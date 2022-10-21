Listen I love the optimism but let's all hope that doesn't happen. We need people that are gonna put this economy back to where it was Not make it worse
Make sure to get out and vote. no matter whether the polls say its a landslide for the conservatives or not. we cannot allow the left, even a smidgen of chance to play around with elections.
What makes me irritated I have used mail in ballots in the past before covid. I would get my ballot in September at some point and had to have it returned several weeks before the elections. Now today i just received a mail in ballot and it only has to be postmarked before 5 pm election night. It doesn't have to be counted just postmarked. If you can't be bothered to go down in person or have your ballot in at least a week before elections then voting doesn't mean that much to you. All that does is create doubt of legitimacy.
Comments / 74