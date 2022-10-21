ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VT

fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man denied parole in the shooting death of 25-year-old Derrick Wilson

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Parole Board recently concluded by a unanimous vote that a Massachusetts man be denied parole after murdering another man. According to the Board, on November 18, 2010, after a jury trial in Plymouth Superior Court, Kenneth Faulk was convicted of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Derrick Wilson. Faulk was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
BROCKTON, MA
The Whale 99.1 FM

Massachusetts Man Missing at Canadarago Lake, Otsego County

New York State Police out of Richfield Springs are investigating the disappearance of a Massachusetts man at Canadarago Lake in Otsego County. Authorities say 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield Massachusetts was last seen assembling a kayak at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, October 22. His unoccupied kayak and other items were found later but the Massachusetts man was nowhere to be found in the area.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
US News and World Report

Dismissal of DUI Case Against Ex-Attorney General Sought

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — The attorney for Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer is arguing that a drunken-driving case against her should be dismissed because prosecutors did not present sufficient evidence. The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that defense attorney Jason Mattioli also seeks to bar prosecutors from presenting results...
SCRANTON, PA
US News and World Report

Missouri Begins No-Excuse Early Voting Under New ID Law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters for the first time Tuesday began casting ballots before Election Day without having to provide a reason why they couldn't wait to vote in-person at their assigned polling places. The two-week early voting period is part of a new law that also...
MISSOURI STATE
US News and World Report

Judge Tosses Suit Claiming Illegal Acts by Indiana Treasurer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has thrown out a lawsuit claiming that Indiana’s state treasurer violated state law in awarding contracts worth more than $6 million to firms linked to her political supporters. The lawsuit, filed by a former top office staffer who Treasurer Kelly Mitchell had fired,...
INDIANA STATE
MassLive.com

Fellow hikers tried to save Mass. man who died in White Mountains Saturday

A 57-year-old man from Massachusetts died while hiking a trail in the White National Forest in Lincoln, N.H. on Saturday, officials said. New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers were notified of a hiker suffering from a medical emergency on the Cedar Brook Trail around 11:45 a.m. by an emergency beacon in a section of the trail with no cellphone service, according to NH Fish and Game.
LINCOLN, NH
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts Gov. Baker joins military families, legislators to celebrate signing of SPEED Act

“The Baker-Polito Administration today joined military family members and legislators for a ceremonial signing of the SPEED Act, a comprehensive new law that makes Massachusetts a more welcoming place for military families and strengthens efforts to support and honor the Commonwealth’s veterans. Governor Charlie Baker held a ceremonial signing of the legislation today at Hanscom Air Force Base with Secretary of Veterans’ Services Cheryl Lussier Poppe, Massachusetts National Guard Adjunct General Major General Gary W. Keefe, and leaders from the military family community.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
US News and World Report

Pierce Running Mate Grunwald Urges Support for Dunleavy

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The running mate of Alaska Republican gubernatorial candidate Charlie Pierce said Tuesday that she's withdrawing from the campaign team and urging voters to support Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy's reelection bid instead. Edie Grunwald, who was running for lieutenant governor on a ticket with Pierce, in...
ALASKA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Florida man arrested in shooting at Georgia bar

The News: A 42-year-old Florida man was arrested in connection with a shooting at a bar in Cordele. The Arrest: On Sunday, GBI agents arrested Bryant Lamar Collins on four counts of aggravated assault related to a shooting at the 16 East Bar and Grill in Cordele. The Crime: On...
CORDELE, GA
US News and World Report

Justices to Sort Out if Mail-In Ballot Envelopes Need Dates

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Senior Pennsylvania elections officials argued in a new court filing Tuesday that handwritten dates on the envelopes that many state voters use to mail in ballots should not be deemed mandatory, in part because of a half-century-old legislative ruling deemphasizing their importance. The filing, made...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newstalknewengland.com

Massachusetts State Police Investigating 4 Fatal Crashes Over The Weekend

Massachusetts State Police are investigating four separate fatal motor vehicle crashes from over the weekend. The first motor vehicle crash was Friday night around 9:30 p.m. MSP in a statement said, “Troopers from the Andover Barracks, along with Wilmington Police and Fire, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 93 northbound, at Exit 31, in Wilmington.” The operator of the motorcycle who has been identified by MSP as Rodrigo Rosa, 24, of Wilmington, was pronounced deceased. MSP says “No other vehicles were involved in the crash.”
WILMINGTON, MA
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted

Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry, which is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
COLONIE, NY

