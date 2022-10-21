Read full article on original website
WCVB
Calls for action continue following Massachusetts judge's custody decision in Montgomery case
BOSTON — Child welfare advocates who say the tragedy of Harmony Montgomery started in a Massachusetts courtroom are still pushing for change. The Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate blasted the state's handling of Montgomery's case in a scathing report that was released in May. In January, 5 Investigates...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man denied parole in the shooting death of 25-year-old Derrick Wilson
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Parole Board recently concluded by a unanimous vote that a Massachusetts man be denied parole after murdering another man. According to the Board, on November 18, 2010, after a jury trial in Plymouth Superior Court, Kenneth Faulk was convicted of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Derrick Wilson. Faulk was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
New York State Woman Leads Police on Wild Chase in Stolen Landscaping Truck
Anyone spot a missing company vehicle? Police say a New York state woman lead offcials on a chase that covered both sides of the Thruway Sunday afternoon. The pursuit would lead through multiple counties, and eventually involve authorities using a tire deflation device to stop the truck, that had been allegedly stolen from a local landscaping company the day before.
Police investigating incident on Cape Cod that left man with serious injuries
FALMOUTH, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a man was seriously injured in an incident near a highway on Cape Cod late Monday night. State and local law enforcement officials responding to Route 28 near Davisville Road around 11:30 p.m. found a man in need of emergency medical treatment, according to Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe.
Stolen vehicle from Vermont discovered in Granville
Granville police officers found a stolen car after the two occupants fled into the woods on Friday.
capcity.news
Man arrested by Cheyenne police for illegal transport of a minor pleads guilty in federal court
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, a Florida man pleaded guilty at a federal courthouse in Casper to transporting a 13-year-old girl he met online across state lines to engage in sexual activity defined as criminal under Wyoming law. Christopher S. Evans, aged 25 at the time, was arrested in...
Massachusetts Man Missing at Canadarago Lake, Otsego County
New York State Police out of Richfield Springs are investigating the disappearance of a Massachusetts man at Canadarago Lake in Otsego County. Authorities say 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield Massachusetts was last seen assembling a kayak at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, October 22. His unoccupied kayak and other items were found later but the Massachusetts man was nowhere to be found in the area.
US News and World Report
Dismissal of DUI Case Against Ex-Attorney General Sought
SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — The attorney for Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer is arguing that a drunken-driving case against her should be dismissed because prosecutors did not present sufficient evidence. The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that defense attorney Jason Mattioli also seeks to bar prosecutors from presenting results...
US News and World Report
Missouri Begins No-Excuse Early Voting Under New ID Law
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters for the first time Tuesday began casting ballots before Election Day without having to provide a reason why they couldn't wait to vote in-person at their assigned polling places. The two-week early voting period is part of a new law that also...
US News and World Report
Judge Tosses Suit Claiming Illegal Acts by Indiana Treasurer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has thrown out a lawsuit claiming that Indiana’s state treasurer violated state law in awarding contracts worth more than $6 million to firms linked to her political supporters. The lawsuit, filed by a former top office staffer who Treasurer Kelly Mitchell had fired,...
Fellow hikers tried to save Mass. man who died in White Mountains Saturday
A 57-year-old man from Massachusetts died while hiking a trail in the White National Forest in Lincoln, N.H. on Saturday, officials said. New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers were notified of a hiker suffering from a medical emergency on the Cedar Brook Trail around 11:45 a.m. by an emergency beacon in a section of the trail with no cellphone service, according to NH Fish and Game.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts Gov. Baker joins military families, legislators to celebrate signing of SPEED Act
“The Baker-Polito Administration today joined military family members and legislators for a ceremonial signing of the SPEED Act, a comprehensive new law that makes Massachusetts a more welcoming place for military families and strengthens efforts to support and honor the Commonwealth’s veterans. Governor Charlie Baker held a ceremonial signing of the legislation today at Hanscom Air Force Base with Secretary of Veterans’ Services Cheryl Lussier Poppe, Massachusetts National Guard Adjunct General Major General Gary W. Keefe, and leaders from the military family community.
US News and World Report
Pierce Running Mate Grunwald Urges Support for Dunleavy
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The running mate of Alaska Republican gubernatorial candidate Charlie Pierce said Tuesday that she's withdrawing from the campaign team and urging voters to support Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy's reelection bid instead. Edie Grunwald, who was running for lieutenant governor on a ticket with Pierce, in...
Florida man arrested in shooting at Georgia bar
The News: A 42-year-old Florida man was arrested in connection with a shooting at a bar in Cordele. The Arrest: On Sunday, GBI agents arrested Bryant Lamar Collins on four counts of aggravated assault related to a shooting at the 16 East Bar and Grill in Cordele. The Crime: On...
US News and World Report
Justices to Sort Out if Mail-In Ballot Envelopes Need Dates
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Senior Pennsylvania elections officials argued in a new court filing Tuesday that handwritten dates on the envelopes that many state voters use to mail in ballots should not be deemed mandatory, in part because of a half-century-old legislative ruling deemphasizing their importance. The filing, made...
fox13news.com
St. Pete police chief: Semi packed with drugs were being delivered to Bay Area from California every week
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - What started as an investigation into ways to reduce gun violence in the Tampa Bay area ended up with local, state and federal agencies taking down a major regional drug ring, halting weekly drug shipments from California, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said. During a...
newstalknewengland.com
Massachusetts State Police Investigating 4 Fatal Crashes Over The Weekend
Massachusetts State Police are investigating four separate fatal motor vehicle crashes from over the weekend. The first motor vehicle crash was Friday night around 9:30 p.m. MSP in a statement said, “Troopers from the Andover Barracks, along with Wilmington Police and Fire, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 93 northbound, at Exit 31, in Wilmington.” The operator of the motorcycle who has been identified by MSP as Rodrigo Rosa, 24, of Wilmington, was pronounced deceased. MSP says “No other vehicles were involved in the crash.”
valleypatriot.com
Vote No On Question 4, No One is Above the Law! ~ VALLEY PATRIOT EDITORIAL (10-22)
In their infinite lack of wisdom and common sense, The Massachusetts legislature has voted to give drivers licenses to illegal aliens. The bill they passed also had language in it stating that illegal aliens will also have a right to receive education and health services as well as other government benefits.
nbcboston.com
Doorbell Video Helps Florida Driver Avoid Mass RMV License Suspension
During a video call from Orlando Vazquez's Florida home, he appeared visibly relieved to have his driving nightmare finally in the rearview mirror. "It’s a big weight off my shoulders," he told me. "Honestly, man, I’m just grateful to have you help me." More than two years ago,...
Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted
Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry, which is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
