DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Supreme Court has let stand a lower court judge’s ruling that postponed a Republican-backed recall campaign against state Sen. Kevin Priola, who switched parties to Democrat to protest what he called the GOP’s refusal to repudiate assertions that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. The Supreme Court declined without comment to hear the appeal by Advance Colorado Action, a conservative group backing the circulation of recall petitions in Priola’s suburban Denver district. It issued its decision on Tuesday. The lower court’s preliminary injunction temporarily enhanced Democrats’ ability to retain a majority in the state Senate, where they hold a 21-14 advantage, after the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The party holds a larger majority in the House. A recall committee began collecting voter signatures soon after Priola announced his party switch in August, citing his disgust with the Republican Party’s tolerance of persistent assertions that the 2020 vote was stolen. Those assertions have repeatedly been proven false.

COLORADO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO