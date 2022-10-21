Nearly 300 migrants disembarked in the southern Italian port of Taranto on Saturday after their rescue at sea in five different operations by the crew of a humanitarian vessel operated by Doctors Without Borders. About half of the 293 rescued passengers on the Geo Barents were unaccompanied minors, according to the operators of the mission. Doctors Without Borders said on Twitter that the men, women and children faced “harrowing journeys, abuse, and detention in Libya” before they set out to cross the Mediterranean Sea. They were rescued in international waters off Libya and Malta, it said.Most of the migrants...

