It
Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
Prosecutor in Griner Case Tells Russian Appeal Court Her 9-Year Term Is Fair
KRASNOGORSK, Russia (Reuters) - U.S. WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner on Tuesday heard the Russian state prosecutor in her appeal hearing tell the judges that her nine-year jail sentence for possession and smuggling of drugs was "fair". Three judges were presiding over the appeals court in Krasnogorsk near Moscow, while...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
Fetterman, Oz Face off on Crime, Inflation in Pennsylvania Senate Debate
HARRISBURG, Penn. (Reuters) - U.S. Senate candidates Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz traded attacks on issues from crime to inflation in the lone debate of a Pennsylvania race that will help decide whether Democrats retain control of the Senate. Fetterman, the state's 53-year-old lieutenant governor, has since summer...
Russia's Shoigu Holds Second Call With U.S. Defense Secretary in Three Days
(Reuters) -Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday for the second time in three days and held a flurry of calls with three other counterparts from NATO countries. Moscow provided no details on the conversation with Austin, which came after the two men...
U.S. to Announce Criminal Cases Against a 'Nation-State' -Justice Department
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The top law enforcement officials in the United States will on Monday announce U.S. action targeting "malign influence schemes and alleged criminal activity" by a "nation-state actor," the Department of Justice said. The national security cases will be discussed at a news conference at 1:30 p.m. (1730 GMT),...
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. The Washington Post on the West rebuilding Ukraine. Beyond Ukraine’s stunning recent battlefield successes, eight months of war have rendered the country a physical, financial and economic basket case. Millions of refugees have fled, the country’s gross domestic product has shrunk by about one-third, and the government, its budget depleted by the war, runs monthly deficits of $4 billion or more — mainly financed by Western grants, a lifeline for teachers, retirees living on pensions and millions of others.
Jailed U.S. Basketball Star Griner 'Not Expecting Miracles' at Russian Appeal
MOSCOW (Reuters) -U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner "does not expect miracles" at her appeal hearing on Tuesday against a nine-year Russian jail term for having cannabis oil in her luggage, her lawyers said in a statement. The twice Olympic gold medallist was arrested on Feb. 17 at a Moscow airport...
Midterm Elections Outlook Darkens for Biden's White House
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House has lowered its earlier optimism about the midterm elections and is now worried that Democrats could lose control of both chambers of Congress, administration officials say. Recent polls have shown Democrats who once had comfortable leads in some Senate races on a knife's edge,...
U.S. Basketball Star Griner's 9-Year Drug Sentence Upheld in Russia
KRASNOGORSK, Russia (Reuters) -A Russian court on Tuesday dismissed U.S. WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner's appeal against a nine-year sentence for possessing and smuggling vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, paving the way for her to be sent to a penal colony, in a court case that Washington has called "sham."
Liberal U.S. Lawmakers Withdraw Ukraine Letter After Blowback
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A group of liberal U.S. Democrats withdrew a letter to the White House urging a negotiated settlement to the war in Ukraine, the group's chairperson, Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal, said on Tuesday, after blowback from within their own party. “The Congressional Progressive Caucus hereby withdraws its recent letter...
Judge Tosses Suit Claiming Illegal Acts by Indiana Treasurer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has thrown out a lawsuit claiming that Indiana’s state treasurer violated state law in awarding contracts worth more than $6 million to firms linked to her political supporters. The lawsuit, filed by a former top office staffer who Treasurer Kelly Mitchell had fired,...
Romanian Defence Minister Resigns, Pressured After Ukraine Comment
BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romanian Defence Minister Vasile Dincu resigned on Monday, saying he could not collaborate with the country's president, amid pressure weeks after he said Ukraine's only chance to end the war was to negotiate with Russia. European Union and NATO state Romania shares a 650-kilometre (400 mile) border...
Russian-Installed Kherson Authorities Create Local Militia
LONDON (Reuters) -The Russian-installed administration of Ukraine's Kherson region said on Monday it was organising some local men into militia units. In a notice on Telegram, the occupation authorities said men had the "opportunity" to join territorial defence units if they chose to remain in Kherson of their own free will.
South Dakota Prosecutor: No Charges for Noem's Airplane Use
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota prosecutor who was overseeing an investigation into Gov. Kristi Noem's use of state government aircraft announced Tuesday that the investigation found nothing to support a criminal prosecution. Hughes County State's Attorney Jessica LaMie said in a short statement that there was...
