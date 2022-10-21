Read full article on original website
Yes, Italy's new prime minister is really a fascist: The old-fashioned kind
BOLOGNA, Italy — The first woman to hold the office of prime minister in Italy is a fascist. This is not hyperbole or metaphor, or some headline-grabbing device used to smear a conservative. No. The fact is that Giorgia Meloni, leader of the largest party after Italy's recent elections, is fascist to her core. The old-fashioned, last-century, Roman salute-in-public kind of fascist.
Italy's president summons Meloni, expected to give her mandate to form new govt
ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella has summoned rightist leader Giorgia Meloni for talks later on Friday - a move widely expected to lead to her being given a mandate to form a new government.
Italy's right asks president to name Meloni prime minister
ROME, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Giorgia Meloni said on Friday her rightist coalition had asked President Sergio Mattarella to name her as Italian prime minister following its Sept. 25 election victory.
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni: an ambiguous figure with a tough job ahead
Far-right Brothers of Italy leader is now in charge of navigating economic crisis – and she’s wasting no time
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
Israel Strikes Major Deal to Bolster Europe's Oil and Gas Supplies
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid described the deal as a "historic achievement" that would "strengthen Israel's security" and boost Israel's economy.
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
Rishi Sunak to Become Britain's Next PM After Months of Turbulence
LONDON (Reuters) -Rishi Sunak will become Britain's next prime minister after he won the race to lead the Conservative Party, leaving him with the task of steering a deeply divided country through an economic downturn set to leave millions of people poorer. Sunak, one of the wealthiest politicians in Westminster...
France's Macron Says There Is Chance for Peace in Ukraine
ROME (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he believed there was a chance for peace in Ukraine, even as Russia warned the conflict there could escalate. "There is the prospect for peace, it will come around at some moment," said Macron at a conference in Rome aimed at seeking ways to promote world peace.
Giorgia Meloni: the Long Climb to Italy's Political Summit
ROME (Reuters) - In 2019, Giorgia Meloni made a speech that has come to define her: "I am a woman, I am a mother, I am Italian, I am a Christian, and you can't take that away from me," she told cheering supporters in Rome. Fast forward three years, and...
Trump speaks via video at rally of global far-right in Spain
MADRID (AP) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump threw his weight behind Spain’s far-right Sunday in a video shown at a rally in Madrid that also featured messages by the leading stars of Europe’s populist right like Italy’s Giorgia Meloni and Hungary’s Viktor Orban. In a recording that lasted under 40 seconds made while Trump was on a plane, Trump thanked Spain’s far-right Vox party and its leader Santiago Abascal for what he called the “great job” they do. “We have to make sure that we protect our borders and do lots of very good conservative things,” Trump said....
Burkina coup leader Traore takes office as interim president, vows to fight jihadists
Ibrahim Traore, the young army captain who led the latest coup in Burkina Faso, became interim president on Friday, vowing to win back territory from jihadists. Traore pledged support for a transition leading to elections in July 2024 as he took the oath of office in the capital Ouagadougou under tight security.
Italy’s pious village with a profane secret
Crunchy yet tender, sweet and high in calories, there’s a peculiar Italian snack which is sandwiched between two pieces of Christian communion wafers. The ostie piene, or “filled hosts” — a mouthwatering mix of almonds and honey stuffed between two wafers — are one of Italy’s most delicious cookies.
Nearly 300 rescued migrants reach southern Italian port
Nearly 300 migrants disembarked in the southern Italian port of Taranto on Saturday after their rescue at sea in five different operations by the crew of a humanitarian vessel operated by Doctors Without Borders. About half of the 293 rescued passengers on the Geo Barents were unaccompanied minors, according to the operators of the mission. Doctors Without Borders said on Twitter that the men, women and children faced “harrowing journeys, abuse, and detention in Libya” before they set out to cross the Mediterranean Sea. They were rescued in international waters off Libya and Malta, it said.Most of the migrants...
Pilgrims to Mussolini’s birthplace pray that new PM will resurrect a far-right Italy
In Predappio, supporters celebrate victory of their first female prime minister Giorgia Meloni, leader of a party with neo-fascist origins
Giorgia Meloni: Migrants' fears over Italy's new far-right prime minister
In our series of letters from African journalists, Ismail Einashe meets migrants on the Italian island of Sicily concerned about the political direction of the incoming government. Giorgia Meloni has made history to become Italy's first female prime minister - and will lead what will be the country's most right-wing...
Explainer-Why Ukraine's Southern Kherson Region Is a Strategic Prize
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces are piling pressure on Russian troops in the southern region of Kherson that Moscow occupied at the start of its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Losing control of the region would be another big setback for President Vladimir Putin. Here is why the region...
Ukraine Troops Say Russian Woes Could Preface Pullback in South
FRONTLINE NORTH OF KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) - To the Ukrainian soldiers entrenched north of the Russian-held city of Kherson, a recent drop-off in Russian shellfire and armour movements signals that their foes dug into a nearby tree line are suffering serious manpower, supply and hardware woes. That may mean the...
Fatah Forces Jerusalem Arab Stores to Strike in Solidarity with Terrorist
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked: “Those who take part in solidarity strikes called by terror orgs are terror supporters.”. Arab merchants throughout eastern Jerusalem, including the Old City of Jerusalem and the road leading to the Kotel (Western Wall) from Jaffa Gate, closed their doors on Thursday, striking in solidarity for the dead terrorist Udai Tamimi.
